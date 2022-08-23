Clarence Monday to Step Down as Interim Administrator For Pittsylvania County, Virginia As Board Determines Next Steps

Read full article on original website
Kathy Deacon Steps Down As Executive Director Of Uptown Partnership In Martinsville, VA
From a Facebook post by the Uptown Partnership made Saturday (8/27/2022):. We have some bittersweet news to share. As you may have heard, Kathy Deacon has shared plans to step down as executive director of Uptown Partnership. We are so grateful to Kathy for her friendship, leadership and passion for this organization and Uptown!
Another Win For Pittsylvania County As Tradesman Trucking Breaks Ground on Gretna Facility, Investing $4.5 Million and Creating 30 Jobs
Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 22,500-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. A growing trucking and transit company that provides freight and other services, Tradesman Trucking is investing $4.5 million and creating 30 new jobs with this project.
Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates in Danville, Virginia
Six teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention program that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduating from the program were Hayden Crane, Amarion Hairston, Jhymier Harper, Jayshawn King,...
New Climax Convenience Center Opens In Pittsylvania County, Virginia
The new Climax Convenience Center is now fully operational and open to the public! The site is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the address is 8004 Climax Road. This site has:. Open-top containers for bulky items and recycling options. With the launch of this new site, the...
Check Out These Renderings Of The Airport Renovations In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
The airport in Danville, Virginia is being renovated right now. Much of the inside renovation has been done. Some awesome pictures and images have been put on the wall and the area inside is really nice looking now. River City TV just put up a Facebook post showing some images of the renovation. One of them is a rendering of what the outside entrance will look like once it is done. The airport is being renovated, because of the coming economic growth that the area is positioned for in the next few years.
