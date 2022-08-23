2021 Season Recap: Big shoutout first off all for Yaya going to get the fresh Jalen Rose fade up for picture day. Take pride in your appearance young boss. Speaking of, one thing we can’t not see this year is Yaya ‘fade’ from his performance in seasons past. In fact, we need much more from the Senior off the edge to be a productive defense. While I know I nerd out on stats a bit much, and that never paints the whole picture, Yaya didn’t really “fill the sheet” so to speak last season with only 3 TFL, and 2 sacks off the edge. He did add 39 tackles but I’d like to see more of those 3-4yard gains be closed out at the line or better yet, behind it. The encouraging stat for me last season was a team leading 7 QB hurries, meaning he is disrupting the play, albeit not as the result of a loss of yardage. Not a bad season, but left me wanting more.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO