Douglas County, KS

LJWORLD

PHOTOS: Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships

Musicians and fans alike gathered at South Park in Lawrence on Sunday for the 41st Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County Democratic Party selects Karen Willey to replace outgoing county commissioner

There will soon be a new member serving on the Douglas County Commission. Outgoing Douglas County Commissioner Shannon Portillo is leaving her seat Sept. 10, and she’ll be replaced by Karen Willey. Around 30 precinct committee people who live in the 3rd County Commission District voted Willey, a nonprofit consultant who has served on the Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Commission, into the seat during a convention Sunday afternoon.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Aug. 28, 2022

Janette Aline Salisbury, 48, Lawrence, and Shawn Eric Franklin, 48, Lawrence. Regan Leah McAlister, 47, Lawrence, and Adam Kofi Vormawor, 48, Lawrence. Michael David McDaniel, 69, Gladstone, Mo., and Sherry Fortenberry Paterra, 72, Gladstone, Mo. Ashley Ann VanLandingham, 37, Lawrence, and Tanner Eugene Kilmer, 30, Lawrence. Jesslyn Marie Jenkins, 26,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Rec center fees are a bad idea

The idea of charging Douglas County residents for use of the recreational facilities seems totally inconsistent with the goal of promoting physical and mental health. Health-related articles regularly include strong recommendations to exercise, and our residents should be encouraged to exercise, not discouraged. Additionally, one of our best economic development assets is “high quality of life.” Providing access to recreation facilities without charging a cost, except for taxes already being paid, should strengthen that asset.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Questions on city spending

Sunday’s article reporting the city’s plan to accelerate the recent astronomical increases to water and sewer rates made me wonder: Why do we (admirably) have a plan “to bring city wages to market competitive rates,” but (astonishingly) no plan to keep rates charged from being in the top 3 of 12 comparable cities? If we can’t afford it:
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

First-year Free State AD has had his eye on Lawrence for a while

Newly hired Free State High athletic director Jered Shaw is Nebraska through and through. Despite being raised in Little River, Kansas, Shaw considers himself a Husker fan from birth and enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study education upon finishing his service in the Navy. After graduating, he immersed...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence residents report finding anti-Semitic materials on lawns

Anti-Semitic materials turned up on some lawns and driveways in a west Lawrence neighborhood this week. Small baggies containing flyers blaming Jewish people for the “COVID agenda” were reportedly found in neighborhoods on Inverness Drive and Kasold Drive, according to residents in the area. The flyer says, in all capital letters, “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” and it lists the names of various health and corporate officials.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Police investigate reports of gunfire on Clinton Parkway

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire Saturday morning on Clinton Parkway. In an email, Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Laura McCabe said officers responded about 9 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire at Clinton Parkway and Lawrence Avenue. There were no reported injuries, but after talking with residents, officers suspected the calls were related to gunfire and searched for shell casings. No casings were found, McCabe wrote.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence schools see uptick in families qualifying for free school meals, with more than 900 more students eligible

About 3,400 children in the Lawrence school district have family incomes low enough to qualify for free meals this school year, about 900 more children than last year. Applications continue to be processed, but so far, 911 more students qualified for free meals — meaning their families have very low household income — and 540 more students qualified for the free and reduced-price meal program overall, according to information from the school district. The number of students qualifying for free meals represents a 37% increase over last school year.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

City of Lawrence wins another federal grant to purchase electric buses; first ones to roll out Monday

The wheels of change are bringing more electric buses to the streets of Lawrence. The City of Lawrence has received a federal grant to purchase electric buses for the third straight year, and is preparing to roll out its first all-electric buses on Monday. In an announcement regarding the award, Transit and Parking Manager Adam Weigel said that the Federal Transit Administration continues to recognize the city’s commitment to its sustainability goals.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Carroll Johnson

No formal services are planned for Carroll F. Johnson, 81, Lawrence. Carroll passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at LMH Health. warrenmcelwain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

‘If we’re closer, we’re better’: Detroit quintet reunites, gives Kansas drive to succeed

Kalon Gervin remembers being kindergarten-aged when his mother finally had enough of all of the roughhousing. Gervin and Lorenzo McCaskill, close friends who grew up across the street, loved playing outdoors. One day, Gervin’s mother, Djuna Payton, decided they should take their energy to a local football field, and it didn’t long for the two boys to fall in love with the sport.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Mary Frohock

Dr. Mary Kay Frohock became a guardian angel 08/17/2022, at the Olathe hospice house. Dr. Frohock was born on May 23, 1947, to Alexander and Kathleen Barket. She graduated from St. Theresa's Academy and received her PhD in Computer Science at the University of Kansas. She married Stephen W, Frohock, who passed in 1976. Mary Kay raised her two daughters, Monica and Stephanie, and their friends, as she pursued her PHD in Computer Science in Lawrence, Kansas. She was highly respected by her friends, family, and daughters friends, most of which called her mom.
OLATHE, KS
LJWORLD

Unconventional wisdom: In splitting D-line coaching, Kansas hopes for better results

Taylor Riggins was still acclimating to the demands of playing college football at Buffalo in 2018 when a slight change was made in the structure of the coaching staff. No longer would the defensive line be overseen by just one assistant coach. Instead, two people would handle those responsibilities, one to work with the defensive tackles and another with the defensive ends.
LAWRENCE, KS

