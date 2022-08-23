Read full article on original website
Honolulu Hotpot Hale is a Souper Sleeper Hit on Ke‘eaumoku
Hot pot broths come in myriad flavors, from medicinal and earthy to numbing and enriching. Their preparations are about as diverse as what you can dunk into them, but one aspect ties them all together: We are absolutely obsessed. Perhaps it’s seeing a spread as abundant as a Thanksgiving feast or the act of cooking as you go—whatever the reason, hot pot is always a yes for me.
Honolulu Airport Cultural Gardens are Hidden Find in Plain Sight
Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has had a unique garden feature for decades. And they keep improving with new renovations, including beautiful new restrooms that don’t see much foot traffic. The Cultural Gardens at HNL joins a list of 7 top airport gardens in the world that includes Jewel Changi (Singapore), Sky Garden at Incheon (Seoul), and Central Garden at Ben Gurion (Tel Aviv).
Molten Korean Bar Food Is a Theme at Pearl City’s New Hangry Mama
I used to hate goodbyes. But sometimes an ending leads to a new beginning. And saying goodbye is sometimes a reason to get together with old co-workers. To reminisce about the good times and the bad. Mikey, my old co-worker from years back, was heading to the Mainland to start...
JOURNEY adds one final performance in Honolulu
JOURNEY has sold out their October 5 show, but if you didn't get the chance to buy tickets, they have added a second and final show.
Honolulu Little League preps for U.S. final
The Honolulu team has once again captured the hearts of everyone across the State with their incredible run at the Little League World Series.
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
What to do in 6 of America's biggest Chinatowns
From Honolulu to Houston, get to know these communities—and their museums, shops, restaurants, and more. For nearly 100 years, Chinatowns have dotted the country, from Portland, OR, to Boston, MA, all offering rich insights into Chinese culture and cuisine. And while most of these neighborhoods attract tourists now, it’s...
Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local restaurant, BASALT is extending its hours and offering delivery services to customers. For five years BASALT has been offering a variety of dishes to its menu for Hawaii residents and visitors to enjoy. “What I love most about working here is the people. We are...
My Visit to Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort
My friends and I had an incredible time at Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort. Sensei is a new luxury wellness resort for ages 16 and over and was the former Lodge at Koele. When it first opened (pre-pandemic) it only offered all-inclusive packages with accommodations, but since their reopening, the resort also offers a room only rate. The resort requires a 2 night minimum stay, but is currently running a promotion where round trip flights between Honolulu and Lanai are included with your stay.
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Over 300 people help clean up Chinatown
The Chinese Chamber of Commerce organized a Chinatown cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 27.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
Ethnic and cultural festivals return to Oʻahu after 2 years of pandemic impacts
Grant Murata has performed at every Okinawan Festival since it began in the 1980s. The 60-year-old has been teaching sanshin, an Okinawan string instrument, since he was 19. And he’s been playing since he was 14. His students range in age from 7 to 90 years old, and he’s...
Hawaiian Airlines flight diverted back to Honolulu after pilots smell fumes in cockpit
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaiian Airlines flight was safely diverted back to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Thursday morning, after the pilots smelled fumes inside the cockpit. Hawaiian Airlines Flight 10 departed Honolulu at 8:10 a.m. bound for Los Angeles.
Journey at Neal S Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu Oct 05, 2022 – presale password
A Journey pre-sale password is finally here: While this special pre-sale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to order tickets for Journey before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Journey’s concert in Honolulu, HI do you? Tickets should sell fast once they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can get your tickets before they are all gone!!
Affordable housing applications accepted for The Park at Keeaumoku
The applications are available at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 online at The Park on Ke`eaumoku website.
20 hours of no power this weekend at Schofield Barracks
Power is scheduled to start no later than 4 p.m. on both days, but full restoration may not be complete until 6 p.m.
Honolulu LIttle League crowned #1 in 2022 World Series tourney
Part of Kaimuki without power
Around 740 customers are without power right now in the Diamond Head and Kaimuki area, according to Hawaiian Electric.
Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
