Honolulu, HI

honolulumagazine.com

Honolulu Hotpot Hale is a Souper Sleeper Hit on Ke‘eaumoku

Hot pot broths come in myriad flavors, from medicinal and earthy to numbing and enriching. Their preparations are about as diverse as what you can dunk into them, but one aspect ties them all together: We are absolutely obsessed. Perhaps it’s seeing a spread as abundant as a Thanksgiving feast or the act of cooking as you go—whatever the reason, hot pot is always a yes for me.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Honolulu Airport Cultural Gardens are Hidden Find in Plain Sight

Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has had a unique garden feature for decades. And they keep improving with new renovations, including beautiful new restrooms that don’t see much foot traffic. The Cultural Gardens at HNL joins a list of 7 top airport gardens in the world that includes Jewel Changi (Singapore), Sky Garden at Incheon (Seoul), and Central Garden at Ben Gurion (Tel Aviv).
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
HONOLULU, HI
TripAdvisor Blog

What to do in 6 of America's biggest Chinatowns

From Honolulu to Houston, get to know these communities—and their museums, shops, restaurants, and more. For nearly 100 years, Chinatowns have dotted the country, from Portland, OR, to Boston, MA, all offering rich insights into Chinese culture and cuisine. And while most of these neighborhoods attract tourists now, it’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local restaurant, BASALT is extending its hours and offering delivery services to customers. For five years BASALT has been offering a variety of dishes to its menu for Hawaii residents and visitors to enjoy. “What I love most about working here is the people. We are...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

My Visit to Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort

My friends and I had an incredible time at Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort. Sensei is a new luxury wellness resort for ages 16 and over and was the former Lodge at Koele. When it first opened (pre-pandemic) it only offered all-inclusive packages with accommodations, but since their reopening, the resort also offers a room only rate. The resort requires a 2 night minimum stay, but is currently running a promotion where round trip flights between Honolulu and Lanai are included with your stay.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
tmpresale.com

Journey at Neal S Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu Oct 05, 2022 – presale password

A Journey pre-sale password is finally here: While this special pre-sale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to order tickets for Journey before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Journey’s concert in Honolulu, HI do you? Tickets should sell fast once they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can get your tickets before they are all gone!!
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu LIttle League crowned #1 in 2022 World Series tourney

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KITV4) - The Honolulu Little League team is crowned the champions of the 2022 Little League World Series!. In the title game Sunday, the team representing the United States took on the international winning team, Curacao, in a mercy ruled 13-3 matchup. Color commentator, Karl Ravech, called the game the most dominating performance he's seen from a Little League team after they banged out four homeruns in front of 21,000 fans in attendance at Lamade Stadium.
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA

