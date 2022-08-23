Read full article on original website
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
psychologytoday.com
How to Tame Your Emotions and Make Better Choices
Emotions can improve choices, but can interfere with cognition. Make a habit of reviewing how emotions impact your outcomes. Focus on creating alignment between your rational and emotional processes. Practice deep breathing, mindful listening, modulation, and improvement. Emotions and Choices. Have you noticed that you probably are not thinking at...
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share
Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
CNET
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
How hugging can affect men and women
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's free and virtually guaranteed to make you feel better. In fact, it creates a biological benefit that doesn't cost a cent.We're talking about hugging.Turns out that hugging, while good for you, does not affect everyone the same way.In times of sadness, and in times of joy, we reach for an embrace."We thrive emotionally and physically from hugs," says psychologist Dr. Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic.In fact, holding another close can be a game changer to our emotional well-being.Dr. Albers said there is a biological reaction to a hug."There is a release of oxytocin. That is...
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship
The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including Wikipedia.org, instyle.com, thehealthy.com and real. There is no official definition of a toxic relationship because it isn't in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the book that therapists use to figure out what's wrong with their clients. But it's safe to say that a relationship is probably toxic if it makes you feel bad about yourself, is mostly negative, has any kind of abuse, makes you act out of fear, you can't talk to each other without yelling and screaming, or you have to hide or lie about it to your friends and family.
NIH Director's Blog
10 Myths About Aging
Many people make assumptions about aging, what it is like to grow “old”, and how older age will affect them. But as we are getting older, it is important to understand the positive aspects of aging. Research has shown that you can help preserve your health and mobility as you age by adopting or continuing healthy habits and lifestyle choices. Read on to learn about 10 common misconceptions related to aging and older adults.
Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
MindBodyGreen
A Dietitian's Go-To Bedtime Snack (That Helps Improve Sleep, Too)
From getting enough exercise to going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, there are a ton of ways you can promote deeper and more restful sleep. And one of those ways? Leaning on sleep-promoting foods. Here, registered dietitian Cliona Byrnes, R.D., shares her go-to bedtime snack, plus why it's so helpful for sleep.
CNET
8 Types of Magnesium for Your Diet
The human body relies on a diverse spread of minerals and nutrients to maintain itself. We can feel the consequences when our bodies don't get enough of what they need. Magnesium is one of the critical minerals, for instance, that our bodies need. It's one of the most common minerals in the human body, falling behind calcium and phosphorus. When we don't get enough magnesium, we may experience symptoms of magnesium deficiency.
psychologytoday.com
Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence
When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
verywellhealth.com
Recognizing the Early Signs of Arthritis in Your Feet
Arthritis can affect any of your joints, including those in your feet. Joint damage from arthritis can cause pain, swelling, and physical changes to the joints. Arthritis is a general term that describes more than 100 rheumatic diseases that affect the joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are pain and swelling in one or more joints. Arthritis can be acute (sudden and short-term) or chronic (gradual and long-lasting).
Refinery29
Are You The Emotionally Unavailable One?
Have you ever been in a relationship that you thought was on a good trajectory, but seemingly out of nowhere, it goes off the rails? Communication becomes inconsistent, availability scarce and there’s no mention of feelings. Instead of soft launching your new beau, you’re Googling, “why do I keep attracting emotionally unavailable men?”
I’m a first aider – here’s what all parents must do if your little one has a nose bleed
IT can be distressing for both you and your little one if they have a nose bleed. They can happen for a number of reasons and most of the time they are nothing to worry about. But that won't stop your child become anxious or crying as blood drips from their nose.
Accidental poisoning of children by button batteries is on the rise, study finds
Small lithium or "button" batteries that power many of our consumer devices are being swallowed by children in increasing numbers, a new report found.
CNN
