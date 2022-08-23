ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Great Lakes Maritime Art Temporary Exhibit drives Museum and Community College Partnership

The National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL) is partnering with Owens Community College (OCC) to feature maritime art from the 19th and 20th century through a temporary exhibit at the Walter E. Terhune Gallery at Owens Community College’s Center for Fine and Performing Arts. The exhibit opens to the public today and will remain available through Friday, October 21.
Where to Watch Films & Follow Film in Toledo

Sick of streaming? Get outside and see a film somewhere unique! Toledo has so many options that aren’t the mall - from independent theaters, to your local library, and even films accompanied by a full symphony orchestra, we’ve got you covered . . . Film at Your Library.
Romeo & Juliet to Open Symphony Season

Music Director Alain Trudel and the Toledo Symphony Orchestra (TSO) open the 2022/2023 season with a one-night-only performance on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8PM at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater. The program features works inspired by Shakespeare’s great romantic play, Romeo and Juliet, including music from Sergei Prokofiev’s iconic ballet, the 1968 classic film, and Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story. This opening concert is part of the ProMedica Masterworks Series with additional support from UBS Financial Services.
