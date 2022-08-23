Content warning: This article contains multiple mentions of sexual assault. Actor Shia LaBeouf is known for his turbulent behavior in the media and his recent entry into fatherhood, but what about his own childhood? In 2019, Shia wrote and starred in the film Honey Boy, which was an autobiographical look at his life. Shia has acknowledged previously that his home life wasn't always pleasant, but who are his parents? Here's an inside look at his home life, explained.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO