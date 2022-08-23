ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Anna Cathcart on Reprising Her Role in Upcoming Netflix Spinoff 'XO, Kitty': "It Felt Very Personal" (EXCLUSIVE)

Alas, rom-com enthusiasts; To All The Boys I’ve Loved is gone and it’s never coming back. The three-part movie series followed Lana Candor’s Laura Jean, a lovelorn teenager who can’t seem to win — that is until her little sister, Kitty (played by Canadian actress Anna Cathcart), sets a series of events in motion that turn her life upside down.
Brittany Snow Has Accumulated A Sizable Net Worth Over the Years In Hollywood

Now that a light has been shined on Netflix’s new series Selling the OC, viewers are ready to deep dive into the cast's personal life. Luxury realtor Tyler Stanaland is part of the real estate bunch that sells gorgeous homes to Hollywood A-listers and more. And while Tyler is known to bring in some serious coins, that talent also rings true for his wife, actress Brittany Snow.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Noah Schnapp
'Law & Order: SUV' Fans Are Saddened by Amanda Rollins Leaving the Show

Fans of NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit breathed a collective sigh of relief as Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) joined the elite squad. Amanda, who has battled quite a few demons, showed viewers that the lives of detectives can sometimes mirror our own. After watching Amanda battle her gambling addiction, deal with toxic family members, juggle her complicated love life, and stand up for herself in the face of sexual harrasment and assault, the detective instantly became a fan-favorite.
Demi Lovato Will Discuss Disney “Brainwashing” Its Child Stars in an Upcoming Project

In 2007, Demi Lovato landed her big break on the Disney Channel’s As the Bell Rings. The sitcom only lasted for two seasons but marked the beginning of Demi’s prosperous relationship with the platform. After As the Bell Rings, Demi starred in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 with The Jonas Brothers. She later starred in Sonny With a Chance as the titular character and in Princess Protection Program.
Shia LaBeouf Has Emerged With New Life Updates After a String of Scandals

It's been a while since we've heard any updates on film star, performance artist, and "actual cannibal" Shia LaBeouf. Many will remember him as a Disney child star in the series Even Stevens. He would go on to star in popular films like Disturbia in 2007 and the Transformers movie franchise by Michael Bay. In his later years, Shia participated in several performance art pieces, including a 2015 movie marathon of every film he ever starred in up until that point.
The Internet Is Buzzing Over Drake's New Man-Bun Hairstyle

At this point in his career, anything that Drake does shakes pop culture to its core. The Canadian-born rapper is quite literally one of the biggest stars on the planet, and no matter if it's a sly selfie with a fellow industry magnate or a feature-filled new album, fans are certainly going to pay close attention to whatever Drake shares.
Shia Labeouf Hasn't Always Had the Best Relationship With His Parents

Content warning: This article contains multiple mentions of sexual assault. Actor Shia LaBeouf is known for his turbulent behavior in the media and his recent entry into fatherhood, but what about his own childhood? In 2019, Shia wrote and starred in the film Honey Boy, which was an autobiographical look at his life. Shia has acknowledged previously that his home life wasn't always pleasant, but who are his parents? Here's an inside look at his home life, explained.
Why Did Genise Shelton Disappear From ‘Married to Medicine’?

Longtime Married to Medicine viewers might remember Genise Shelton, the friend who recurred in the Bravo reality show’s fourth season and guest-starred in the fifth before disappearing from the show. So, what happened to Genise on Married to Medicine?. Article continues below advertisement. If you believe the online gossip,...
