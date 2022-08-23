This Isle of Spires Datapoint is found in City Hall, the domed building just West of the Relic Ruins in the middle of the island. It'll be the site of some Clamberjaws. To get to it, bring up the map and locate how to enter the ruins from the North-Western corner. When you get to the pool of water, turn right to head inside, then go right again up the stairs. At the top, turn right again to spot some handholds you can use to climb up the wall.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO