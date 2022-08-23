With showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering worldwide on Prime Video Friday, September 2, I recently got to speak with Markella Kavenagh (Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot) and Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow) about making the highly anticipated series. While the rest of the year has some big shows set to premiere, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was my most anticipated series. I actually got to watch the first two episodes, and they’re incredible. Everything from the cinematography to the costumes to the movie quality sets. And, of course, the cast. I can’t wait to see more. Look at the new trailer and tell me you’re not excited to see this show.

TV SERIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO