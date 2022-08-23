What's Up in the Albemarle: United Way to host Awards & Kickoff Luncheon Thursday

TODAY

Back to School

Registration for the 15th annual Back to School Bash/Fun Day on Saturday at Waterfront Park continues through Friday at 6 p.m. Parents must register their children for school supplies by emailing familyfunday18@gmail.com. Include parent’s name, first name and sex of child and their grade. Saturday’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Eleanora Butts at 757-572-1236.

Camden Library

The Camden Library will host toddler storytime for kids ages 2-4 at 10 a.m.

Pasquotank Library

The Pasquotank Library will host the program, “All About Stingrays” for kids ages 1-2 at 10 a.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a veal parmesan meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Camden Library

Camden Library will host a big kid storytime for kids ages 4-6 at 10:30 a.m. A back to school tie-dye program will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kids should bring their own T-shirt.

School open houses

Elizabeth City Middle School and River Road Middle School will host open houses from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Currituck County Middle School and Moyock Middle School will open houses from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Camden Middle School’s open house will at 5 p.m. for 8th-graders and at 6:15 p.m. for 7th-graders.

THURSDAY

United Way kickoff

The Albemarle Area United Way will hold its 2023 annual Awards & Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aubrey Lane, senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510.

School open houses

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will host open houses at elementary schools from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Camden Intermediate School’s open house will be at 4 p.m. Perquimans Central School and Hertford Grammar School will hold open houses from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Perquimans Middle and High schools’ open houses will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host its monthly cookout at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.

School open house

Grandy Primary School’s open house will be at 4:30 p.m.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at B&M Contractors, Inc. in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bridge ribbon cutting

The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebration completion of the new Hertford S Bridge project across the Perquimans River from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following a ceremony, pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to walk or ride across the bridge. The bridge will not be open to vehicles for several weeks.

MONDAY

Computer programs

The Pasquotank Library will host the computer programs Excel, a PowerPoint program on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and an email program on Wednesday, Aug. 31. All programs are at 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

Camden Library

Camden Library will host baby storytime for kids younger than 2 Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. A toddler storytime for kids ages 2-4 will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m.

Music on Green

Bobby Plough Y Los Gringos will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pasquotank library

The Pasquotank Library will host a program on watermelons for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, Aug. 30. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31. Both programs at 10 a.m.

Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Forrest Park Church in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from noon to 5 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will screen a showing of the movie, “Geostorm,” Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m.

Music on Green

Vintage Cross will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Music on Green

Brian & Gerald will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Music on Green

PBNJ will perform for the Music on the Green concert series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heritage Festival

The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.