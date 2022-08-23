ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Wild Greg's Saloon closes, cites COVID restrictions and crime

By WCCO Staff
 5 days ago

Midday headlines from Aug. 23, 2022 02:23

MINNEAPOLIS -- A downtown Minneapolis nightclub announced Tuesday that it is closing its doors due to COVID restrictions and crime.

Wild Greg's Saloon, located at 315 First Avenue North, is closed effective immediately. Its locations in Pensacola, Florida, Lakeland, Florida, and Austin, Texas will remain open.

In a Facebook post, the bar said it closed the location in its best interest after "endless mandates and lockdowns issues by Governor Tim Walz" and "riots and rampant unchecked crime."

Many businesses closed their doors temporarily in March 2020 in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Minneapolis ended its mask mandate in June 2021, around a year after it was created. The state of Minnesota lifted its mask mandate in May 2021 .

In January, Minneapolis passed a policy requiring people entering food and drink establishments to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. Weeks later, the rule was lifted .

Owner Greg Urban appeared on "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to discuss the closure, calling Minneapolis a "ghost town."

Urban said that the establishment hadn't turned a profit since February 2020.

"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
MINNESOTA STATE
'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety

MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
4-H Day at the State Fair proves kids are passionate about so much more beyond livestock

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- On Saturday, it was 4-H Day at the Minnesota State Fair, where several kids from across Minnesota are showing off their projects and livestock.The morning started with the rabbit competition, where over 250 kids ages 12 to 20 years old were showing off their prize-worthy rabbits in the Sheep and Poultry Building."Lucas and I are brother and sister, and then our rabbits are brother and sister as well. It's just a cute little thing. Our mom really likes it," said Allison Deplazes, an exhibitor representing Dakota County.The Deplazes siblings competed with their Dutch rabbits on Saturday....
MINNESOTA STATE
NWS: Several EF0 tornado moved through Twin Cities Saturday evening

APPLE VALLEY, Minn – The National Weather Service says multiple EF0 tornadoes touched down in southern Ramsey County and Dakota County amid Saturday evening's bout of severe weather.One tornado, with a wind speed near 75 mph, "tracked from southwest of I-94 and Highway 10 & Highway 61," according to the NWS.The tornado moved near Harding High School on St. Paul's east side, and ended its journey near Goodrich Golf Course in Maplewood. The tornado's path was more than three miles in length. Officials also say four EF0 tornadoes -- with max wind speeds between 75-85 mph -- moved through Dakota...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
"Good job to them": Cannon Falls Casey's General Store employees praised for helping abducted woman

CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A woman is safe after police said she was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. The Cannon Falls Police Department said a woman in her mid-30's arrived at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and told employees she had escaped being abducted."It's such a small town, that kind of stuff doesn't happen really," Cannon Falls resident Chasy Grams said.Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the...
CANNON FALLS, MN
BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
10 of the Best Lake Minnetonka Bars You Have to Visit

Do you have a trip to Lake Minnetonka scheduled on your calendar? Whatever your reason for visiting, don’t forget to relax and have fun while you’re there. Swinging by one of Lake Minnetonka’s best bars is a great way to enjoy Lake Minnetonka’s nightlife with the whole friend group!
MINNETONKA, MN
Answers to your Good Questions about the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – In the run-up to the fair, we always get our fair share of Good Questions about the Great Minnesota Get-Together.     So, Heather Brown found answers to some of your questions, and a few of her own.We keep hearing the fair expects pre-pandemic crowds. So, our first question is how many people is that?The record attendance was in 2019, when 2,126,551 came through the gates. They had topped two million in 2018, too. Compare that to 1.3 million who came last year, which was the lowest attendance since 1977.Now, to your questions. Lenny from Lonsdale...
MINNESOTA STATE
Strong storms knocked down trees and shut down Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Strong storms knocked down trees and caused more than 27,000 people to lose power across the Minneapolis area Saturday night, prompting the Minnesota State Fair to shut down rides and cancel a concert. Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported as the storm moved across the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities

A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul. The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors. The second warning area...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand: 140 years of magic

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. –  Jerry Hammer's first job was working at the Minnesota State Fair greenhouse as a teenager. Today, he's the fair's CEO."I grew up about a block away from the fairgrounds, so it was just natural," Hammer said.He's also a walking encyclopedia of fair knowledge."This is the Fair. This is really Minnesota's cathedral," Hammer said.Then that makes the Grandstand Minnesota's chapel. Originally, it was built out of wood in 1885, but like a bag of mini-donuts, it didn't last long."There were events here that attracted so many people, they cautioned the audience, 'Don't move too much,'" he said.So...
MINNESOTA STATE
In Minneapolis, Wild Greg's Saloon closes, the latest victim of hospitality crisis in deep-blue cities

Crime and COVID-19 restrictions have claimed yet another business in the already eviscerated Minneapolis hospitality scene. Wild Greg's Saloon closed its sprawling nightclub in troubled downtown Minneapolis just days after its owner highlighted for Fox News the growing chasm between the restaurant crisis in deep-blue cities and the thriving hospitality scene in red-state America.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MSP Airport's Eebbers wins TSA's "Cutest Canine" contest

MINNEAPOLIS -- The vote is in and it wasn't even particularly close.One of the working dogs at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been named the Transportation Security Administration's "cutest canine," in a social media contest.Eebbers is an 11-year-old Vizsla-Labrador mix who has been working at MSP Airport since 2015. His resume is long -- he's worked two Super Bowls, the Special Olympics World Games, and an NCAA National Championship Football Game -- and now he's the oldest dog working in TSA's canine program. Eebbers made it to the final round of voting earlier this week, and faced off against Tom-Magnum from John F. Kennedy International Airport.Eebbers will now be the cover star of the forthcoming 2023 TSA canine calendar. In all, there were 92 dogs participating in this year's contest.Next week, TSA will hold a retirement event for Eebbers following his long career. TSA workers plan on dropping toys through the Aurora art piece from above, as the dog's last reward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
