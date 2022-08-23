Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
LUZ FRANCE
Luz Brunet France, 62, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Friday, August 26th from 10:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
PHOTOS: Cardinals cruise past Terrebonne at Lafourche Jamboree
E.D. White cruised past Terrebonne on Friday in the opening game of the Lafourche Parish Jamboree, scoring a 31-7 win. The Cardinals dominated on defense and special teams in the win with Matthew Melancon running a punt back for a touchdown, taking another inside the 10-yard-line and also recovering a fumble in the win.
WATCH: Tarpon fan gets special moment before team's jamboree with HLB
A South Lafourche fan got the thrill of a lifetime on Friday night, getting to score a touchdown for the team he loves prior to their big jamboree game with H.L. Bourgeois. Ryan Boudreaux is an avid Tarpons fan who bleeds blue. Prior to the start of the season, South Lafourche Athletic Director Brian Callais met with Boudreaux's family and helped organize Boudreaux's opportunity to get the moment of a lifetime: the chance to suit up and play with the Tarpons.
