Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Man arrested, confronted by Bikers against Predators
Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he was confronted by the group Bikers against Predators on Thursday, Aug. 25, about alleged inappropriate messages he made with a member of the group posing as a 13-year-old girl. ABC 57 News reports the confrontation was streamed live on...
95.3 MNC
Man allegedly threatens to hurt people at park, may face charges
A man who police say threatening others and himself and allegedly vandalized a park may face charges. South Bend Police were called on Friday, Aug. 26, to Pulaski Park on the report of a man acting erratically. The man locked himself in a public restroom. ABC 57 News reports police...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Danisha Lane. Lane is wanted for Failure to Appear for Supervised Release with the original conviction of Armed Robbery. Wynter...
95.3 MNC
Traffic stop turns into 50 mile pursuit in Goshen
A traffic stop for a driving violation turned into a nearly 50 mile long pursuit for Goshen Police. It happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, when officers tried to stop the driver of a Ram 1500 pickup at Main and Madison Streets, but they say the driver, Chad Madison, of Goshen failed to stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after allegedly trying to steal from Walmart three times in one day
A man was arrested after allegedly trying to steal from Walmart three times in one day. South Bend Police were called to the Walmart in the 700 block of Ireland Road on reports of theft. An employee told police that the man, 39-year-old Andrew Myers, pushed a cart filled with...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man killed in fiery crash at Michigan and Ewing in South Bend
An Elkhart man was killed in a crash on the City of South Bend’s south side. The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at the intersection of South Michigan Street and East Ewing Avenue. According to authorities an SUV driven by a 27-year-old Michigan City man...
Comments / 0