chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Suspect in University Gardens Homicide Turns Self In

After nearly three days of investigation into a fatal shooting, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it charged a man with first-degree murder. A release from the department Sunday night said authorities have charged 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman. Holman, who is listed as a Chapel Hill resident in the community alert, reportedly turned himself in on Sunday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: ACSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Investigating Homicide at University Gardens Building

The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting from the late night hours of Thursday, according to a release. The department shared information about the homicide Friday morning, saying in a community alert that police officers responded to a call at 11:35 p.m. reporting a shooting. When officers arrived to 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension — the address used for the University Gardens housing community — they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police later identified the victim as 19-year-old Chapel Hill resident Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Man collected rent on homes he didn’t own — again, Winston-Salem police say. Investigators: Hispanic people targeted in long-running scam.

Less than two weeks after being charged with fraudulently collecting more than $54,000 in a rent scam that targeted Hispanic people in Winston-Salem, a Greensboro man was at it again, Winston-Salem police said. Khalil Nadir Rynes, 29, of Nighthawk Place in Greensboro, was initially arrested on June 18. Winston-Salem Police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
LEXINGTON, NC

