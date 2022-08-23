Read full article on original website
6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors
By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
4 Famous Movie/TV Houses You Can Visit Near Tri-Cities Washington
Here Are 4 Famous Houses You Can Visit In Oregon And Washington. There are four famous homes that have been featured in some of your favorite movies and TV shows and you can get to them from Tri-Cities Washington. These Houses Have Been Featured In Twilight And Sleepless In Seattle.
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
The Top 4 Reasons to move to Eastern Washington
I grew up most of my life in Western Washington, for a long time I loved it and couldn't picture myself living anywhere else. Something crazy happened which resulted in me having to pack my bags and find a new place to call home, luckily it was Eastern Washington. After...
The Top 3 Cheapest Places for Gas in the Yakima valley
We've all been feeling the pain at the pump, even those who drive hybrids. Paying more than 4.50 in gas every time you try to fill up is leaving us with less and less cash, so we wanted to help you out by showing you where the cheapest gas in Yakima is right now.
50% of WA residents eligible for free or lower hospital bills. What it means in Tri-Cities
Check to see if you qualify. You might be surprised.
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA
A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
Here’s what you won’t see at the Benton Franklin Fair this week
The Washington state veterinarian issued a recommendation.
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 3 fireplaces. The living area is 4,952 square feet. If you've ever wanted...
5 Things You Can Do in Yakima Now that Kids are Back in School in Yakima
Today was the first day back for the Yakima School District. Proud moms and dads wishing a 'fare-thee-well' to their kids for better education, life skills they can take with them to their selected career paths of their choice, and learning how to talk to people and make new friends -- it's all part of the school experience. It can also be a sign of relief that you have your place back to yourself without needing that daytime attention they sometimes require or let you do what you want without their need to tag along. Now that school is back, here are 10 things you can do now that your kids are back in school.
Wapato Woman Needs Tri-Cities Help After Horrible Rodeo Fall
A woman named Madison Alderman-Haas from Wapato needs our communities help. She is struggling with severe brain injuries after falling days ago at the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo. She was exiting the arena on her horse when a problem with her saddle made her fall off and hit her head on a fence pole. The incident is described on the GoFundMe page set up for Madison.
The Top 3 Italian Dishes and Restaurants in Yakima
Italian food is comfort food to a lot of us, who can forget the homemade spaghetti mom used to make, or the lasagna nights for family dinner? We can always make it at home, but sometimes there's no better feeling than being waited on and enjoying your favorite foods. We...
Yakima Herald Republic
Community Q&A: Meet the new CEO of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic
Following a months-long national search, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic appointed Christy Trotter as its new chief executive officer earlier this month. Trotter, who has spent most of her life in the Valley, served as the YVFWC’s chief financial officer as well as its interim CEO. Now that her role is more cemented, Trotter said she’s looking forward to a future where the Farm Workers Clinic is more than just a health care provider, and is a member of the community.
SAD NEWS: Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta Has Closed for Good
What shocking news to see on social media feeds recently that a beloved Italian food restaurant in Yakima has permanently closed for good. Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta announced on August 11, 2022 that they have shuttered their doors in Yakima on S 1st St. Owners of Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta say they are leaving Yakima (they were located at 2304 S 1st St unit b) and plan to set up a new shop in the Tri Cities (see below).
Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State
Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima
Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
49 Mile Quarantine Ordered Around Grandview For Beetle Infection
Washington State Department of Agriculture just ordered a 49 mile square quarantine over the area of Grandview because of the spreading Japanese Beetle problem. The order goes into effect on September 15th, just over a half a month away. There are specific rules announced for the areas in that quarantine area including cities where the beetles have been spotted.
7 of the Best All-Day Breakfast Spots in Yakima
Sometimes when you want breakfast it is way past 10:30 a.m., which seems to be the standard time that breakfast is considered over in Yakima. There are moments, however, when you want some tasty pancakes, waffles, omelets, or biscuits and gravy no matter what time of the day it is. We wanted to know where are the all-day breakfast spots in Yakima for those morning meal cravings. Our expert team of hungry breakfast specialists created a list of 7 all-day breakfast spots you can eat in Yakima.
It’s Back to School Day in Yakima and West Valley Districts
It's back to school time for students in two of the largest school districts in the valley on Wednesday, August 24. Students go back to the classroom in the Yakima School District and the West Valley School District. City officials and Yakima Police say the number one job of drivers when school starts is to watch for kids. They remind drivers to stop and wait for a stopped school bus that is loading and unloading and reduce speed to 20 mph.
Brewbound.com
Hopsteiner Licenses CLS Farms to Grow and Market Four of its Proprietary Varieties
YAKIMA, Washington – Leading hop distributor Hopsteiner has licensed CLS Farms to grow and market four of their proprietary hop varieties including Sultana, Lotus, Calypso, and Altus. This agreement is the first time that Hopsteiner has expanded these varieties to an outside grower. CLS Farms is an independent hop farm in Moxee, Wash., which through this license will give Hopsteiner the ability to expand its market reach and distribution of these varieties beginning with this coming crop year.
