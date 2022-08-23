ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, IN

95.3 MNC

Man arrested, confronted by Bikers against Predators

Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he was confronted by the group Bikers against Predators on Thursday, Aug. 25, about alleged inappropriate messages he made with a member of the group posing as a 13-year-old girl. ABC 57 News reports the confrontation was streamed live on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Man allegedly threatens to hurt people at park, may face charges

A man who police say threatening others and himself and allegedly vandalized a park may face charges. South Bend Police were called on Friday, Aug. 26, to Pulaski Park on the report of a man acting erratically. The man locked himself in a public restroom. ABC 57 News reports police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Danisha Lane. Lane is wanted for Failure to Appear for Supervised Release with the original conviction of Armed Robbery. Wynter...
MICHIANA, MI
95.3 MNC

Traffic stop turns into 50 mile pursuit in Goshen

A traffic stop for a driving violation turned into a nearly 50 mile long pursuit for Goshen Police. It happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, when officers tried to stop the driver of a Ram 1500 pickup at Main and Madison Streets, but they say the driver, Chad Madison, of Goshen failed to stop.
GOSHEN, IN
Pulaski County, IN

