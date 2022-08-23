Read full article on original website
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Intense Swordfights And Big Monsters
Koei Tecmo has released a new gameplay trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a new Souls-like action game from Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, and Stranger of Paradise developer Team Ninja. The trailer shows off the game's intense-looking swordfighting based on Chinese martial arts. The gameplay trailer also spotlights some of the...
Sea of Thieves Panel from gamescom 2022
Join members of the Sea of Thieves crew for a chat about recent additions to our pirate playground, lore discussions, stand-out ship names and a couple of teases as to what the future holds. Originally broadcast live from Gamescom on August 25th 2022.
New Need For Speed Reportedly Delayed To December, As Rumored Footage Emerges
EA's new Need for Speed game has reportedly been delayed by a month, as what looks like the first footage of the game has emerged online. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb (via VGC), EA delayed the new Need for Speed game from November to December. A release date for the new title from Burnout studio Criterion was never publicly announced, so this would amount to an internal delay, if it is true.
Island Cities - Jigsaw Puzzle
Dream Hacker
Warframe Styanax Animated Short
Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
The Monster Under Your Skin
The Last of Us Part 1 Has Several Innovative Accessibility Features
Like several other PlayStation 5 games, The Last of Us Part 1 will feature a number of accessibility options that include audio descriptions for cinematics, alternative controls, and much more. One of the more interesting features uses the DualSense controller to enhance dialogue. The controller vibrates when a specific line...
Sifu Gets New Update Next Week, Adds Gameplay Modifiers And Scoring System
Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu's summer update is launching on August 31. The update adds several new features to the action beat-'em-up game, including gameplay modifiers, a scoring system, and more outfits. The new gameplay modifiers can both make Sifu a whole lot easier or more difficult. You could,...
Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin
Epic has revealed the latest Fortnite Crew skin for September. Subscribers will have access to the new Loveless skin that comes with a few different variants and other in-game items. Starting on September 1, subscribers will have the option to wear the Loveless skin that appears to be based on...
Picturesque
ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs
Obedient Servant
Firearms Expert Reacts To Destiny 2’s Exotic Guns
In the latest video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, Jonathan Ferguson--a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries--breaks down the Exotic guns from Destiny 2 and compares them to their potential real-life counterparts. Firearms Expert Reacts playlist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4T78VQoWUs&list=PLpg6WLs8kxGMgYb13XjPgOKbm5O-CDq7R. If you're interested in seeing...
Across The Globe
Lunch Tycoon
Shufflepoker
Motocross: Chasing the Dream
Baccarat Corsair
Orbital Approach
