Read full article on original website
Related
LJWORLD
PHOTOS: Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships
Musicians and fans alike gathered at South Park in Lawrence on Sunday for the 41st Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting system has been replaced with Facebook Comments. There is no longer a separate username and password login step. If you are already signed into Facebook within your browser, you will be able to comment. If you do not have a Facebook account and do not wish to create one, you will not be able to comment on stories.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Democratic Party selects Karen Willey to replace outgoing county commissioner
There will soon be a new member serving on the Douglas County Commission. Outgoing Douglas County Commissioner Shannon Portillo is leaving her seat Sept. 10, and she’ll be replaced by Karen Willey. Around 30 precinct committee people who live in the 3rd County Commission District voted Willey, a nonprofit consultant who has served on the Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Commission, into the seat during a convention Sunday afternoon.
LJWORLD
While Lawrence has decided against funding Wakarusa Drive extension, Douglas County seems poised to go solo
While City of Lawrence leaders this past weekshied away from contributing funding to extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and to build a bridge over the Wakarusa River, Douglas County still seems poised to move forward. The issue wasn’t on the agenda when the Douglas County Commission met a day...
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Aug. 28, 2022
Janette Aline Salisbury, 48, Lawrence, and Shawn Eric Franklin, 48, Lawrence. Regan Leah McAlister, 47, Lawrence, and Adam Kofi Vormawor, 48, Lawrence. Michael David McDaniel, 69, Gladstone, Mo., and Sherry Fortenberry Paterra, 72, Gladstone, Mo. Ashley Ann VanLandingham, 37, Lawrence, and Tanner Eugene Kilmer, 30, Lawrence. Jesslyn Marie Jenkins, 26,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
Since 2002 Douglas County’s property tax rate has increased 70%; state’s other largest counties up 8%
Over the last two decades, Douglas County has experienced the largest increase in property tax rates of any urban county in Kansas, a review of statewide data has found. And the comparison is not close. Douglas County has seen its property tax rate increase 70% since 2002. The average increase...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Rec center fees are a bad idea
The idea of charging Douglas County residents for use of the recreational facilities seems totally inconsistent with the goal of promoting physical and mental health. Health-related articles regularly include strong recommendations to exercise, and our residents should be encouraged to exercise, not discouraged. Additionally, one of our best economic development assets is “high quality of life.” Providing access to recreation facilities without charging a cost, except for taxes already being paid, should strengthen that asset.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Questions on city spending
Sunday’s article reporting the city’s plan to accelerate the recent astronomical increases to water and sewer rates made me wonder: Why do we (admirably) have a plan “to bring city wages to market competitive rates,” but (astonishingly) no plan to keep rates charged from being in the top 3 of 12 comparable cities? If we can’t afford it:
LJWORLD
First-year Free State AD has had his eye on Lawrence for a while
Newly hired Free State High athletic director Jered Shaw is Nebraska through and through. Despite being raised in Little River, Kansas, Shaw considers himself a Husker fan from birth and enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study education upon finishing his service in the Navy. After graduating, he immersed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Lawrence residents report finding anti-Semitic materials on lawns
Anti-Semitic materials turned up on some lawns and driveways in a west Lawrence neighborhood this week. Small baggies containing flyers blaming Jewish people for the “COVID agenda” were reportedly found in neighborhoods on Inverness Drive and Kasold Drive, according to residents in the area. The flyer says, in all capital letters, “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” and it lists the names of various health and corporate officials.
LJWORLD
Police investigate reports of gunfire on Clinton Parkway
The Lawrence Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire Saturday morning on Clinton Parkway. In an email, Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Laura McCabe said officers responded about 9 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire at Clinton Parkway and Lawrence Avenue. There were no reported injuries, but after talking with residents, officers suspected the calls were related to gunfire and searched for shell casings. No casings were found, McCabe wrote.
LJWORLD
Lawrence schools see uptick in families qualifying for free school meals, with more than 900 more students eligible
About 3,400 children in the Lawrence school district have family incomes low enough to qualify for free meals this school year, about 900 more children than last year. Applications continue to be processed, but so far, 911 more students qualified for free meals — meaning their families have very low household income — and 540 more students qualified for the free and reduced-price meal program overall, according to information from the school district. The number of students qualifying for free meals represents a 37% increase over last school year.
LJWORLD
Pair of commissioners say county should have policy on how much money to keep in savings accounts, emergency funds
A majority of Douglas County commissioners this past week said the county should create a policy to guide it as it accumulates tens of millions of dollars in its savings and rainy day funds. Commissioners Shannon Portillo and Patrick Kelly both said they thought the county ought to formally craft...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence wins another federal grant to purchase electric buses; first ones to roll out Monday
The wheels of change are bringing more electric buses to the streets of Lawrence. The City of Lawrence has received a federal grant to purchase electric buses for the third straight year, and is preparing to roll out its first all-electric buses on Monday. In an announcement regarding the award, Transit and Parking Manager Adam Weigel said that the Federal Transit Administration continues to recognize the city’s commitment to its sustainability goals.
LJWORLD
Baldwin City and Eudora don’t plan to raise property tax rates for 2023, but tax bills aren’t likely to shrink
The governing bodies in Baldwin City and Eudora plan to either slightly decrease their property tax rates for 2023 or hold them steady, but residents’ tax bills are still likely to increase because of rising property values. Both of these Douglas County municipalities have published their 2023 budget proposals,...
LJWORLD
One KU football player charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; case against 2nd player dismissed
Two KU football players were charged with aggravated assault after allegedly confronting a man with handguns, but the case against one of the players was dismissed Friday afternoon in Douglas County District Court. Trevor L. Wilson, 21, of Tallahassee, Fla., was formally charged Friday with one count of aggravated assault...
LJWORLD
Carroll Johnson
No formal services are planned for Carroll F. Johnson, 81, Lawrence. Carroll passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at LMH Health. warrenmcelwain.com.
LJWORLD
KU volleyball stays perfect with 3-set sweep over Loyola Marymount on Saturday
The 23rd-ranked Kansas volleyball team completed a weekend sweep on Saturday, knocking off Loyola Marymount in three sets to give the Jayhawks three wins in three matches at the Utah Classic in Salt Lake City. KU swept Utah Valley on Friday afternoon and knocked off No. 22 Utah in four...
LJWORLD
‘If we’re closer, we’re better’: Detroit quintet reunites, gives Kansas drive to succeed
Kalon Gervin remembers being kindergarten-aged when his mother finally had enough of all of the roughhousing. Gervin and Lorenzo McCaskill, close friends who grew up across the street, loved playing outdoors. One day, Gervin’s mother, Djuna Payton, decided they should take their energy to a local football field, and it didn’t long for the two boys to fall in love with the sport.
LJWORLD
Mary Frohock
Dr. Mary Kay Frohock became a guardian angel 08/17/2022, at the Olathe hospice house. Dr. Frohock was born on May 23, 1947, to Alexander and Kathleen Barket. She graduated from St. Theresa's Academy and received her PhD in Computer Science at the University of Kansas. She married Stephen W, Frohock, who passed in 1976. Mary Kay raised her two daughters, Monica and Stephanie, and their friends, as she pursued her PHD in Computer Science in Lawrence, Kansas. She was highly respected by her friends, family, and daughters friends, most of which called her mom.
LJWORLD
Unconventional wisdom: In splitting D-line coaching, Kansas hopes for better results
Taylor Riggins was still acclimating to the demands of playing college football at Buffalo in 2018 when a slight change was made in the structure of the coaching staff. No longer would the defensive line be overseen by just one assistant coach. Instead, two people would handle those responsibilities, one to work with the defensive tackles and another with the defensive ends.
Comments / 0