NHL
Three questions facing Philadelphia Flyers
How new coach Tortorella mixes with roster among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Philadelphia Flyers. [Flyers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How do the special teams...
NHL
Top defenseman in NHL in three seasons debated
Makar, Seider, Power among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts revealed their top 20 defensemen in a special program. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best defenseman in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
Three questions facing New York Rangers
Shesterkin's encore, progress of Lafreniere, Kakko, Chytil among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the New York Rangers. [Rangers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Igor Shesterkin do...
NHL
Eichel healthy, expecting big season with Golden Knights
Forward hopes to be 'dynamic force' after recovering from injury. Jack Eichel feels good, and it's been a while since the Vegas Golden Knights forward has been able to say that. "It's been a nice offseason," he said. "I guess more normal than the last two with COVID and then...
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Couturier among bounce-back candidates; Atkinson can benefit from reunion with Tortorella. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Philadelphia Flyers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
NHL linesman Tobias embraces mentoring role at Exposure Combine
BUFFALO -- Growing up in upstate New York, officiating was just a job for brothers James and Adam Tobias. But it didn't take long for it to become a career. James, 27, has been an NHL linesman for five years and has officiated at the professional level for seven. Adam, 25, has been officiating in the American Hockey League since 2017. Both have also officiated in the NCAA, and both turned to the NHL Exposure Combine to help further their careers.
NHL
Three questions facing Ottawa Senators
Improving offensive production, defenseman depth among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Ottawa Senators. [Senators 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Have the Senators made enough moves to...
NHL
Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2022-23
Tkachuk could be top 25 player; Chabot is bounce-back candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Ottawa Senators. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250...
NHL
Territory Talk: Pete Jensen breaks down Florida's 2022-23 fantasy outlook
NHL.com's Director, Senior Fantasy Editor Pete Jensen joins the Territory Talk podcast to discuss the 2022-23 fantasy outlook for the Panthers. NHL.com's Director, Senior Fantasy Editor Pete Jensen joins this week's episode of Territory Talk to break down the 2022-23 fantasy outlook for the Panthers. In addition to talking about projected high picks like Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Aaron Ekblad, Jensen also discusses a few potential sleepers on the Panthers that could help fans win their leagues.
NHL
Inside look at Philadelphia Flyers
DeAngelo, Tortorella tasked with team 'playing the right way'. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. The Philadelphia Flyers hired coach John Tortorella as the first step in changing a culture and resetting a...
NHL
New York Rangers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Shesterkin, Fox, Panarin each ranked among top five at positions. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New York Rangers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Jets prospect Lucius working on improving strength, speed
Training camp to determine if center will play in NHL, AHL or WHL this season. Following a year of change, rehabilitation, and uncertainty for Chaz Lucius, the Winnipeg Jets felt confident enough in their 19-year-old center prospect to sign him to a three-year entry-level contract on April 27. Coming off...
NHL
Inside look at Ottawa Senators
Add Giroux, DeBrincat to boost offense in push for first playoff berth since 2017. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Ottawa Senators. The time is now for the Ottawa Senators. [Senators 32 in 32: 3...
NHL
Mateychuk in no rush to make Blue Jackets, NHL debut
COLUMBUS -- As thrilled as Denton Mateychuk was to be the 12th pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft, he understands his journey to the NHL is in its early stages. He was five days shy of his 18th birthday when his name was called July...
NHL
Lightning sign D Philippe Myers to one-year contract extension
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Philippe Myers to a one-year contract extension worth $1.4 million, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Myers, 25, played in 27 games for the Nashville Predators during the 2021-22 regular season, notching a goal, four points and a...
NHL
Kadri brings Stanley Cup to mosque in London, Ontario
And it was in so many ways for Kadri, for those who attend the London Muslim Mosque, for the Muslim community at large and for the city of London. Beginning his day with the Stanley Cup at the same mosque his grandfather began attending after emigrating from Lebanon in 1968 and the same mosque the forward attended while growing up in London, Kadri made history. It is believed to be the first time the Stanley Cup has visited a mosque.
NHL
Color of Hockey: Vilgrains speaking out for inclusion, against racism
Former NHL forward, daughter teaming up to advocate diversity in game. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles retired NHL forward Claude Vilgrain and his daughter Cassandra Vilgrain, who is social & media coordinator at Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the parent company of the Calgary Flames.
NHL
Transaction Analysis: Flyers Re-Sign Allison and Högberg
The Flyers announced on Friday that they have re-signed 24-year-old restricted free agent (RFA) right wing Wade Allison and 23-year-old restricted free agent defenseman Linus Högberg to new contracts. Allison's new contract is a two-year deal that pays a two-way NHL/AHL rate in year one and a one-way rate...
NHL
Devils prospect Foote pushing to make opening night roster
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nolan Foote has every intention of securing a spot on the opening night roster for the New Jersey Devils. The 21-year-old left wing (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 55 games for Utica of the American Hockey League last season. He had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 24 AHL games in 2020-21.
NHL
Kessel taking 'huge strides' in development for Blues
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- It didn't take long for Matthew Kessel to realize the St. Louis Blues were giving him a big opportunity. The 22-year-old defenseman signed a two-year, entry-level contract on March 27 after completing his junior season at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 37 games. He then immediately joined Springfield of the American Hockey League, which he helped go on a run all the way to the Calder Cup Finals.
