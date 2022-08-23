ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBBJ

Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Cruisin’ for a cause, event raises money for West TN women

JACKSON, Tenn. –The first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show took place on Saturday afternoon with a big response from the community. The Woman’s Clinic, PA hosted its first annual Cruisin’ for Cancer Car Show. Jon Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, took time to share on the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Vets discuss signs, treatment options for canine incontinence

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s not uncommon for dogs to urinate inside their home, but some of them may be dealing with canine incontinence. Veterinarians Dr. Jody Lulich and Dr. Heather Davis spoke with us on National Dog Day about how you can help your furry friend. While some...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Bells community gathers for special event

BELLS, Tenn. — Residents of the Bells community gathered today to implore a deeper connection to each other and the park that hosted them. The Bells Association has conducted multiple events leading to today’s public and free picnic. Don Williams, President of the Bells Community Association, informs us...
BELLS, TN
WBBJ

2022 Baby & Kids Fest to be held on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Baby & Kids Fest is being held for the first time since COVID-19. The Baby & Kids Fest has been a fun and educational time for families and expecting parents for close to 30 years. Lynda Snider, the Community Educator for West Tennessee Women’s Center,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn.–A busy day for Jackson Police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and officers working...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Home Destroyed By Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A home on Old State Route 22 in Carroll County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. McKenzie firefighters were dispatched to provide mutual aid at the fire at 607 Old State Route 22. On arrival, firefighters found the home already heavily involved, with fire extending throughout the attic. A tanker shuttle was established to provide water for fire suppression operations. Units were on scene for over two hours.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

JPD: 1 person injured in shooting at Kroger parking lot

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a local retailer. According to the officials with the Jackson Police Department, around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, one person was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger on North Parkway.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Lane College holds annual Day of Giving for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College started their annual Day of Giving on Friday. In today’s world, conducting services online are both convenient and a great way to share the need of students who would benefit from the donations. “Today is our I Am Lane Day of Giving. Today...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson Police investigating Friday pursuit that ended in wreck

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is investigating a pursuit that ended in a wreck in Jackson. Around 3 p.m., the Jackson Police Department was alerted by one of the Flock cameras of a stolen vehicle traveling in the city. According to the department, once they were notified, a sergeant...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Michael Mills

Michael Mills joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in August 2022 as a multimedia journalist. Michael was born in Long Beach, California, but grew up in Lexington, TN. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. In his free time,...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Better Business Bureau warns of student loan, sports streaming scams

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau says there are new scams that people need to be aware of. The Biden administration recently announced that the federal government will cancel up to $20,000 of federal student loans per person. Now officials are seeing an increase in scam calls. Scammers...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Mr. Ulise Boyd

Mr. Ulise Boyd, 56, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Brownsville Community Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9:00 A. M. at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. There will be a visitation Sunday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Brownsville Community Baptist Church.
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WREG

Suspect steals Camaro, records himself: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men who they say stole a Camaro at a Nutbush gas station last month. Police said on July 29, the victim was pumping gas in his white Camaro in the 3800 block of Macon Road when two men approached him. One of the men was armed with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Storm Chances Increase This Week Ahead of Cold Front

Weather Update – Sunday, August 2, 2022 – 8:15 PM. A hot and humid day was in store today with highs of 92 in the Jackson area. Showers and storms began to pop up this afternoon, bringing locally heavy rain and some strong winds to some. Since these are afternoon showers, they should taper off around sunset. Light winds should remain tonight with lows overnight should remain in the lower 70’s.
ENVIRONMENT
WBBJ

UT Martin professor earns 10th degree

MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin professor graduates at spring commencement. According to information from UT Martin, one special graduate stood out at this year’s 2022 spring commencement, as one faculty member earned a master’s degree. On May 6, 2022, Dr. Daniel Pigg, UT Martin professor of English,...
MARTIN, TN

