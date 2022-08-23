West Stockbridge — After two decades spent dancing across myriad stages in the Berkshires, Fern Katz experienced a proverbial chasm upon the death of her mother last October. Having grown up in a culturally Jewish household, she was more than familiar with the concept of “shmita”—a year of release—in which the fields lie fallow and stored foods are redistributed to those in need while the earth rests, restores, and strengthens. Just as the Torah calls for Jews to work six days and rest on the seventh, so does it call for them to work the land for six years and rest during the seventh. While this current sabbatical year, 5782 in the Hebrew calendar, is nearing its end, it was a time of great reflection for Katz who spent the past ten months exploring her own grief, loneliness, and yearning for connection. This weekend, she will take to the stage in her hometown—on the grounds of TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge—where she will present CHASM, an immersive dance, theater, and sound event (including two contemporary dance pieces, one accompanied by live original violin composition) on Saturday, August 27 at 1:30 p.m.

