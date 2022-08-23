Reviewed by Dan Stapleton. Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed does a fine job of updating the 2006 original to look like a modern game, but that game was a fairly unambitious sequel that didn’t do much to evolve its gameplay. And while I’d be fine with a somewhat repetitive story that breaks up its missions with comedy, this is some solid C+ material that only occasionally lands a chuckle – and more often some serious cringes. Split-screen co-op makes it more enjoyable to blast through and combat does eventually get tougher when bulkier enemies join the fray, but by and large it’s more of the same B-movie sci-fi homage without a lot of brain-popping new ideas.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO