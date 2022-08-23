The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting from the late night hours of Thursday, according to a release. The department shared information about the homicide Friday morning, saying in a community alert that police officers responded to a call at 11:35 p.m. reporting a shooting. When officers arrived to 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension — the address used for the University Gardens housing community — they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police later identified the victim as 19-year-old Chapel Hill resident Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO