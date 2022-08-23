Read full article on original website
BITS & BYTES: Wanda Houston at BBG; Dewey Hall ice cream social; Molly McCully Brown to speak; Clark Art offers free admission Tuesday; Litchfield County choral concert
Stockbridge— Berkshire Botanical Garden (BBG) will conclude their Music Monday series with a performance by Wanda Houston and her band on August 29. Vocalist Houston, who has toured with multiple Motown legends, will be joined by the three virtuoso and diverse musicians who form her band. Beginning at 5:30...
DANCE PREVIEW: West Stockbridge native explores individual and collective grief through dance at TurnPark Art Space
West Stockbridge — After two decades spent dancing across myriad stages in the Berkshires, Fern Katz experienced a proverbial chasm upon the death of her mother last October. Having grown up in a culturally Jewish household, she was more than familiar with the concept of “shmita”—a year of release—in which the fields lie fallow and stored foods are redistributed to those in need while the earth rests, restores, and strengthens. Just as the Torah calls for Jews to work six days and rest on the seventh, so does it call for them to work the land for six years and rest during the seventh. While this current sabbatical year, 5782 in the Hebrew calendar, is nearing its end, it was a time of great reflection for Katz who spent the past ten months exploring her own grief, loneliness, and yearning for connection. This weekend, she will take to the stage in her hometown—on the grounds of TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge—where she will present CHASM, an immersive dance, theater, and sound event (including two contemporary dance pieces, one accompanied by live original violin composition) on Saturday, August 27 at 1:30 p.m.
REVIEW: ‘See’ Berkshire Opera Festival’s production of ‘Don Giovanni’ at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Friday, August 26
Music by W.A. Mozart, libretto by Lorenzo da Ponte, directed by Jonathon Loy. The beautiful duet comes about one hour into the first act of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” the Berkshire Opera Festival’s final presentation of their 2022 season. Giovanni has met a young bride named Zerlina and woos her with this tune, and she responds in kind. “There we will give each other our hands,” he sings, and she, newly married, responds. It’s a black moment for her as Giovanni woos her away from her husband, Masetto. In this production in Great Barrington it is indeed black; the bride wears black here, so does the groom, so does Giovanni, the chorus, the other two women in his life, and most of the men. Only his servant, Leporello, dresses in a color—drab brown. You would expect me to say something bad here about costume designer Charles Caine, but I can’t. The entire production, directed by Jonathon Loy, is like this: black sets for the most part, dark lights, no contrast among people. A dark comedy has been given a dark treatment from one end to another.
BITS & BYTES: Celebrating W.E.B. Du Bois; BAC gala; Rodin talk; historic hike at Bidwell; BIFF and Bousquet film series; Marianne Van Lent exhibit opening
“I’ve Known Rivers” event celebrates W.E.B. Du Bois. Great Barrington — “W.E.B. Du Bois: I’ve Known Rivers” will be held on August 27, the 59th anniversary of Du Bois’s passing in Accra, Ghana. A group of local organizations will gather from 2 – 5 p.m. in Great Barrington at River Walk’s W.E.B. Du Bois River Park, 20 River Street, to honor the scholar and activist with an afternoon of readings and musical offerings.
North Adams is a union town
For the first time in more than a half-century, pickets marched on Marshall Street, North Adams, past the gatehouse and red brick buildings that now house the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA). The pickets were part of a one-day strike on Friday, August 19 called by the unionized...
Waterfront Estate on Onota Lake
Step into this gracious Onota Lake waterfront estate and be harkened back to an era where attention to detail and fine craftsmanship reigned supreme. Perfectly and intentionally sited to take full advantage of the nearly 2 acres of manicured private grounds and sweeping lawn down to the lake. The first floor boasts formal living and dining rooms, 2 fireplaces, a sunroom, large eat-in kitchen and breakfast room, mudroom and laundry, a family room with vaulted ceilings, and the dreamiest of primary bedroom suites where you will begin and end each day with the most amazing water views. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, marble countertops throughout, and an expansive deck accessible from sunroom, dining room, breakfast room, breezeway, and primary bedroom. 3 garages and a shared driveway.
School district merger committee confronts $150k shortfall
The Berkshires — The Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board is looking at a shortfall of $150,000 in its budget. The board has been working on the potential merger of Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts. Over the past several months as part of the potential merger, the board has been looking at a model that would create a new combined high school in Great Barrington for grades 9 through 12, with grades 6 through 8 remaining at Mt. Everett Regional High School in Sheffield.
Shugrue has the wrong experience for District Attorney
In the race for the Berkshire County District Attorney, Timothy Shugrue talks about experience but his seems about quantity, with little quality. Most of his career was in divorce court, not prosecuting criminals. As Assistant District Attorney back in the 80s and 90s, he was never promoted. He has not...
Re-elect District Attorney Andrea Harrington
This is just a partial list of list of the wrongfully convicted from Berkshire County, Massachusetts:. – Barry Jacobson , wrongfully convicted of arson in 1983. – Bernard Baran, wrongfully convicted of rape in 1985. – William P. Cascone , wrongfully convicted of arson in 1987. – Michael O’Laughlin, wrongfully...
