Travel Like the Toms From Vanderpump Rules With This ‘Beautiful’ Duffle Bag — Only $23

When it comes to dynamic duos, one pair of besties has set the bar high — Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules . Not only do these reality stars run two nightlife establishments together (TomTom and the new hot spot Schwartz & Sandy’s) but the former models are also style icons in their own right. So, we definitely trust their taste in travel accessories !

The Toms took to Amazon Live last summer to share their recommendations for travel essentials. “We have maybe the best duffle bag, the best overnighter on Amazon ,” Schwartz said. “It’s sub-$30. And one of my favorite things about this is, look inside, it has the little plastic compartment for, like, your bathing suit or anything that’s wet. Super cool, has tons of compartments. It’s well-made. Check it out! That’s a muted pink. It’s beautiful. This bag should be, like, $150. It’s amazing. Sturdy, it’s robust.”

Now you can travel in style like Schwartz and Sandy with this durable duffle bag from Amazon !

Get the Travel Duffel Bag Weekender Overnight Bag for just $23 (originally $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Travel Duffel Bag Weekender Overnight Bag is an absolute must-have for workouts or weekend trips. Ditch your carry-on suitcase and sport this chic travel tote instead! As Schwartz said, there are multiple compartments and organizational pockets to keep all of your belongings organized. No more searching through your bag trying to find exactly what you need while crouched down underneath your seat on an airplane (just Us ?).

Available in a wide range of pastel and neutral colors, this chic duffel bag looks so much more expensive than it is. Featuring water-resistant fabric and a removable shoulder strap, this versatile accessory adds a luxe touch to your travel uniform. There’s even a slot to slip this bag onto a rolling suitcase for hands-free ease!

We know the Toms are fans of this weekender bag, but is it also a hit with other shoppers? Sure is! “This bag is the perfect weekender bag no matter where you are going,” one reviewer declared. “I love the flexibility and also how functional the bag is.” Another customer called this duffel “ my favorite bag for traveling .”

Give yourself a first-class travel experience with this surprisingly affordable weekender bag from Amazon!

