Subnautica Devs Announce Moonbreaker, a Warhammer-Like Strategy Game (Including the Model Painting) - Gamescom Opening Night Live

6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
Xbox's Humble Game Pass - Sizzle Reel
Xbox showed off a variety of indie games at Gamescom, and they're all coming day and date to game pass. Between shooters like Prodeus, farming sims like Coral Island, and even rhythm action games like Infinite Guitars, Game Pass has a lot to offer on the indie front.
Total War Developer Creative Assembly Is Working on a New Action Game
A third-person action game is on the way from Creative Assembly, the developer renowned for its Total War strategy games including Shogun: Total War and the more recent Total War Saga: Troy. Creative Assembly also develops the Games Workshop series Total War: Warhammer - with the most recent Warhammer III...
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
Cyno Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Cyno Ascension Materials? Cyno is a character releasing in patch 3.1. A polearm and electro vision holder, he seems to be occupying the Main DPS role. Some of his rumored ascension materials aren't out yet, namely the Scarab which only comes after the release of 3.1 since it's only found in the desert parts of Sumeru.
69 - Revisiting the Mind Upload
This Isle of Spires Datapoint is found in City Hall, the domed building just West of the Relic Ruins in the middle of the island. It'll be the site of some Clamberjaws. To get to it, bring up the map and locate how to enter the ruins from the North-Western corner. When you get to the pool of water, turn right to head inside, then go right again up the stairs. At the top, turn right again to spot some handholds you can use to climb up the wall.
List of Challenges and Perks
Saints Row features a list of optional challenges that can unlock special passive perk abilities - this page includes a list of known challenges and perks, tips for unlocking them, and the best perks to equip. Soon after starting your adventure, you'll find that in addition to your Main Mission...
Lies of P
Lies of P: Weapon Mechanics Explained | gamescom 2022. We spoke to the Director of Lies of P, Choi Ji-Won, and he broke down the interesting weapon mechanics in Lies of P for us. From Legion Arms to crazy ranged gadgets, Lies of P provides multiple ways to combat your foes. It’s also an interesting take on the Pinocchio tale, by way of Bloodborne.
Continue Plus
Continue Plus is a feature that imports certain aspects from an NG+ clear data into a non-NG+ save file. This includes recruited characters, stats, and growth stars among others. It becomes available soon after loading your clear data, and is used primarily to recruit characters without starting more than one New Game Plus playthrough.
Crimson Amber Medallion
The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...
Kavanagh County Park Service
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Kavanagh County Park Service, located in Rojas Desert North.
Wearhard Industrial Clothing
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Wearhard Industrial Clothing, located in Smelterville East.
Park Beyond Is a Theme Park Sim That Lets You Build the Impossible
We had a lot of fun with our first hands-on with Park Beyond, the upcoming theme park builder/management sim that lets you cheat the laws of physics with some truly crazy rides. Previewed on PC by Travis Northup.
Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews
Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
Ezra Miller Reportedly Meets With WB Discovery Execs to Save The Flash
Ezra Miller has been on an apology tour over the past couple weeks, with their latest stop reportedly being a meeting with the heads of the Warner Bros. film division. THR reports that Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, met with WB film chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, where they reportedly apologized for bringing negative attention to the The Flash. Miller also reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to the movie, which has been rumored to be under threat amid a flurry of controversy surrounding the actor.
64 - Live@Alcatraz
This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
Corsair Made a 45-Inch Gaming Monitor You Can Bend With Your Hands
Corsair has announced a new gaming monitor, the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240, which has an interesting (albeit niche) feature: you can physically bend the display with your hands. My first immediate thought when seeing the announcement was, "How is this possible??" According to Corsair, thanks to LG's W-OLED display technology and close collaboration with LG, the company was able to create the monitor. Of course, this would not be the first time a concept was created; LG created a 48-inch bendable TV prototype and demoed it at CES 2021.
28 - Hold 'Em Breach
This Datapoint is found in the building directly North-West of the Tower of Tears / Hidden Ember. If you've completed "The Sea of Sands", it will Tap to Reveal. Head to the roof and then to the middle of the building, keeping an eye on the Southern edge. The Datapoint will be tucked into a corner here under a triangle-shaped part of the wall.
Lightning Scorpion Charm
The Lightning Scorpion Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can increase damage when worn. A talisman carried by assassins who strike unseen. Patterned on a scorpion freshly shed of its exoskeleton, its claws seizing a heart that sparks with lightning. Raises lightning attack power, but lowers damage negation.
