Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How To Watch 'The Patient': Where Is Steve Carell's Thriller Series Streaming?
Given his extensive career in comedy, Steve Carell has proven time and time again that he can nail comic relief to a tea. However, the actor has also demonstrated his versatility on screen by tapping into the dramatic territory in projects such as Beautiful Boy and The Morning Show. Following the trail of remarkable noncomedic roles, his latest IMDB credit entitled The Patient shows viewers a side that Carell hasn't explored much yet.
Collider
'The Flash': Ezra Miller Meets With Warner Bros. Discovery Execs to Discuss Film's Future
As Warner Bros. Discover is facing increased scrutiny for its sudden, massive axing of content from Batgirl to a number of HBO Max originals, all while reshuffling a number of its biggest films, the company and its embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller are looking to put out at least one fire in the meantime. An exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Miller met with higher-ups in the company on Wednesday in an attempt to reassure them about its future.
Collider
The 10 Best Episodes of 'The Sopranos,' According to IMDb
The Sopranos hardly needs an introduction at this point. Debuting over two decades ago and finishing its six-season run 15 years ago, it's widely considered among the greatest TV shows of all time. It was the first big hit for HBO, and elevated the medium of television as a whole, helping to kickstart a golden age of TV by influencing many of the biggest and best dramas of the early 21st century.
Collider
Lance Reddick Thanks Fans Following 'Resident Evil' Cancellation
There have been a ton of great shows that have graced our television screens this summer. Particularly on Netflix which saw the return of hit sci-fi series' Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy. However, one of the underrated new shows on the streamer was Resident Evil. Sadly, after just one season, the series based on the mega-popular video game franchise of the same name was cancelled this past Friday. Now star Lance Reddick who played a version of the iconic character Albert Wesker has spoken out about the news.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 Release Date Set at Netflix
Flight 828 passengers, fasten your seat belts because we’re about to land. After Netflix saved the NBC paranormal series from cancelation back in 2021, we now have an official date for the beginning of the end. Or, at least, half of it: Netflix decided to split Season 4 of Manifest in two parts of 10 episodes each, and the first batch premieres on November 4. The series will continue to chronicle the lives of the passengers of a plane that disappeared mid-flight and reappeared five years later as if it was never gone.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Collider
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises All Will Be Revealed
Paramount Network has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. The new teaser titled "All Will Be Revealed" is brief at only 15 seconds, but in that brief time we once again meet up with the Dutton Family as they all show the stress brought upon by the explosive Season 4 finale, including Rip (Cole Hauser) getting a gun ready for what's coming. The series makes its return with a two-hour premiere event on November 13.
Collider
'The Sandman': Did the Constantine Gender-Flip Pay Off?
Adapting a work as influential as The Sandman is never an easy task. The Netflix series even had direct input from author and creator Neil Gaiman himself, so the show wouldn't wander far from the source material. Naturally what you see on a screen will always be different from what you read on a comic book, precisely for the reason that, well, the story is not only in your imagination anymore. So there are always bound to be some key aspects from one that don't necessarily translate to the other.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO
It should come as no surprise, but still a very exciting piece of news, that the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, has just been renewed for Season 2. The series, which brought fans and newcomers alike back to Westeros on Sunday, August 21, was watched by the largest audience for any new HBO series, and let’s be frank, that’s saying a lot. With the first episode having reached an astounding audience of over 20 million viewers across on-demand and streaming in the U.S., there’s no way HBO would pass up the chance of continuing this already incredibly popular show. And thankfully for us, they haven’t.
Collider
'The Devil in the White City' Reportedly Sets Spring 2023 Production Date
Ever since Keanu Reeves was announced to be starring in Hulu’s The Devil in the White City adaptation, fans have been clamoring for more information. Well, now, thanks to a Production Weekly listing, we know that the eight-episode series is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2023 in Chicago. While no scheduled release date for the series has been announced, this news is certainly enough to excite Reeves’ fans.
Collider
The History Behind the Unaired 'Clerks' Live-Action TV Pilot
The 1994 indie classic Clerks from writer and director Kevin Smith is a straightforward flick. A really chill hangout movie, it focuses on Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson), two 20-something Gen X'ers on a normal work day in retail. The movie doesn't utilize a standard three-act structure because it doesn't need to. Instead, it's divided into bite-sized chapters, and it only ends when they clock out. The simplicity of the movie isn't a bad thing; it's what makes it magical and why it still resonates nearly three decades later.
Collider
Shia LaBeouf Claims Olivia Wilde Didn't Fire Him from 'Don't Worry Darling'
Well, this might get ugly. Earlier this week, Variety published a deep-dive interview with actor and director Olivia Wilde whose main focus was the freshman filmmaker’s upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. During the interview, Wilde talked openly (and bluntly) about firing her former movie lead Shia LaBeouf. The main role was taken over by pop superstar Harry Styles. In a new development, however, LaBeouf spoke out to state that he wasn’t fired from the movie at all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'The Sandman': "The Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope" Episodes Explained
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 11 of The Sandman.Netflix’s The Sandman is the latest series to premier and rack up giant numbers with its debut season. The series is performing fairly well for the service, remaining the No. 1 series across most of the globe well into its fourth week of release. However, the show no doubt got a little assist from a new episode dropping on August 19. The surprise eleventh episode was a “two-story” with plenty to dive into.
Collider
‘The Rings of Power’: Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Trystan Gravelle Talk ‘LOTR’ Series and Númenor
With showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering in multiple languages and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, I recently got to speak with Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn) and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel) about making the highly anticipated series. While the rest of the year has some big shows set to premiere, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was my most anticipated series. I actually got to watch the first two episodes, and they’re incredible. Everything from the cinematography to the costumes to the movie quality sets. And, of course, the cast. I can’t wait to see more. Look at the new trailer and tell me you’re not excited to see this show.
Collider
'Section 8' Trailer Shows Dolph Lundgren and Ryan Kwanten Taking Down a Corrupt Organization
AMC has released a tense new action-packed trailer for Section 8 starring Dolph Lundgren, Ryan Kwanten, and Scott Adkins in leading roles. The new trailer sees former special forces soldier Jake (Kwanten) being pulled out of prison after the “two people he loved the most are gone.” He’s recruited by a secret organization called Section 8 which is sanctioned to “eliminate any threats, anywhere in the world.” The nearly two-minute-long trailer sees the group of assassins going on various missions including one to kill a senator. At this point Jake realizes the secret organization isn’t what it seems, establishing the main conflict of the story.
Collider
The Best Documentaries on HBO Max Right Now
LFG (2021) Cast: Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Christen Press, Sam Mewis, Julie Foudy. LFG follows members of the United States women's national soccer team as they file a gender-discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation for pay discrimination. The documentary stars notable soccer players like Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Jessica McDonald as they sue the federation three months before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner sets a trial in Los Angeles to address the players' claim of discriminatory work. However, Klausner did not acknowledge the unequal pay portion of the lawsuit.
Collider
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct 'Fantastic Four' Movie
When fans heard the bad news that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be stepping down from the highly anticipated and talked about Fantastic Four flick back in the spring, they were incredibly bummed, to say the least. The latest installment in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man series was an absolute box office smash that garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, leaving it as a no-brainer to hire the filmmaker back on to stand at the head of a Fantastic Four movie. And, in Watts’ departure, we’ve been wondering who Marvel will hire to pick up the torch for the superhero-based feature long in development. Well, happy Friday because it sounds as though WandaVision director, Matt Shakman has signed on to bring the production to life.
Lynne Spears Responds To Britney’s Bombshell Memo: I’ll ‘Never Turn My Back On You’
The Spears family drama continues. Lynne Spears addressed daughter Britney Spears’ now-deleted memo in an Instagram post on August 28. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne’s post began.
Collider
‘Funny Pages’ Review: Owen Kline’s Directorial Debut is a Compelling and Grimy Coming of Age Story
In the opening scene of Funny Pages, the directorial feature debut of Owen Kline, seventeen-year-old Robert Bleichner (David Zolghadri) shows off his drawings to his teacher, Connor Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis) Robert wants to be a cartoonist, but he’s torn between what he should do and what he wants to do—which couldn’t be at more polar opposites. Robert’s portfolio is full of figure drawings because he knows that art colleges will want to see that type of work, but Robert’s real passion comes in his absurdist drawings that seem to be quite influenced by R. Crumb’s more cartoony work. However, Katano wants Robert to embrace his passion and ignore what society tells him to do. Katano tells Robert that he should “always subvert,” and it’s a lesson that Robert takes to heart in almost every scene of Funny Pages.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': The Importance of Elrond in Middle Earth
It seemed for the longest time that no one but Peter Jackson could tell a story within J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth universe. Although Guillermo del Toro was briefly involved with the inception of The Hobbit films, it was ultimately Jackson who helmed the trilogy. However, early reactions to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power suggest that showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay have delivered a spectacle worthy of Amazon’s costly investment.
Comments / 0