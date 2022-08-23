Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season
Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest
During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
Look: Former Steelers Player Reportedly Joining Coaching Staff
While on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday, former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor had exciting news to share with the audience. Taylor, a two-time Super Bowl champion, will return to the Steelers as a scout. "I'm gonna wind up being a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers," Taylor said. This...
Steelers Injury Updates
As usual during training camp and preseason games, players get bumps and bruises after an extended time off. A few guys for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cam Heyward and Calvin Austin who have yet to play in preseason play are healthy. Heyward is a star and one of the best players on the team, preseason reps are not exactly necessary.
Turns out Tomlin does right by Pickett
As most were understandably concerned about the play of the offensive line, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did say something else on Monday after the first scheduled training camp practice back in Pittsburgh.
Steelers enter 2022 with new quarterback, same old goals
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger wasn't joking when he said he planned to disappear after retirement. Maybe, but the specter of the player who defined the Pittsburgh Steelers for nearly two decades looms over the franchise in 2022. Following a likely future Hall of Famer is a daunting task....
Mike Tomlin expresses frustration on Steelers OL | THE HERD
With the NFL shifting to favoring offensive coaches, another defensive coach is being tested. Mike Tomlin has expressed his frustration in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line, saying that the team has 'to own it.' Colin Cowherd analyzes the league's defensive coaches and predicts each team's ranking, along with why Tomlin's o-line weakness is concerning.
Steelers QB Update: Kenny Pickett Can Win Job vs. Lions
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is tighter than ever.
Steelers offensive coordinator says it’s still a QB competition
Matt Canada breaks down what he says is still a Steelers quarterback competition and the improvement he’s seen from Kenny Pickett as camp advanced
The Steelers Stay the Steelers—Even in a Time of Transition
NFL teams have spent the past six months reshaping their rosters and now, finally, the 2022 regular season is nearly upon us. But which teams have truly pushed all their pieces to the middle of the table and are ready to make a serious run to Super Bowl LVII? Welcome to The Ringer’s All In Week, where we’ll examine the quarterback moves, team-building philosophies, and gambles that teams have made to compete for a championship and determine what it truly means to be all in.
Pirates release 2023 schedule
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates released their 2023 regular season schedule on Wednesday. PNC Park will be visited by 22 different teams as part of the MLB's new scheduling format. The season will kick off on March 30 in Cincinnati with a three-game series against the Reds. The home opener will see the Pirates face off against the White Sox in Pittsburgh for the first time in team history with a three-game series from April 3-5. The first homestand will end with another three-game series, this time against the Astros from April 10-12. The regular season ends Sept. 29-Oct. 1 with three games against the Marlins. The full schedule can be found online.
