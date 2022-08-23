Read full article on original website
Anna Cathcart on Reprising Her Role in Upcoming Netflix Spinoff 'XO, Kitty': "It Felt Very Personal" (EXCLUSIVE)
Alas, rom-com enthusiasts; To All The Boys I’ve Loved is gone and it’s never coming back. The three-part movie series followed Lana Candor’s Laura Jean, a lovelorn teenager who can’t seem to win — that is until her little sister, Kitty (played by Canadian actress Anna Cathcart), sets a series of events in motion that turn her life upside down.
Brittany Snow Has Accumulated A Sizable Net Worth Over the Years In Hollywood
Now that a light has been shined on Netflix’s new series Selling the OC, viewers are ready to deep dive into the cast's personal life. Luxury realtor Tyler Stanaland is part of the real estate bunch that sells gorgeous homes to Hollywood A-listers and more. And while Tyler is known to bring in some serious coins, that talent also rings true for his wife, actress Brittany Snow.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Philip Champion (aka Hot Sauce) Starred on the AND1 Mixtape Tour –– What's His Net Worth?
A lot of NBA players credit the AND1 Mixtape Tour players like Philip Champion, aka Hot Sauce, for inspiring the ways basketball is played on courts today by professionals. AND1 certainly influenced the overall NBA since tons of players who are currently on pro teams grew up watching the tour when they were younger.
NBA・
Taylor Swift Announces New Album After Making History At 2022 VMAs
Swift revealed new music is on the way and announced her new album's title after her Video of the Year win.
Mackenzie Dipman Decided Her Own Fate on 'Love Island USA' Season 4 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Aug. 24 episode of Love Island USA Season 4. The fourth season of Love Island USA is officially winding down, and many of the islanders are forming strong romantic connections with their co-stars. A few of the duos are even either "exclusive," or they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.
'Law & Order: SUV' Fans Are Saddened by Amanda Rollins Leaving the Show
Fans of NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit breathed a collective sigh of relief as Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) joined the elite squad. Amanda, who has battled quite a few demons, showed viewers that the lives of detectives can sometimes mirror our own. After watching Amanda battle her gambling addiction, deal with toxic family members, juggle her complicated love life, and stand up for herself in the face of sexual harrasment and assault, the detective instantly became a fan-favorite.
Netflix's 'Partner Track' Takes Place at a NYC Law Office, but Where Is It Filmed?
The new Netflix show Partner Track combines classic legal drama with a will-they-won't-they romance for fans of The Hating Game and The Good Wife. The show revolves around Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), a mergers and acquisitions lawyer who is desperate to make partner at her firm, Parsons Valentine & Hunt.
Demi Lovato Will Discuss Disney “Brainwashing” Its Child Stars in an Upcoming Project
In 2007, Demi Lovato landed her big break on the Disney Channel’s As the Bell Rings. The sitcom only lasted for two seasons but marked the beginning of Demi’s prosperous relationship with the platform. After As the Bell Rings, Demi starred in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 with The Jonas Brothers. She later starred in Sonny With a Chance as the titular character and in Princess Protection Program.
Shia LaBeouf Has Emerged With New Life Updates After a String of Scandals
It's been a while since we've heard any updates on film star, performance artist, and "actual cannibal" Shia LaBeouf. Many will remember him as a Disney child star in the series Even Stevens. He would go on to star in popular films like Disturbia in 2007 and the Transformers movie franchise by Michael Bay. In his later years, Shia participated in several performance art pieces, including a 2015 movie marathon of every film he ever starred in up until that point.
The Internet Is Buzzing Over Drake's New Man-Bun Hairstyle
At this point in his career, anything that Drake does shakes pop culture to its core. The Canadian-born rapper is quite literally one of the biggest stars on the planet, and no matter if it's a sly selfie with a fellow industry magnate or a feature-filled new album, fans are certainly going to pay close attention to whatever Drake shares.
Shia Labeouf Hasn't Always Had the Best Relationship With His Parents
Content warning: This article contains multiple mentions of sexual assault. Actor Shia LaBeouf is known for his turbulent behavior in the media and his recent entry into fatherhood, but what about his own childhood? In 2019, Shia wrote and starred in the film Honey Boy, which was an autobiographical look at his life. Shia has acknowledged previously that his home life wasn't always pleasant, but who are his parents? Here's an inside look at his home life, explained.
Mods Can Bring Walter White and Other 'Breaking Bad' Characters to 'MultiVersus'
Though Season 1 of MultiVersus has just begun, players are already requesting new characters they want to be added to the game's roster. Throughout this season, developer Player First Games has promised to bring characters like Rick and Morty to its already impressive list of fully voiced characters — but players are dying to see the icons of Breaking Bad in the game.
'Selling the OC': Gio Helou's Mom Lisa Is a Successful Real Estate Agent in Her Own Right
Gio Helou had one heck of a line introducing himself in Netflix's Selling the OC Episode 1: "On a confidence scale from 1-10, I'm a f---ing 15." The newest Selling Sunset spinoff features a new group of Oppenheim agents doing what they do best in sunny Orange County — selling real estate that none of us peasants could ever hope to afford.
Why Did Genise Shelton Disappear From ‘Married to Medicine’?
Longtime Married to Medicine viewers might remember Genise Shelton, the friend who recurred in the Bravo reality show’s fourth season and guest-starred in the fifth before disappearing from the show. So, what happened to Genise on Married to Medicine?. Article continues below advertisement. If you believe the online gossip,...
Trevante Rhodes transforms into Tyson in Hulu series 'Mike,' reveals toughest scene to film
Champion and controversial boxer Mike Tyson gets the limited series treatment with "Mike" on Hulu, starring Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby.
What Is the Controversy With Britney Spears and Elton John's New Song?
Princess of Pop Britney Spears has made a triumphant return to music with her new Elton John duet, "Hold Me Closer." However, before she released the song, the musician deleted her Instagram and transferred her thoughts to Twitter. There have also been rumors that parts of the song were changed to Britney's displeasure.
Who Are Olivia Wilde's Parents — and What Do They Think About Harry Styles?
When people think of Olivia Wilde, her body of impressive work speaks for itself. The actress has been active in the Hollywood industry since the early 2000s with a long list of interesting movies under her belt. Some of those movies include Tron: Legacy, In Time, and The Change Up.
It's Official — Mark Wahlberg's Workout Schedule Proves He's Not Human
From owning a stake in the popular Wahlburgers restaurant chain, having five car dealerships in Ohio and being a wildly successful actor, Mark Wahlberg is one of the busiest people in Hollywood. It's also unfair to look the way he does at 51 years old. The star of films such...
