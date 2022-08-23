ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Clarence Monday to Step Down as Interim Administrator For Pittsylvania County, Virginia As Board Determines Next Steps

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Another Win For Pittsylvania County As Tradesman Trucking Breaks Ground on Gretna Facility, Investing $4.5 Million and Creating 30 Jobs

Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 22,500-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. A growing trucking and transit company that provides freight and other services, Tradesman Trucking is investing $4.5 million and creating 30 new jobs with this project.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates in Danville, Virginia

Six teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention program that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduating from the program were Hayden Crane, Amarion Hairston, Jhymier Harper, Jayshawn King,...
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Ingram, VA
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Pittsylvania County, VA
Government
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out These Renderings Of The Airport Renovations In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

The airport in Danville, Virginia is being renovated right now. Much of the inside renovation has been done. Some awesome pictures and images have been put on the wall and the area inside is really nice looking now. River City TV just put up a Facebook post showing some images of the renovation. One of them is a rendering of what the outside entrance will look like once it is done. The airport is being renovated, because of the coming economic growth that the area is positioned for in the next few years.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy