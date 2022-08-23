ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sackets Harbor, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Brew York is back with beers and bands at Madison Barracks

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Beer and wine enthusiasts had plenty to rave about in Sackets Harbor Saturday. The 6th annual Brew York Festival kicked off at high noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields in Sackets Harbor. The event features dozens of breweries and wineries from across the...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Hospice to host masquerade ball

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Hospice is hosting a masquerade ball next month. Hospice marketing director Kathy Arendt says the ball is going to be an experience and more than just drinks, dinner, and dancing. She says they have a few surprises up their sleeves. Watch the video...
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Jammin’ out on Sackets Harbor Battlefield

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Traditional jazz, blues, and rag time are all different types of music. But a band from New York City who played in Sackets Harbor Sunday afternoon puts all those tastes into one performance. The Hot Jazz Jumpers took the stage as a part of...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Music was played from Watertown porches Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve spent any time in downtown Watertown Saturday, you couldn’t help but hear the sound of music in the air. You can thank the Harmony Performing Arts Community and the North Country Arts Council for that. Throughout the day, the two organizations...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Sackets Harbor, NY
City
Madison, NY
State
New York State
Sackets Harbor, NY
Government
wwnytv.com

Murder Mystery at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) You must call or visit the box office to purchase your tickets and select your meal by Wednesday, September 14. Choice of: Chicken Parmesan with Linguini, Slice Pork Ribeye with Utica Greens, or Grilled Portobello Mushroom, topped with roasted red pepper, spinach, balsamic reduction, and fresh mozzarella.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Felix and Ruth (Gould) Szelc. Anita graduated from Watertown High School in 1964.
DEXTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Croghan

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Steepleview Courts, Croghan, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, where she had resided since August, 2021. Born January 29, 1928 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Walter B. and Elizabeth (Meszaros) Jackson,...
CROGHAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Price
wwnytv.com

It’s going to be a scorcher

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started warm and they’re going to climb quickly. It will be a very muggy day with hazy sunshine and highs around 90. It will be even hotter in central New York and points west. There’s a heat advisory there from noon to 7 p.m. They’re expecting a heat index of 97 degrees.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Rain boosts hydroelectric production

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain earlier this week boosted profits at the city of Watertown’s hydroelectric plant. According to a report from city manager Ken Mix, rain on Tuesday boosted the flow of the Black River to 3,400 cubic feet per second. When two turbines kicked in around...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Cardboard boat race takes over Chaumont Bay

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Five boats, five captains, and one unique material. August 27th marked the Watertown Lions Club’s first ever cardboard boat race. “We thought it’s nothing that’s been done around here. It’s completely new and different, why not give it a shot?” said Watertown Lions Club President Karen Strife.
CHAUMONT, NY
wwnytv.com

Cleaning Butler Pavilion up for vendor’s market

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market has called Butler Pavilion home for several years. However, with the weather being warm and dry for most of the summer, the Farmer’s Market has not been the only group to use the pavilion as a home. As...
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#All Day Music#Music Festival#Tap In
wwnytv.com

Parents are back to school shopping and it looks like this year may cost more on average

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, North Country parents were getting ready for the return to the classroom in less than 2 weeks. School clothes and supplies this year are on pace to match 2021′s record $37 billion in spending, according to the National Retail Federation. The group estimates $864 will be spent per household for back to school season. That’s $15 more this year than last.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of S. Washington St. Carthage, died Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Mildred was born on February 5,1934 in Natural Bridge, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Cowan) Gates. She was educated locally. Her marriage to Frederick C. Carlton ended in divorce. Mildred worked as a domestic for many families in the Carthage area, was employed at Lally MFG in Herrings and later in life, was a home health aide.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert R. Robinson, 69, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert R. Robinson, Mannsville passed away Thursday, August 25th at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 69 years old. Among his survivors is his wife of 50 years, Christa. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 31st at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home from...
MANNSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wwnytv.com

TV Dinner: Ratatouille

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning’s mother was vegetarian, so she often made ratatouille, a stewed vegetable dish. She would serve it over rice or pasta, like the chef did for us. The dish hails from Nice, France. The chef partially peeled the eggplant, but you can...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of brass from Fort Drum. New York State Police charged Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage with a 3rd degree felony count of Grand Larceny after they say he stole more than $40 thousand worth of brass casings from Fort Drum, where he was employed as a civilian.
CARTHAGE, NY
WKTV

4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours

An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy