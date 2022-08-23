MultiVersus update adds Rick & Morty's Morty and balance changes

What you need to know

Morty Smith, from Adult Swim's Rick & Morty, joins the MultiVersus roster starting today.

A MultiVersus update brings buffs to Arya Stark, Harley Quinn, and Finn the Human.

The Iron Giant received mostly nerfs in the patch due to a high win rate regardless of skill.

Morty Smith, one of the titular characters from the Adult Swim animated series Rick & Morty, is now available to unlock and play in MultiVersus starting today. Morty is the first of a few characters coming during Season 1, including his grandfather Rick Sanchez, Black Adam, and Stripe from the film Gremlins.

The character was initially going to release earlier this month, but was delayed alongside the Season 1 launch. Morty's ability set can be viewed in the trailer below, and features a mix of projectiles and sci-fi weaponry. A President Morty skin is also available to purchase from the in-game store.

The addition of Morty to MultiVersus comes with an update that changes a few perks and balances a couple of characters. The "I’ll Take That" perk now has a reduced cooldown, and "Ice To Beat You!" will only apply Ice debuff to players that do not already have it.

Arya Stark, Harley Quinn, and Finn the Human all received bufffs that reduce extra damage taken, while Iron Giant and Velma have been nerfed. The official 1.01 patch update notes that Iron Giant had "abnormally high win rates at every skill level" and has been adjusted to allow countering against the character. Meanwhile, buffs for Garnet and Taz will be coming in the next patch.

We will see how this changes will affect our MultiVersus tier list , but results should come quickly considering the free-to-play game has surpassed over 20 million players since the open beta launched late last month.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.