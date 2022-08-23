ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Bermudez Claimed Off Waivers by Giants

By Kenny Van Doren
 5 days ago

The Houston Astros designated Jonathan Bermudez for assignment Saturday to make room on the 40-man roster for David Hensley.

The San Francisco Giants claimed left-handed pitcher Jonathan Bermudez off waivers Tuesday from the Houston Astros. Bermudez was designated for assignment Saturday to open a 40-man roster spot for David Hensley.

Bermudez posted an 8.96 ERA over 67 1/3 innings for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys this season. Left-hip discomfort held him out for a month, but the lefty was never placed on the minor league injured list.

Last season, Bermudez had a 3.24 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A with 146 strikeouts to 34 walks. The 2021 Astros Minor League Pitcher of the year was added to the 40-man roster last winter in protection from the Rule 5 Draft.

NFL
