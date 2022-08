NYZ072-292000- New York (Manhattan)- .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early,. then mostly sunny this afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper. 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this. afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO