Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
wdrb.com
Radcliff, Ky. movie theater, Showtime Cinemas, closing Sunday after decades in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staple for entertainment in Radcliff, Ky. is shutting down on Sunday. Showtime Cinemas has been bringing the latest and greatest movies to Radcliff for decades, but after this weekend, its seats will remain empty. Some loyal customers are disappointed that the movie theater is closing for good.
wdrb.com
CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections hosts hiring fair amid officer shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to overcome its officer shortage, Louisville Metro Corrections hosted a hiring fair on Saturday. Two recruiting initiatives are currently underway to get new employees on board at the jail, including a nationwide search to help ease the staffing shortage. The jail is also...
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
wdrb.com
Black-owned businesses to benefit from new pop-up plaza outside west Louisville track center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The PNC Entrepreneur Plaza officially opened Friday as a dedicated space for Black-owned businesses to sell to guests at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in west Louisville. In a news release Friday, the Louisville Urban League unveiled the plaza in celebration of National Black...
wdrb.com
New lights, cameras added for additional security as Kentucky State Fair wraps up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend marks the last few days of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair at the Exposition Center in Louisville. After an incident last weekend lead to several people running from the event, the fair has updated security measures. During the first Saturday of the fair, there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown
A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
wdrb.com
Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
wdrb.com
Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
wdrb.com
Ballard String Quartet lends their talents to a touring show at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A local high school musical group gets to take the stage with a national touring act. WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent some time with the Ballard High School String Quartet. The touring show Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown returns to the Kentucky Performing Arts Center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Maternity resource event being held Sunday in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event this week will provide mothers across Louisville with maternity resources. The Chocolate Milk March is being put on by the Louisville Coalition for Black Maternal Health as part of Black Breastfeeding Week. It's being held on Sunday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the...
wdrb.com
1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
wdrb.com
Louisville couple's sarcastic 'expert marriage tips' gain fans on TikTok and Instagram
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A successful marriage can feel like quite the ride. There are twists, turns, some juggling and plenty of sweet moments. "She's my best friend," Chad Sexton said about his wife, Shannon. It's kept the Louisville couple holding hands years later, even when life comes to an...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville now has a collective -- 502 Circle launches to support NIL efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Name, Image and Likeness efforts of athletes at the University of Louisville are now being supported by a third-party collective. At midnight, 502 Circle went live with a website and app that will allow fans and businesses to contract with athletes on various services, or donate to their NIL enterprises.
wdrb.com
Filson Historical Society to hold event commemorating Women's Equality Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Aug. 26 is Women's Equality Day, meant to commemorate the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The Filson Historical Society in Louisville will hosting a program Saturday that features networking, speakers and entertainment from the Real Young Prodigys. "Things...
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
wdrb.com
Louisville coach Kenny Payne speaks to group at St. Stephen Baptist Church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's part basketball coach, part story-teller, preacher, a guy who is trying to rally his team and his community. New U of L coach Kenny Payne accepted an offer to speak to a group at St. Stephen Baptist Church Saturday morning. "I get a lot of...
wdrb.com
Union representing TARC drivers asking for higher pay, better safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) workers are asking for a safer workplace, maintained buses and higher wages. Workers rallied on Saturday in hopes of dialing up pressure as time is running out to strike a new contract deal despite meeting 10 times to negotiate. According to ATU Local 1447 officials, workers and management can't seem to find middle ground.
Comments / 1