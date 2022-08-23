Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Brew York is back with beers and bands at Madison Barracks
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Beer and wine enthusiasts had plenty to rave about in Sackets Harbor Saturday. The 6th annual Brew York Festival kicked off at high noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields in Sackets Harbor. The event features dozens of breweries and wineries from across the...
wwnytv.com
Hospice to host masquerade ball
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Hospice is hosting a masquerade ball next month. Hospice marketing director Kathy Arendt says the ball is going to be an experience and more than just drinks, dinner, and dancing. She says they have a few surprises up their sleeves. Watch the video...
wwnytv.com
Jammin’ out on Sackets Harbor Battlefield
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Traditional jazz, blues, and rag time are all different types of music. But a band from New York City who played in Sackets Harbor Sunday afternoon puts all those tastes into one performance. The Hot Jazz Jumpers took the stage as a part of...
wwnytv.com
Music was played from Watertown porches Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve spent any time in downtown Watertown Saturday, you couldn’t help but hear the sound of music in the air. You can thank the Harmony Performing Arts Community and the North Country Arts Council for that. Throughout the day, the two organizations...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SOLD! Famous Thousand Island Castle Crumbling For 70 Years Getting New Life
The famous mansion that has sat abandoned in the Thousand Islands for more than 70 years is getting new life. It'll be transformed from a crumbling castle into a beautiful bed and breakfast. The Carleton Island Villa finally has a new owner and he's got big plans. Ronald Clapp, a...
wwnytv.com
Murder Mystery at Clayton Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) You must call or visit the box office to purchase your tickets and select your meal by Wednesday, September 14. Choice of: Chicken Parmesan with Linguini, Slice Pork Ribeye with Utica Greens, or Grilled Portobello Mushroom, topped with roasted red pepper, spinach, balsamic reduction, and fresh mozzarella.
wwnytv.com
Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Felix and Ruth (Gould) Szelc. Anita graduated from Watertown High School in 1964.
wwnytv.com
Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Croghan
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Steepleview Courts, Croghan, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, where she had resided since August, 2021. Born January 29, 1928 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Walter B. and Elizabeth (Meszaros) Jackson,...
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
It’s going to be a scorcher
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started warm and they’re going to climb quickly. It will be a very muggy day with hazy sunshine and highs around 90. It will be even hotter in central New York and points west. There’s a heat advisory there from noon to 7 p.m. They’re expecting a heat index of 97 degrees.
wwnytv.com
Rain boosts hydroelectric production
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain earlier this week boosted profits at the city of Watertown’s hydroelectric plant. According to a report from city manager Ken Mix, rain on Tuesday boosted the flow of the Black River to 3,400 cubic feet per second. When two turbines kicked in around...
wwnytv.com
Cardboard boat race takes over Chaumont Bay
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Five boats, five captains, and one unique material. August 27th marked the Watertown Lions Club’s first ever cardboard boat race. “We thought it’s nothing that’s been done around here. It’s completely new and different, why not give it a shot?” said Watertown Lions Club President Karen Strife.
wwnytv.com
Cleaning Butler Pavilion up for vendor’s market
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market has called Butler Pavilion home for several years. However, with the weather being warm and dry for most of the summer, the Farmer’s Market has not been the only group to use the pavilion as a home. As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Parents are back to school shopping and it looks like this year may cost more on average
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, North Country parents were getting ready for the return to the classroom in less than 2 weeks. School clothes and supplies this year are on pace to match 2021′s record $37 billion in spending, according to the National Retail Federation. The group estimates $864 will be spent per household for back to school season. That’s $15 more this year than last.
wwnytv.com
Arrest made in connection to new underage drinking initiative in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An underage drinking initiative in Lewis County now has a Carthage woman facing charges. Last week, New York State Police checked for compliance of alcohol sales only to those over the age of 21 at stores in the Town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville.
wwnytv.com
Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of S. Washington St. Carthage, died Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Mildred was born on February 5,1934 in Natural Bridge, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Cowan) Gates. She was educated locally. Her marriage to Frederick C. Carlton ended in divorce. Mildred worked as a domestic for many families in the Carthage area, was employed at Lally MFG in Herrings and later in life, was a home health aide.
wwnytv.com
Robert R. Robinson, 69, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert R. Robinson, Mannsville passed away Thursday, August 25th at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 69 years old. Among his survivors is his wife of 50 years, Christa. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 31st at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
TV Dinner: Ratatouille
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning’s mother was vegetarian, so she often made ratatouille, a stewed vegetable dish. She would serve it over rice or pasta, like the chef did for us. The dish hails from Nice, France. The chef partially peeled the eggplant, but you can...
wwnytv.com
Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of brass from Fort Drum. New York State Police charged Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage with a 3rd degree felony count of Grand Larceny after they say he stole more than $40 thousand worth of brass casings from Fort Drum, where he was employed as a civilian.
wwnytv.com
Sunday Sports: Beaver River Football is looking at an uphill battle in the 2022 season
BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) -We continue our preview of area football teams getting ready for the upcoming season by taking a look at the Beaver River Beavers, a team with high expectations heading into the upcoming season. Coach Matt Lyndaker’s Beavers struggled in 2021, posting a 2-6 overall record,...
WKTV
4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours
An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
Comments / 0