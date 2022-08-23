ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

Sea of Thieves Panel from gamescom 2022

Join members of the Sea of Thieves crew for a chat about recent additions to our pirate playground, lore discussions, stand-out ship names and a couple of teases as to what the future holds. Originally broadcast live from Gamescom on August 25th 2022.
Gamespot

New Need For Speed Reportedly Delayed To December, As Rumored Footage Emerges

EA's new Need for Speed game has reportedly been delayed by a month, as what looks like the first footage of the game has emerged online. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb (via VGC), EA delayed the new Need for Speed game from November to December. A release date for the new title from Burnout studio Criterion was never publicly announced, so this would amount to an internal delay, if it is true.
Gamespot

Island Cities - Jigsaw Puzzle

Gamespot

Dream Hacker

Gamespot

Warframe Styanax Animated Short

Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot

The Monster Under Your Skin

Gamespot

The Last of Us Part 1 Has Several Innovative Accessibility Features

Like several other PlayStation 5 games, The Last of Us Part 1 will feature a number of accessibility options that include audio descriptions for cinematics, alternative controls, and much more. One of the more interesting features uses the DualSense controller to enhance dialogue. The controller vibrates when a specific line...
Gamespot

Sifu Gets New Update Next Week, Adds Gameplay Modifiers And Scoring System

Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu's summer update is launching on August 31. The update adds several new features to the action beat-'em-up game, including gameplay modifiers, a scoring system, and more outfits. The new gameplay modifiers can both make Sifu a whole lot easier or more difficult. You could,...
Gamespot

Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin

Epic has revealed the latest Fortnite Crew skin for September. Subscribers will have access to the new Loveless skin that comes with a few different variants and other in-game items. Starting on September 1, subscribers will have the option to wear the Loveless skin that appears to be based on...
Gamespot

Picturesque

Gamespot

Obedient Servant

Gamespot

Firearms Expert Reacts To Destiny 2’s Exotic Guns

In the latest video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, Jonathan Ferguson--a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries--breaks down the Exotic guns from Destiny 2 and compares them to their potential real-life counterparts. Firearms Expert Reacts playlist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4T78VQoWUs&list=PLpg6WLs8kxGMgYb13XjPgOKbm5O-CDq7R. If you're interested in seeing...
Gamespot

Across The Globe

Gamespot

Lunch Tycoon

Gamespot

Shufflepoker

Gamespot

Motocross: Chasing the Dream

Gamespot

Baccarat Corsair

Gamespot

Orbital Approach

