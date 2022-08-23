ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Patriots' offense has tough day in practice vs. Raiders

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmre6_0hSJCx5g00

Sports Final: What's going on with Kendrick Bourne? 04:50

BOSTON -- Through about a month of training camp and preseason, the theme of the Patriots has been consistent: They're having a tough time on offense.

The struggle continued on Tuesday, with the Patriots practicing in the desert heat with the Las Vegas Raiders. And by some accounts, the Mac Jones/Matt Patricia offense looked as bad as it has all summer -- at least up until the end of practice.

The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan described the session as "the most troublesome offensive practice of summer."

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry noted that Mac Jones was pacing on the sideline after the third 11-on-11 drill, in which Jones threw an interception and the Patriots' offense struggled mightily.

NESN's Zack Cox said the offense was "really scuffling out here," The Athletic's Chad Graff said "the offense was especially bad," and Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard called it the "worst offensive practice of camp."

Clearly the Raiders, coming off a 10-7 season and a playoff performance, have presented a bit more of a challenge than the Carolina Panthers did a week ago.

Still, Jones and Co. managed to salvage the practice -- somewhat -- by putting something positive together in a two-minute drill to end the session.

Bedard said the final two-minute drive from the Patriots was "really strong," and Callahan echoed that notion.

The strong ending of course provides some reason for positivity within the Patriots. But everything that happened beforehand certainly won't help quell concerns about an offense that lost a ton of coaching experience and has some serious question marks hovering as the season rapidly approaches.

After another joint practice session on Wednesday, the two teams will meet for their final preseason game on Friday night, the final tune-up for the regular season.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Phil Perry
NBC Sports

Tom Brady claims he was never going to play for anyone but the Buccaneers

Tom Brady unexpectedly opted to meet with reporters after his one-drive preseason cameo in Saturday night’s game against the Colts. During his brief remarks, he addressed one of the various elephants herding the room. “I read all these different stories about all these different places I was supposed to...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans

A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady named No. 1 player in "NFL Top 100"

BOSTON -- At his age, Tom Brady really shouldn't be able to play football at all. That he's able to suit up every Sunday is a minor miracle in and of itself. That his peers consider him to be the very best player in the league? That's downright absurd.Yet Brady has made a habit out of accomplishing the absurd in the past few years, most recently by being voted the No. 1 player in the National Football League by his peers. Brady landed at the top spot, as announced Sunday night, ahead of Aaron Donald (No. 2), Aaron Rodgers (No. 3),...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick gives promising update on Ty Montgomery

BOSTON -- It did not look good when Ty Montgomery had to be carted off the field during Friday night's Patriots preseason finale. But head coach Bill Belichick offered a promising update on the injured running back on Monday morning.Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Friday night's game and had to be helped off the field. He eventually required a cart to make it back to the New England locker room in Las Vegas, and was ruled out for the rest of the contest after halftime.It seemed like the kind of injury that would sideline a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Panthers#Nbc Sports Boston#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Boston Herald#Lb Jayon Brown#Nesn
CBS Boston

Tom Brady on training camp absence: "There's a lot of s--- going on"

INDIANAPOLIS – Tom Brady is back from his reported trip to the Bahamas, though he didn't expand much on the personal reasons that caused him to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp.After his hiatus, Brady returned to practice last week. On Saturday, he played one series against the Indianapolis Colts and led the Bucs on an 11-play, 66-yard field goal drive. "I've played a lot of football in my day — a lot of practices, a lot of games, and a lot of seasons," Brady said. "I'm ready to go."Brady did not, however, say much about...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Takeaways from Patriots' preseason finale

BOSTON -- The preseason is over for the Patriots, ending with a 23-6 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The next time the Patriots play a game of football, it's going to count. That is a bit worrisome considering the team didn't look all that great during the preseason. Friday night's finale was no exception, as the first-team offense struggled in their final tune-up before facing the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.The Patriots don't really look ready for games that count. They now have two weeks to put it together. But before we move on to Miami, here are...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy