4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic finaleThe LanternColumbus, OH
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries. This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area
Are you looking for a delicious breakfast in Greater Columbus?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a classic diner feel, Stav's is a great option. Customer recommendations include the thick French toast (locals strongly recommend substituting the toast for challah bread and say it's worth the small upcharge), gyro omelet, and the BLTE sandwich (BLTE stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg).
Downtown YMCA: Columbus Downtown Development Corp. in talks to buy historic building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The YMCA of Central Ohio is working with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. on a deal to buy its aging Downtown YMCA building at 40 W. Long St. The two currently are negotiating a deal for the CDDC to take ownership of the building by January, YMCA CEO Tony Collins told […]
cnycentral.com
Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.
Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the incident started at 3:31 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue when officers made a traffic stop. A police spokesperson at the scene said there were […]
ODOT finds no structural damage to west Columbus bridge after highway trailer fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation did not find any structural damage done to a west Columbus after a trailer caught fire underneath it on Sunday. Police said a trailer was on fire around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes where Interstate 670 and I-70 come together.
614now.com
Abandoned Whitehall home burned down as part of new performance art piece
This is the phrase that appeared in bold, black font on a flier for a new performance piece from Columbus muralist Mandi Caskey, who goes by Miss Birdy as an artist. And in an age of purposeful misdirection and clickbait-drive titles, Caskey’s work, named “Seeds Sown in Fire,” delivered exactly what it promised.
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area
Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
Man breaks into home, shoots another man in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is recovering from minor injuries after he was shot by another man inside a house Saturday night in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD said officers went to the 1100 block of Simpson Drive just before 9 p.m. on the report of a burglary and shooting. Officers found […]
No arrests made in 2020 Columbus homicide case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to identify a possible suspect in the 2020 deadly shooting death of Michael James Fair Jr. in Columbus. On Sep. 1, 2020, police officers went to the 850 block of Wellington Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. and found Michael James Fair Jr. […]
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Child struck by car in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Tuesday evening. Police said the child was hit around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burstock Road. The child, who police said was either 8 or 9 years old,...
Woman critical after being struck by vehicle on I-71 South near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was critically injured after she was hit by a vehicle late Friday night near downtown Columbus. According to police, the woman was found on I-71 South in the area of Spring and Long streets around 11:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Grant Medical...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
One dead in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
Columbus school district reaches conceptual agreement with teacher’s union
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement after nearly 14 continuous hours of negotiations, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Mediator calls for Columbus school district and teachers union to meet today. Jennifer Adair, President...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Milo-Grogan crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what […]
