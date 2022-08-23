With showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering in multiple languages and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, I recently got to speak with Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn) and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel) about making the highly anticipated series. While the rest of the year has some big shows set to premiere, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was my most anticipated series. I actually got to watch the first two episodes, and they’re incredible. Everything from the cinematography to the costumes to the movie quality sets. And, of course, the cast. I can’t wait to see more. Look at the new trailer and tell me you’re not excited to see this show.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO