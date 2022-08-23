Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Card Chronicle
The Cardinal Countdown: 6 Days Until Kickoff
2021 Season Recap: Big shoutout first off all for Yaya going to get the fresh Jalen Rose fade up for picture day. Take pride in your appearance young boss. Speaking of, one thing we can’t not see this year is Yaya ‘fade’ from his performance in seasons past. In fact, we need much more from the Senior off the edge to be a productive defense. While I know I nerd out on stats a bit much, and that never paints the whole picture, Yaya didn’t really “fill the sheet” so to speak last season with only 3 TFL, and 2 sacks off the edge. He did add 39 tackles but I’d like to see more of those 3-4yard gains be closed out at the line or better yet, behind it. The encouraging stat for me last season was a team leading 7 QB hurries, meaning he is disrupting the play, albeit not as the result of a loss of yardage. Not a bad season, but left me wanting more.
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—SPREAD CHECK (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Louisville by 4. —Brock Domann has officially been tabbed as Louisville’s No. 2 QB. —Pete Thomas and Caleb Chandler talked with the media following Thursday’s practice. You can catch the video here. —The U of L men’s soccer team kicked off its 2022...
Card Chronicle
Tip-time, TV set for Louisville-Kentucky basketball game
Louisville and Kentucky will square off in men’s basketball at noon on New Year’s Eve. CBS will have the game coverage. The good news is that the game is being played on a Saturday, on a national network, and that there won’t be any conflict with the College Football Playoff. The bad news is that the game will be tipping off at the exact same time as the Sugar Bowl will be kicking off on ESPN.
Comments / 0