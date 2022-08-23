Read full article on original website
'How The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises
The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Matt Shakman Exits 'Star Trek' Movie
Director Matt Shakman, who was tapped to direct a new Star Trek film for Paramount has dropped out of the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.. This film would have been the fourth in the series following Chris Pine's Captain Kirk, first introduced in 2009's Star Trek. The news comes as Marvel announced Shakman was in talks to direct their new Fantastic Four movie.
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct 'Fantastic Four' Movie
When fans heard the bad news that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be stepping down from the highly anticipated and talked about Fantastic Four flick back in the spring, they were incredibly bummed, to say the least. The latest installment in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man series was an absolute box office smash that garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, leaving it as a no-brainer to hire the filmmaker back on to stand at the head of a Fantastic Four movie. And, in Watts’ departure, we’ve been wondering who Marvel will hire to pick up the torch for the superhero-based feature long in development. Well, happy Friday because it sounds as though WandaVision director, Matt Shakman has signed on to bring the production to life.
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spinoff Series Gets New Title
The Maggie and Negan-focused The Walking Dead spin-off series has a new official title. The series, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has seen its name changed from Isle of the Dead, and is now known as The Walking Dead: Dead City, per Entertainment Weekly. The previous title Isle of the Dead was only a working title, and The Walking Dead: Dead City is now the confirmed title for the series, according to AMC.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises All Will Be Revealed
Paramount Network has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. The new teaser titled "All Will Be Revealed" is brief at only 15 seconds, but in that brief time we once again meet up with the Dutton Family as they all show the stress brought upon by the explosive Season 4 finale, including Rip (Cole Hauser) getting a gun ready for what's coming. The series makes its return with a two-hour premiere event on November 13.
How To Watch 'The Patient': Where Is Steve Carell's Thriller Series Streaming?
Given his extensive career in comedy, Steve Carell has proven time and time again that he can nail comic relief to a tea. However, the actor has also demonstrated his versatility on screen by tapping into the dramatic territory in projects such as Beautiful Boy and The Morning Show. Following the trail of remarkable noncomedic roles, his latest IMDB credit entitled The Patient shows viewers a side that Carell hasn't explored much yet.
MCU: Phase 4’s New Heroes, Ranked
Phase four of the MCU has been the most divisive yet. Despite films like Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home wowing audiences and critics alike (the latter is even returning to cinemas with 'The More Fun Stuff Version'), too many of the films and Disney+ shows have underperformed.
'The Flash': Ezra Miller Meets With Warner Bros. Discovery Execs to Discuss Film's Future
As Warner Bros. Discover is facing increased scrutiny for its sudden, massive axing of content from Batgirl to a number of HBO Max originals, all while reshuffling a number of its biggest films, the company and its embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller are looking to put out at least one fire in the meantime. An exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Miller met with higher-ups in the company on Wednesday in an attempt to reassure them about its future.
How to Watch 'Three Thousand Years of Longing': Where to Watch the Idris Elba / Tilda Swinton Movie
The next big George Miller adventure arrives today with the film Three Thousand Years of Longing. The mastermind behind Mad Max and Happy Feet is bringing out the new fantasy drama seven years after his last critically acclaimed film Mad Max: Fury Road. Back in 2018, Miller announced his plans for a new epic film that would mark his return to directing. In fact, the plan for the adaption had reportedly been a passion project for him for almost more than 20 years since the original novella was published. Due to the pandemic, filming was pushed to November 2020 and took place mainly in Australia. After much waiting, Three Thousand Years of Longing finally premiered earlier this year during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
'The Devil in the White City' Reportedly Sets Spring 2023 Production Date
Ever since Keanu Reeves was announced to be starring in Hulu’s The Devil in the White City adaptation, fans have been clamoring for more information. Well, now, thanks to a Production Weekly listing, we know that the eight-episode series is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2023 in Chicago. While no scheduled release date for the series has been announced, this news is certainly enough to excite Reeves’ fans.
The History Behind the Unaired 'Clerks' Live-Action TV Pilot
The 1994 indie classic Clerks from writer and director Kevin Smith is a straightforward flick. A really chill hangout movie, it focuses on Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson), two 20-something Gen X'ers on a normal work day in retail. The movie doesn't utilize a standard three-act structure because it doesn't need to. Instead, it's divided into bite-sized chapters, and it only ends when they clock out. The simplicity of the movie isn't a bad thing; it's what makes it magical and why it still resonates nearly three decades later.
‘Jaws’ Gutter Garbs Collection Emerges From Shark Infested Waters Ahead of IMAX Release
There is arguably no bigger summer blockbuster than Steven Spielberg’s Jaws — the 1975 horror film literally coined the phrase. Over 45 years later, the power of Jaws is still as strong as ever and for the first time ever the film will be getting an IMAX re-release starting September 2. However, if you don’t have any shark merchandise to wear while you watch this classic on the big screen, then Gutter Garbs has you covered. The popular horror clothing company has just announced its terrifying new Jaws collection.
Shia LaBeouf Claims Olivia Wilde Didn't Fire Him from 'Don't Worry Darling'
Well, this might get ugly. Earlier this week, Variety published a deep-dive interview with actor and director Olivia Wilde whose main focus was the freshman filmmaker’s upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. During the interview, Wilde talked openly (and bluntly) about firing her former movie lead Shia LaBeouf. The main role was taken over by pop superstar Harry Styles. In a new development, however, LaBeouf spoke out to state that he wasn’t fired from the movie at all.
‘Funny Pages’ Review: Owen Kline’s Directorial Debut is a Compelling and Grimy Coming of Age Story
In the opening scene of Funny Pages, the directorial feature debut of Owen Kline, seventeen-year-old Robert Bleichner (David Zolghadri) shows off his drawings to his teacher, Connor Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis) Robert wants to be a cartoonist, but he’s torn between what he should do and what he wants to do—which couldn’t be at more polar opposites. Robert’s portfolio is full of figure drawings because he knows that art colleges will want to see that type of work, but Robert’s real passion comes in his absurdist drawings that seem to be quite influenced by R. Crumb’s more cartoony work. However, Katano wants Robert to embrace his passion and ignore what society tells him to do. Katano tells Robert that he should “always subvert,” and it’s a lesson that Robert takes to heart in almost every scene of Funny Pages.
From 'SLC Punk!' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 11 Movies with the Best Rock Soundtracks
SLC Punk! (1999) SLC Punk! takes place in Salt Lake City Utah in 1985. Premiering as the opening night feature of the 1999 Sundance Film Festival, the high-energy movie tells an equally fun and heavy story. The film opens with the driving sounds of “Sex and Violence” by The Exploited as two friends wake up in their dilapidated apartment. Lead character Stevo (Matthew Lillard) explains to the audience that having no money, no job, and no plans for the future is the true anarchist position. Along with the social structures of the “tribes” presented in the film, music is discussed in great detail. Stevo examines the question of who started punk rock. Was it the Sex Pistols in the UK, or was it The Ramones in New York? His answer: Who cares? It’s music.
'Echo' Star Alaqua Cox Confirms Filming Has Wrapped on MCU Series
Marvel Studios’ Echo has finished filming. The series’ titular actor Alaqua Cox took to Instagram to celebrate the wrap. The series began filming in April this year after the character was introduced in Disney+’s Hawkeye which followed MCU alum Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).
Michelle Yeoh To Be Lauded With Inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award
The Everything Everywhere All at Once and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress is set to receive the Toronto International Film Festival’s inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award presented by BVLGARI at the fest’s upcoming Tribute Awards on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel. “Michelle Yeoh is the definition of groundbreaking,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO in a statement. “Her screen work has spanned continents, genres and decades. This year she delivered a performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once that shows her limitless abilities. We’re so proud to honour her with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.” The TIFF Share Her Journey...
The 10 Best Episodes of 'The Sopranos,' According to IMDb
The Sopranos hardly needs an introduction at this point. Debuting over two decades ago and finishing its six-season run 15 years ago, it's widely considered among the greatest TV shows of all time. It was the first big hit for HBO, and elevated the medium of television as a whole, helping to kickstart a golden age of TV by influencing many of the biggest and best dramas of the early 21st century.
Chris Rock tells Phoenix crowd he was asked to host the Oscars. He said no
Chris Rock, the comedian who was famously slapped by actor Will Smith during the 2022 Academy Awards, said during his Sunday night show in Phoenix that he was asked to host next year’s award ceremony, an invitation he said he refused. Rock also said during his show at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown...
The 9 Best Naya Rivera Performances in 'Glee,' From "Smooth Criminal" to "Valerie"
We all remember Glee, right? So, if you were asked what made the series worth watching, what would you say? There are plenty of options: Sue Sylvester’s (Jane Lynch) quips, Rachel’s (Lea Michele) overwhelming and obnoxious theatre kid energy, the constant, never ending drama…. But none of those...
