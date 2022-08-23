The National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL) is partnering with Owens Community College (OCC) to feature maritime art from the 19th and 20th century through a temporary exhibit at the Walter E. Terhune Gallery at Owens Community College’s Center for Fine and Performing Arts. The exhibit opens to the public today and will remain available through Friday, October 21.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO