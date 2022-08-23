ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews

Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Dendro Reactions and Element Guide

The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while. The Genshin guide below includes Dendro Reactions, Dendro Characters, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022

Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Immunizing Horn Charm

The Immunizing Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can enhance stats when worn. It has an upgraded version - the Immunizing Horn Charm +1. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers. Raises immunity. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me - First Look

We took our first look at a 30-minute gameplay presentation for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, the final chapter in Supermassive Games' horror adventure series. The Devil in Me has seemingly made some tweaks to the gameplay that appear to be for the better. Previewed by Gabriel Moss.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox's Humble Game Pass - Sizzle Reel

Xbox showed off a variety of indie games at Gamescom, and they're all coming day and date to game pass. Between shooters like Prodeus, farming sims like Coral Island, and even rhythm action games like Infinite Guitars, Game Pass has a lot to offer on the indie front.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyno Ascension Materials Guide

Looking for Genshin Impact Cyno Ascension Materials? Cyno is a character releasing in patch 3.1. A polearm and electro vision holder, he seems to be occupying the Main DPS role. Some of his rumored ascension materials aren't out yet, namely the Scarab which only comes after the release of 3.1 since it's only found in the desert parts of Sumeru.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Video Review

Reviewed by Dan Stapleton. Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed does a fine job of updating the 2006 original to look like a modern game, but that game was a fairly unambitious sequel that didn’t do much to evolve its gameplay. And while I’d be fine with a somewhat repetitive story that breaks up its missions with comedy, this is some solid C+ material that only occasionally lands a chuckle – and more often some serious cringes. Split-screen co-op makes it more enjoyable to blast through and combat does eventually get tougher when bulkier enemies join the fray, but by and large it’s more of the same B-movie sci-fi homage without a lot of brain-popping new ideas.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ezra Miller Reportedly Meets With WB Discovery Execs to Save The Flash

Ezra Miller has been on an apology tour over the past couple weeks, with their latest stop reportedly being a meeting with the heads of the Warner Bros. film division. THR reports that Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, met with WB film chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, where they reportedly apologized for bringing negative attention to the The Flash. Miller also reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to the movie, which has been rumored to be under threat amid a flurry of controversy surrounding the actor.
MOVIES
IGN

64 - Live@Alcatraz

This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Digimon Survive Wiki Guide

Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia

Get a look at The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, coming to PC via Steam and Xbox consoles in 2022. Choose between five classes, including the Formatter, Resolutionary, Datadin, Randomaster, and Sourcerer, and take on perilous bosses as a stick person made of pixels. Collect armor and items to prepare your hero for what’s ahead when playing solo, or grab a pal and brave this wicked world together in co-op play.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mineko's Night Market Trailer

In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
COMICS
IGN

Why Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is a Movie to Look Out for Gamers

Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by Empire Middle East. Bollywood movies always have had their own unique way of telling stories, merging dramatic sequences with bombastic action, and dazzling dance numbers, while still keeping authentically connected to Indian culture. But its appeal beyond India has been quite limited, as its true-to-the-roots nature may not be for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wearhard Industrial Clothing

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Wearhard Industrial Clothing, located in Smelterville East.
APPAREL

