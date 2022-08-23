Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Exorcist's Ellen Burstyn Reveals Why She's Returning for the Reboot
Something rare within the genre of horror is a film that withstands the test of time, and especially one that earns an Oscar on top of garnering 10 nominations total. In 1974, after becoming '73s highest-grossing film, that's exactly what the controversial William Friedkin's polarizing novel-adaptation The Exorcist did, and the movie's success owes, in large part, those accolades to Oscar-winning actress Ellen Burstyn. Almost 50 years later, after declining to reprise her role numerous times, Burstyn has finally agreed to return to Pazuzu's realm, to fans' delight. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress disclosed the deal she struck in order to return for David Gordon Green's highly-anticipated sequel.
Collider
‘Halloween Ends’ Fright-Rags Collection is Completely Blood-Soaked
The calendar is quickly approaching fall. That means genre fans are about to consume a bunch of horror movies. One of the new releases heading our way this October is Halloween Ends. The highly anticipated sequel is set to be the final chapter in the Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) vs. Michael Myers (Nick Castle) saga. To celebrate the upcoming release the amazing folks at Fright-Rags have just announced their new collection based around this terrifying slasher.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Collider
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spinoff Series Gets New Title
The Maggie and Negan-focused The Walking Dead spin-off series has a new official title. The series, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has seen its name changed from Isle of the Dead, and is now known as The Walking Dead: Dead City, per Entertainment Weekly. The previous title Isle of the Dead was only a working title, and The Walking Dead: Dead City is now the confirmed title for the series, according to AMC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
Matt Shakman Exits 'Star Trek' Movie
Director Matt Shakman, who was tapped to direct a new Star Trek film for Paramount has dropped out of the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.. This film would have been the fourth in the series following Chris Pine's Captain Kirk, first introduced in 2009's Star Trek. The news comes as Marvel announced Shakman was in talks to direct their new Fantastic Four movie.
Collider
Shudder's 'V/H/S/99' Receives an Unsettling Official Poster From Creepy Duck Design
An official poster for Shudder's V/H/S/99, the fifth film in the successful indie horror franchise, has just dropped. Like the previous V/H/S films, V/H/S/99 is a found-footage anthology film that will consist of several short horror tales from a slew of different directors, as well as a wraparound story involving a sleazy teen. This installment of V/H/S will be the first to not see the return of any directors who are franchise regulars. Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Joseph Winter, and Vanessa Winter will all serve as directors for V/H/S/99.
Collider
‘Funny Pages’ Review: Owen Kline’s Directorial Debut is a Compelling and Grimy Coming of Age Story
In the opening scene of Funny Pages, the directorial feature debut of Owen Kline, seventeen-year-old Robert Bleichner (David Zolghadri) shows off his drawings to his teacher, Connor Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis) Robert wants to be a cartoonist, but he’s torn between what he should do and what he wants to do—which couldn’t be at more polar opposites. Robert’s portfolio is full of figure drawings because he knows that art colleges will want to see that type of work, but Robert’s real passion comes in his absurdist drawings that seem to be quite influenced by R. Crumb’s more cartoony work. However, Katano wants Robert to embrace his passion and ignore what society tells him to do. Katano tells Robert that he should “always subvert,” and it’s a lesson that Robert takes to heart in almost every scene of Funny Pages.
Collider
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct 'Fantastic Four' Movie
When fans heard the bad news that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be stepping down from the highly anticipated and talked about Fantastic Four flick back in the spring, they were incredibly bummed, to say the least. The latest installment in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man series was an absolute box office smash that garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, leaving it as a no-brainer to hire the filmmaker back on to stand at the head of a Fantastic Four movie. And, in Watts’ departure, we’ve been wondering who Marvel will hire to pick up the torch for the superhero-based feature long in development. Well, happy Friday because it sounds as though WandaVision director, Matt Shakman has signed on to bring the production to life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Shia LaBeouf Claims Olivia Wilde Didn't Fire Him from 'Don't Worry Darling'
Well, this might get ugly. Earlier this week, Variety published a deep-dive interview with actor and director Olivia Wilde whose main focus was the freshman filmmaker’s upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. During the interview, Wilde talked openly (and bluntly) about firing her former movie lead Shia LaBeouf. The main role was taken over by pop superstar Harry Styles. In a new development, however, LaBeouf spoke out to state that he wasn’t fired from the movie at all.
Collider
'The Flash': Ezra Miller Meets With Warner Bros. Discovery Execs to Discuss Film's Future
As Warner Bros. Discover is facing increased scrutiny for its sudden, massive axing of content from Batgirl to a number of HBO Max originals, all while reshuffling a number of its biggest films, the company and its embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller are looking to put out at least one fire in the meantime. An exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Miller met with higher-ups in the company on Wednesday in an attempt to reassure them about its future.
Collider
Edward Norton Is at His Best in 'American History X'
When cinephiles dissect and examine on-screen performances, they will more often than not consider an actor’s range. This will usually relate to the star’s ability to effectively embody vastly different characters, each with their own personalities, mannerisms, beliefs, values, and ways of expressing themselves and communicating. In fact, many of today’s most celebrated names have continued to demonstrate this skill over and over again, from Hollywood icons such as Al Pacino and Meryl Streep to more recent talent like Jennifer Lawrence and Tom Hardy. However, one could argue that very few have stretched themselves as far and wide as Edward Norton. From his breakout role in Primal Fear (1996) to Fight Club (1999), Keeping the Faith (2000), The Illusionist (2006), The Incredible Hulk (2008), Moonrise Kingdom (2012), Birdman (2014), Motherless Brooklyn (2019) and beyond, time and time again the man has consistently proven himself as one of Tinseltown's most versatile artists. And yet, if there was one performance that best exemplifies Norton’s range it is arguably his turn as Derek Vinyard in Tony Kaye’s 1998 crime drama American History X. Earning critical praise upon release, the actor was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of a neo-Nazi leader who gradually turns his back on his skinhead brethren. And it’s this ability to go from despicable thug to sympathetic hero that arguably makes this his greatest moment. In short, American History X is the quintessential Edward Norton film.
Collider
'How The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises
The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
How To Watch 'The Patient': Where Is Steve Carell's Thriller Series Streaming?
Given his extensive career in comedy, Steve Carell has proven time and time again that he can nail comic relief to a tea. However, the actor has also demonstrated his versatility on screen by tapping into the dramatic territory in projects such as Beautiful Boy and The Morning Show. Following the trail of remarkable noncomedic roles, his latest IMDB credit entitled The Patient shows viewers a side that Carell hasn't explored much yet.
Collider
From 'Catwoman' to 'Beetlejuice 2': The Unrealized Films of Tim Burton
There’s something melancholy about Wednesday, and not of the creepy, cooky, delightfully spooky variety that the Addams Family practice on a regular basis. From the beginning of his career, Tim Burton has been pigeonholed. Critics, fans, and detractors have all noted the pale faces, dark-rimmed eyes, pinstripes, spirals, and the mournful children’s choirs in Danny Elfman’s scores, and summed his work up as goth chic. Never mind that his first film was Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, the color and gonzo humor in Beetlejuice or Mars Attacks!, the tenderness and sincerity in Edward Scissorhands or Big Fish, or the variety of mediums and subjects on display at his MoMA exhibition. The public perception of Burton is that of the dark but not-too-serious auteur with a penchant for outsiders, a la the Addamses. For such an inventive filmmaker to go with a project that everyone seems to feel he should do is a little disheartening.
Collider
'Stranger Things': Erica Sinclair Is the Most Underrated Character
There are plenty of badass women in the Stranger Things universe. Season 1 featured Joyce (Winona Ryder), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). Joining them in Season 2 were Max (Sadie Sink) and Erica (Priah Ferguson), and Season 3 added Robin (Maya Hawke) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) to the mix. Though the series has given each of the characters a time to shine, Erica Sinclair has to be the most underrated by far. Introduced in Season 2 as Lucas's annoying little sister, she has quickly become a character who has a massive impact on the characters around her and the fate of Hawkins, although she is often overlooked.
Collider
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Why the Kelly or Karen Mystery Doesn't Really Matter
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — which has recently wrapped its first season — takes us to Millwood, Pennsylvania: a town haunted by the events of the past. Starring Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Malia Pyles as Mouse Honrada, and Zaria as Faran Bryant, our new Liars are faced with imminent danger as a masked assailant is stalking them and killing the people around them. Meanwhile, the Liars are tasked with discovering the truth about the long-forgotten death of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo), a girl who committed suicide over two decades prior with direct ties to their mothers, as they realize the identity of the person masquerading about as “A” is tied to this mystery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
The 9 Best Naya Rivera Performances in 'Glee,' From "Smooth Criminal" to "Valerie"
We all remember Glee, right? So, if you were asked what made the series worth watching, what would you say? There are plenty of options: Sue Sylvester’s (Jane Lynch) quips, Rachel’s (Lea Michele) overwhelming and obnoxious theatre kid energy, the constant, never ending drama…. But none of those...
Collider
10 Best A24 Horror Movies, According to IMDb
Since its formation in 2012, indie studio A24 has established itself as a purveyor of fresh and exciting stories. Ten years on, many of its films have achieved critical and commercial success, with their horror flicks striking a chord with the audience. A horror movie with the “A24” logo at the start is bound to generate a buzz even before its release. This year alone, the studio has released X, Men, and Bodies Bodies Bodies.
Collider
From 'The Shining' to 'The Mist': 7 Stephen King Novels That Were Made Into Spine-Chilling Movies
When Stephen Edwin King published Carrie in 1974, little did he (or his publishers) know that the new writer on the block would end up becoming one of the best-selling authors of our time. More than five decades later, he remains a prolific novelist and a modern literary legend, with 64 novels, 200 short stories, five non-fiction books, numerous scripts, and other works to his credit. Often called the King of Horror, Stephen King has become synonymous with horror, dark fantasy, supernatural, gothic, and post-apocalyptic fiction.
Collider
From 'Skins' to 'Nope': 10 Daniel Kaluuya Performances That Are Worth The Watch
Born to Ugandan parents in Camden, London, Daniel Kaluuya experienced many difficulties growing up. Despite being in a Catholic school where the majority of the students were Black, Kaluuya felt singled out and didn't feel like part of a community until he was introduced to the world of theatre. After writing his first play at nine years old, he became more invested in the world of acting and started taking improvising classes at the Anna Scher Theatre.
Comments / 0