Read full article on original website
Related
SAD NEWS: Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta Has Closed for Good
What shocking news to see on social media feeds recently that a beloved Italian food restaurant in Yakima has permanently closed for good. Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta announced on August 11, 2022 that they have shuttered their doors in Yakima on S 1st St. Owners of Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta say they are leaving Yakima (they were located at 2304 S 1st St unit b) and plan to set up a new shop in the Tri Cities (see below).
7 of the Best All-Day Breakfast Spots in Yakima
Sometimes when you want breakfast it is way past 10:30 a.m., which seems to be the standard time that breakfast is considered over in Yakima. There are moments, however, when you want some tasty pancakes, waffles, omelets, or biscuits and gravy no matter what time of the day it is. We wanted to know where are the all-day breakfast spots in Yakima for those morning meal cravings. Our expert team of hungry breakfast specialists created a list of 7 all-day breakfast spots you can eat in Yakima.
8 Yakima Valley Inspired Kids Lunch Ideas for Back to School
Most kids in the Yakima Valley are going back to school this month and a lot of parents and guardians are stumped for some good school lunch ideas for their kids. In the Yakima School District, students will have breakfasts and lunches provided through grant funding. This will alleviate a lot of financial stress for thousands of parents however, these free meals being provided do not meet or "meat" the needs of certain students. We are here to provide a little help for those looking for Yakima Valley-inspired kids' lunch ideas for back-to-school!
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA
A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 3 fireplaces. The living area is 4,952 square feet. If you've ever wanted...
The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima
Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors
By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
The Top 3 Cheapest Places for Gas in the Yakima valley
We've all been feeling the pain at the pump, even those who drive hybrids. Paying more than 4.50 in gas every time you try to fill up is leaving us with less and less cash, so we wanted to help you out by showing you where the cheapest gas in Yakima is right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair
What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
Brewbound.com
Hopsteiner Licenses CLS Farms to Grow and Market Four of its Proprietary Varieties
YAKIMA, Washington – Leading hop distributor Hopsteiner has licensed CLS Farms to grow and market four of their proprietary hop varieties including Sultana, Lotus, Calypso, and Altus. This agreement is the first time that Hopsteiner has expanded these varieties to an outside grower. CLS Farms is an independent hop farm in Moxee, Wash., which through this license will give Hopsteiner the ability to expand its market reach and distribution of these varieties beginning with this coming crop year.
nbcrightnow.com
Animal shelters in Tri-Cities and Yakima closed for parvovirus recovery
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple regional animal shelters are closing temporarily while animals recover from cases of parvovirus. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will be closed through August 30 while employees work on the animals’ recovery. The Yakima Humane Society will be closed through August 29. It said puppies from...
Yakima Herald Republic
Grandview Summer Nights kick off with food, art, good vibes
GRANDVIEW — Friday night transformed the 100 block of Grandview’s Division Street. Tents blossomed in the place of cars, food trucks and grills circled rows of white folding tables and conversation lifted into the air. Music, barbecue and small businesses filled the block as the sun set. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
cwuobserver.com
Ellensburg Night Market opens doors for local microbusinesses
The soulful, emotion-filled tones of local music duo Spiced Rye drifted over a curious crowd weaving through tents offering hand-made goods, food and works of art at the third installation of the Ellensburg Night Market on Aug. 17. The Ellensburg Night Market is located in the parking lot of The...
Wapato Woman Needs Tri-Cities Help After Horrible Rodeo Fall
A woman named Madison Alderman-Haas from Wapato needs our communities help. She is struggling with severe brain injuries after falling days ago at the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo. She was exiting the arena on her horse when a problem with her saddle made her fall off and hit her head on a fence pole. The incident is described on the GoFundMe page set up for Madison.
The 5 Top Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Coming to Yakima
Oh man, what wouldn't we give to have at least one of these top fast food chains coming to Yakima. That would give us something great and new to look forward to. If these 5 fast food chains came to Yakima, you would see lines of cars blocking the streets with traffic.
nbcrightnow.com
Beloved Yakima indoor pool reopened five weeks early after summer closure
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Hundreds of people jumped in Monday in celebration of Lion's Pool reopening after three months. Community and city leaders rebuilt the pool's main pump and motor earlier than expected. "It's great to have it open again, it's an old pool and it's near and dear to a...
3 Places You Can Look to Find Great Estate Sales in Yakima
This may have happened to you when you are driving somewhere, perhaps to your job in the early morning, and you come across an estate sale sign in somebody's yard. If you are a person who loves to hunt for great bargains, great deals, and discoveries, there are 3 places you can look to find great estate sales in Yakima.
Here’s what you won’t see at the Benton Franklin Fair this week
The Washington state veterinarian issued a recommendation.
Woman Dies in Yakima River Wednesday
A woman drowned in the lower Yakima valley on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Yakima River in the Wapato area at about 3:05 pm Wednesday after a report that a woman was in the water and couldn't swim. A family member called for help saying their adult sister was in the water and had been consuming alcohol. When Deputies arrived they found a man who had attempted to rescue the woman but was injured and couldn't get out of the water himself. He was rescued himself by emergency officials on the scene.
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0