Byrnes Mill, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man, Barnhart woman hurt in crash in Washington County

An Arnold man and two women, from Barnhart and Sullivan, were moderately injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, in the Pea Ridge area of Washington County southeast of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Andrea Belfield, 25, of Sullivan was driving a 2002...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pickup, trailer, tools stolen from outside Festus-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup and trailer from outside a home in the 14100 block of Hwy. TT south of Festus. When the truck and trailer were stolen, tools, batteries and other items altogether valued at about $41,400 were inside them, spokesman Grant Bissell said.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged

A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
IMPERIAL, MO
AOL Corp

Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Eight members of a family were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 50 east of Fowler Road around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck The post Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested for suspicion of DWI

An Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday, Aug. 25, after he was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County, just north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:14 p.m., the man was driving...
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely man suspected of stealing rental van in Arnold

A 49-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a van from Avis Car Rental, 4039 Jeffco Blvd., south of Arnold. The white 2016 Ford E-350 van is worth about $30,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The van was stolen from the business between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5....
ARNOLD, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 68 year old Robin L. Grindel, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a two vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Thursday evening at 6:42. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol Grindel was driving west on Hildebrecht Road at the intersection with Highway 67. She pulled into the path of an SUV being driven south on Highway 67 by 43 year old Cheryl A. Smith, of Farmington, and the two vehicles collided. Grindel and Smith, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington, Grindel was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, Smith was not.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Desloge Highway 67 Bridge Open

(Desloge, MO) The southbound lanes of the Highway 67 bridge at the Desloge exit are open after the new bridge was completed. The bridge was opened Saturday ahead of the August 30th estimated completion date. . The bridge was originally going to get a new deck however the contractor, Robertson Construction, presented an innovative cost saving plan to build a new bridge. For more information on other projects throughout the region and a monthly update from the Missouri Department of Transportation listen to the Missouri Department of Transportation Report on AM 1240, KFMO.
DESLOGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Window on door broken at Eureka church office

Eureka Police are investigating damage to Genesis Church. It looked like someone threw a wooden block through a window in the office door on the back of the building but the door was still locked, and it didn’t appear that someone had gotten into the building, police reported. The...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Items stolen from Festus R-6 maintenance truck

Festus Police are investigating the theft of tools and other items from a Festus R-6 School District maintenance truck parked outside the district’s maintenance building in the 600 block of Sunshine Drive. The stolen items were estimated to be worth between $1,500 to $2,000, Chief Tim Lewis said. A...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Man found guilty in Madison County highway shooting

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- A Madison County jury found 35-year-old Mantia Johnson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Ahmaad Nunley. Nunley and another person were found shot multiple times around 2 a.m. on August 2, 2021, at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. They were both taken to the hospital, where Nunley died of his injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Overturned tractor-trailer closes Hanley in Berkeley

ST. LOUIS – North Hanley Road is closed in both directions in Berkeley Friday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying soda overturned. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver was trapped but there have been no reports of any injuries. The driver seems okay. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. on North Hanley Road […]
BERKELEY, MO

