Reliance Partners announces recapitalization
Transportation and logistics insurance provider Reliance Partners announced Monday that it has recapitalized the company. It partnered with private equity firm Carousel Capital and venture incubator Lamp Post Group for funding. With nearly $500 million in gross written premiums, Reliance is the fastest organically growing commercial broker in the U.S.,...
Drilling Deep: Truck insurance and the changes AB5 is bringing
Dan Abrahamsen is the founder and CEO of Cover Whale, an “insurtech” company that is focused on not only delivering insurance to truckers but using other tools to boost driver safety. He joins Drilling Deep host John Kingston to discuss truck insurance in general, and specifically why the...
Newly launched Expedite All targets 10% cut in expedited shipping rates
Expedited freight shippers are accustomed to paying top dollar to get their goods where they need to be — and quickly. But Alex Winston said that need not be the standard. “We’re trying to change it to, yes, it’s going to be fast, but it’s not that expensive,” he told FreightWaves.
White Paper: Strengthening demand sensing for a global consumer goods conglomerate
Today’s increasing supply chain complexity and the ever-evolving consumer demand and behavior changes are impacting consumer goods (CG) companies. Moreover, overcoming data challenges is key, from managing unorganized data sources to collating information from varying data formats across the value chain. Data-related challenges result in supply chain inefficiencies and impact visibility into sales and the bottom line.
Link Logistics’ path to slashing emissions — Net-Zero Carbon
On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, Danny Gomez, managing director of financial and emerging markets at FreightWaves, and Sam Stockdale, senior vice president of sustainability at logistics real estate company Link Logistics, discuss Link’s innovative strategy to achieve carbon-neutral operations in direct and indirect emissions by 2025. Link Logistics...
FedEx Ground cuts ties with militant driver contractor
FedEx Ground has played hardball, and in so doing has tossed its most militant delivery driver contractor from the game. Late Friday, the ground-delivery unit of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced it immediately ceased working with a group of delivery service providers controlled by Spencer Patton, a Nashville, Tennessee-based contractor engaged in an increasingly hostile fight with FedEx Ground over the financial condition of its 6,000-member contractor network.
As truckload rates fall, competition with intermodal intensifies
Consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs) and retailers are among the largest intermodal shippers. Today’s edition of The Stockout highlights data relevant for shippers that utilize rail intermodal or are looking to move in that direction for transportation savings and/or to promote dedication to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.
