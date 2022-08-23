ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

House of the Dragon - Episode 2 Review

Warning: the below contains full spoilers for House of the Dragon's second episode, which aired on Aug. 28 on HBO. If you're not caught up, check out our spoiler-free review of last week's premiere. At the end of the strong opening episode to this Game Of Thrones spin-off, everything seemed...
TV SERIES
IGN

Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews

Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mineko's Night Market Trailer

In Mineko's Night Market, play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. Play and compete in a variety of Night Market games like themed parades, cat racing, and so much more!
COMICS
IGN

Best Game of Thrones Character Face-Off: The Winner Revealed

Last week, in celebration of the premiere of Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, we asked you to help us decide which Game of Thrones character was the best of them all. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Jon Snow vs. Daenerys Targaryen and Arya Stark vs. Sandor "The Hound" Clegane, the greatest Game of Thrones character has earned their right to sit upon IGN's Iron Throne.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia

Get a look at The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, coming to PC via Steam and Xbox consoles in 2022. Choose between five classes, including the Formatter, Resolutionary, Datadin, Randomaster, and Sourcerer, and take on perilous bosses as a stick person made of pixels. Collect armor and items to prepare your hero for what’s ahead when playing solo, or grab a pal and brave this wicked world together in co-op play.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Digimon Survive Wiki Guide

Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Brandy to Star in The Eggers Brothers' Psychological Horror Film The Front Room

Grammy Award-winning musician and actress Brandy Norwood is set to star in The Front Room, the psychological horror film that will be the directorial debut of The Eggers Brothers. The Eggers Brothers are comprised of Max and Sam Eggers, the younger brothers of Robert Eggers, the director behind such films...
MOVIES
IGN

House of the Dragon: Where Are The Houses from Game of Thrones?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon "The Rogue Prince," which aired Sunday, August 28. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free Episode 2 review. House of the Dragon may be set in the world of Game of Thrones but its focus on King's...
TV SERIES
IGN

Ezra Miller Reportedly Meets With WB Discovery Execs to Save The Flash

Ezra Miller has been on an apology tour over the past couple weeks, with their latest stop reportedly being a meeting with the heads of the Warner Bros. film division. THR reports that Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, met with WB film chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, where they reportedly apologized for bringing negative attention to the The Flash. Miller also reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to the movie, which has been rumored to be under threat amid a flurry of controversy surrounding the actor.
MOVIES
IGN

Total War Developer Creative Assembly Is Working on a New Action Game

A third-person action game is on the way from Creative Assembly, the developer renowned for its Total War strategy games including Shogun: Total War and the more recent Total War Saga: Troy. Creative Assembly also develops the Games Workshop series Total War: Warhammer - with the most recent Warhammer III...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

69 - Revisiting the Mind Upload

This Isle of Spires Datapoint is found in City Hall, the domed building just West of the Relic Ruins in the middle of the island. It'll be the site of some Clamberjaws. To get to it, bring up the map and locate how to enter the ruins from the North-Western corner. When you get to the pool of water, turn right to head inside, then go right again up the stairs. At the top, turn right again to spot some handholds you can use to climb up the wall.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kavanagh County Park Service

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Kavanagh County Park Service, located in Rojas Desert North.
DESERT
IGN

Why Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is a Movie to Look Out for Gamers

Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by Empire Middle East. Bollywood movies always have had their own unique way of telling stories, merging dramatic sequences with bombastic action, and dazzling dance numbers, while still keeping authentically connected to Indian culture. But its appeal beyond India has been quite limited, as its true-to-the-roots nature may not be for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

64 - Live@Alcatraz

This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wearhard Industrial Clothing

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Wearhard Industrial Clothing, located in Smelterville East.
APPAREL
IGN

Continue Plus

Continue Plus is a feature that imports certain aspects from an NG+ clear data into a non-NG+ save file. This includes recruited characters, stats, and growth stars among others. It becomes available soon after loading your clear data, and is used primarily to recruit characters without starting more than one New Game Plus playthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

25 - MERASUR Sweet

This Datapoint is located in Dunehollow, but cannot be collected until you complete "The Sea of Sands" main quest. Once you've done this, go to the arena where you fought the Tideripper: on the Northern edge will be an advertising tower, close to the circular pool of water. Climb up and check under the base of the tower to find the Datapoint.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dagger Talisman

The Dagger Talisman is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that enhances critical hits while worn and is found beyond an Imp-sealed fog door in Volcano Manor. A talisman depicting a dagger and a surgeon. Enhances critical hits. The white-garbed field surgeons come to the aid of friend and foe alike by dealing a final deadly thrust to spare them from the prolonged agony of a mortal wound. A sense of mercy is a catalyst for bloodlust.
IGN

Crimson Amber Medallion

The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...

