Fundraiser picnic to feature Charlotte chefs creating dishes that highlight local farms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is impacting some industries more than others -- restaurants and farmers are really being hit. If customers haven't already noticed those added costs, they could soon. Many of the restaurants in the Charlotte region purposely source their food from farmers in the area, and the...
Have you seen the pink robots in Uptown? What's next for Charlotte Center City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's new life for the tiny pink robots that were originally part of a pilot delivery program in Plaza Midwood with Undercurrent Coffee. Lately, they've been scooting around Uptown. WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson learned they're part of a brand new project. Over the last few...
WCNC
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
Waterbean Coffee to open 8,000-square-foot coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Waterbean Coffee announced earlier this week that they will open a massive coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia. The coffee shop said it will open an 8,000-square-feet coffee shop and distribution center in the area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
Historic church converted into townhomes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind condo building is coming to one of Charlotte's most notable neighborhoods, all while preserving the community's historic charm. Wesley Heights is getting ready to welcome "The Arches," a church that is getting converted into 15 condo units. The project has been spearheaded by Whitestone...
4 easy ways to support teachers this school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is just beginning across the Carolinas, and we're getting some insight into how tough it is to be a teacher. An AdoptAClassroom.org survey of more than 4,600 pre-K through 12th grade teachers at public, private and charter schools paints a grim picture. The survey asked teachers a variety of questions to get a better understanding of the profession and how it changed during the 2021-22 school year.
WCNC
Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26. This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.
WCNC
Brooks' Sandwich House to be closed Friday for 'SNL' filming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa will be closed Friday due to filming for NBC's "Saturday Night Live" at the restaurant. Brooks' Sandwich House announced the closure on its Facebook page, saying SNL will be filming a skit at the restaurant. Several streets in the area will also be closed for the filming.
Gastonia's last Free Excess Trash Week set for the fall
GASTONIA, N.C. — Residents in the city of Gastonia have a chance soon to get rid of bulk trash and unwanted items, and they won't need to go any further than their curbs. The week of Sept. 19 will be another Free Excess Trash Week for city residents, allowing them to place most pieces of bulk trash outside. This is the second and last such week for Gastonia residents this year; the last week ran in March 2022 and has happened twice per year since 2013.
WCNC
Avoid wrecks...slow down & eliminate distractions!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Summer is over for most which means it is back to school time. With back to school comes more traffic, and more wrecks are common too. We welcome Doctor...
NC State researchers working to make self-driving cars safer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC State researchers are looking to make self-driving cars a lot safer. Researchers have now developed a new way to allow autonomous cars software to make calculations a lot quicker. Improving both traffic and safety in various simulations. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
WCNC
Increased demand leads to even higher prices on used cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a used car, don’t expect to find any deals. , prices for used cars nationwide have increased 10.9% over the past year. Experts blame the price hike on the microchip shortage that continues to plague the auto industry. The shortage means fewer new cars are available, which is driving up the cost of pre-owned vehicles.
Housing advocates pushing for rent control amid rising rent prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid rising rent prices and the number of corporate-owned rentals increasing, Charlotte-area advocates are pushing for rent control. Most states have laws that ban cities and counties from passing rent control measures. The Carolinas passed rent control bans in the 1980s, but with skyrocketing rent, a group called ActionNC is hoping to change that.
Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WCNC
Bald eagle spotted going through TSA at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's now more information about a bald eagle that was spotted going through TSA earlier this week at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. According to the TSA, Clark the Eagle, with the World Bird Sanctuary, decided to give his "wings a break and fly commercial." TSA said...
WCNC
3 exercises to strengthen your lower back
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's no denying over the past few years - we've all been sitting a lot. As a result out backs have become weaker. Here to help us rebuild and strengthen our core is fitness trainer Asun Peterson. “Asun” Peterson is a celebrity personal trainer and has...
Hundreds of students and parents descend on schools for open houses at CMS schools
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Students are just days away from entering the classroom in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. While they get in their last summer memories, teachers and administrators have been preparing for weeks for the return. "There's a sense of nervousness because you never know, you can have the...
'We were not expecting that' | High water bills have Mooresville neighbors on high alert
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville are searching for answers after they told WCNC Charlotte their water usage doesn't reflect what is being calculated. One neighbors said for one month, the bill was more than $1,000. People said it's more than just water going down the drain. WCNC Charlotte obtained water bills sent by Carolina Water Service to homeowners in Mooresville. Don Calhoun said his and his neighbors' money is going down the drain and things are not adding up.
CATS approves South End light rail stop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another stop will be added on the CATS light rail in South End. On Wednesday, the Charlotte Metropolitan Transit Commission voted to approve a stop on the rail to be constructed near the Publix on South Blvd. A pedestrian crossway will also be built at the...
WCNC
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement hosting free adoption event for Clear the Shelters
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is facing the same problem as many shelters across the Carolinas: Overcrowding. That's why WCNC Charlotte and NBC are teaming up to Clear the Shelters as part of the annual nationwide campaign aimed at finding forever homes for animals in need. Clear the Shelters helps relieve the pressure by adopting out lots of deserving cats and dogs.
