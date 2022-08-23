ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

U.S., Mexican officials to gather for Border Environmental Forum in San Antonio

By Sandra Sanchez
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVjq8_0hSJ9LLO00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — The ambassadors for both the United States and Mexico will discuss cross-border partnerships on climate and the environment as drought continues in the region.

The North American Development Bank will host the U.S.-Mexico Border Environmental Forum XXVI on Wednesday and Thursday in downtown San Antonio.

The theme is “Creating a Greener and More Prosperous Border” and will include sessions on climate finance, social and governance trends, and ways both countries can partner to better clean up the Texas-Mexico border region.

Binational collaboration regarding the dwindling Rio Grande also is expected to be discussed as drought continues to plague northern Mexico and South Texas.

Zapata County getting $2M to dredge Rio Grande as drought drags on

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and Mexican Ambassador to the U.S. Esteban Moctezuma are to kick off the event on Wednesday. They are expected to discuss the importance of establishing a cleaner border environment to improve the quality of life and health of residents on both sides of the Rio Grande.

Both ambassadors have been open supporters of a proposed binational river park, which has already had funds allocated by both federal governments and soon will begin with Phase I of cleaning up various sections of Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlDZl_0hSJ9LLO00
An aerial view of an architectural schematic of what the proposed Binational River Project could look like between Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. (Rendering courtesy of Overland Partners Architects in collaboration with Able City)

Both touted the project in June during an environmental border conference held in Washington, D.C.

Organizers to pitch binational river park to Mexico

The San Antonio architect and others involved with the binational river park project will lead a session on Wednesday afternoon, having traveled to Mexico City on Sunday to meet with members of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s staff.

Other speakers scheduled for the environmental forum include: San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg; Samuel Garcia Sepulveda, governor of the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon; Mexican federal Sen. Gina Cruz Blackledge from Baja California; Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz; and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican from West Texas.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“NADBank is proud to host this year’s Border Environmental Forum. By bringing together local and state officials, private sector developers, academics, and ESG and energy innovators from the U.S. and Mexico, we provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and collaboration between the two countries in a way that will bring the most impact to the border region,” NADBank Managing Director Calixto Mateos Hanel said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

EXCLUSIVE: IBWC commissioner demands ‘parity’ with drought relief out West and South Texas

In an exclusive interview with Border Report, The U.S. Commissioner for the International and Boundary Water Commission on Thursday said she is "sounding the alarm" to raise awareness to the seriousness of the drought in South Texas and said recent federal funds allocated by Congress to help those suffering from drought in the West unfairly yielded no money for those on the Texas/Mexico border.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Mcallen, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
WRBL News 3

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esteban Moctezuma
Person
Ken Salazar
Person
Ron Nirenberg
Person
Pete Saenz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Mexico#West Texas#Mexican#Rio Grande#Binational River Project#Laredo
WRBL News 3

PHOTOS: Columbus Police seize guns and drugs in several arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department confiscated a large amount of guns and drugs while arresting several people over the weekend, according to Command Sergeant Alan Malone. The first arrest was the result of a traffic stop where the driver refused to stop and disobeyed traffic laws, police say. Officers seized 112.8 grams of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Red Devils feel no pressure after being ranked #1

Phenix City, Al (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils football team is usually in the conversation for State Championship contenders. In just the second week of the regular season, Central has made yet another strong case to be considered a contender since they were ranked #1 in the ASWA polls. In their season opener the […]
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
WRBL News 3

Lee Co. Sheriff searching for fake cop who stopped woman off Hwy 280

SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for a police impersonator who pulled over a young woman near Dudley Lumber just off Hwy 280. The incident happened along Lee Road 183 in Salem Wednesday afternoon around 4:15.   Detectives say the young woman felt off about the encounter and called 911. She reported […]
SALEM, AL
WRBL News 3

Milton Church defrauded out of almost $165,000, secretary charged

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged a woman with grand theft after a Milton Church was defrauded out of $164,716. More News from WRBL Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, was charged with one count of organized schemes to defraud and one count of grand theft. Hively was arrested after investigators opened up an […]
MILTON, FL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy