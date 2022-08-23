ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

MultiVersus update adds Rick & Morty's Morty and balance changes

By Thomas J Meyer
Windows Central
Windows Central
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVYXL_0hSIyVe100

What you need to know

  • Morty Smith, from Adult Swim's Rick & Morty, joins the MultiVersus roster starting today.
  • A MultiVersus update brings buffs to Arya Stark, Harley Quinn, and Finn the Human.
  • The Iron Giant received mostly nerfs in the patch due to a high win rate regardless of skill.

Morty Smith, one of the titular characters from the Adult Swim animated series Rick & Morty, is now available to unlock and play in MultiVersus starting today. Morty is the first of a few characters coming during Season 1, including his grandfather Rick Sanchez, Black Adam, and Stripe from the film Gremlins.

The character was initially going to release earlier this month, but was delayed alongside the Season 1 launch. Morty's ability set can be viewed in the trailer below, and features a mix of projectiles and sci-fi weaponry. A President Morty skin is also available to purchase from the in-game store.

The addition of Morty to MultiVersus comes with an update that changes a few perks and balances a couple of characters. The "I’ll Take That" perk now has a reduced cooldown, and "Ice To Beat You!" will only apply Ice debuff to players that do not already have it.

Arya Stark, Harley Quinn, and Finn the Human all received bufffs that reduce extra damage taken, while Iron Giant and Velma have been nerfed. The official 1.01 patch update notes that Iron Giant had "abnormally high win rates at every skill level" and has been adjusted to allow countering against the character. Meanwhile, buffs for Garnet and Taz will be coming in the next patch.

We will see how this changes will affect our MultiVersus tier list , but results should come quickly considering the free-to-play game has surpassed over 20 million players since the open beta launched late last month.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘From’: Scott McCord Upped To Series Regular, Five More Cast For Season 2 Of Epix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Epix is expanding its series regular cast for the upcoming second season of its contemporary horror sci-fi series From. Scott McCord, who recurred as Victor in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Additionally, Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run), Angela Moore (The Stand), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (Anne With An E) join lead Harold Perrineau as series regulars in the series from John Griffin and Lost alums Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner. Created and executive produced by Griffin, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those...
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

Disney Music Group Launches New Podcast Series, Disney Hits Podcast

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Disney Music Group in association with Popcult is set to debut the Disney Hits Podcast, a new microcast series based on the Happiest Playlist on Earth. The first four episodes will be available everywhere podcasts are enjoyed on Sept. 1 and will be followed by weekly episode releases. Listen to the trailer and subscribe here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005223/en/ Disney Hits Podcast (Graphic: Disney Music Group)
MUSIC
UPI News

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' clip teases Allison's return

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Teen Wolf: The Movie. The streaming service shared a teaser for the film Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards. The preview teases the return of Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), a hunter and the former girlfriend of...
MOVIES
Windows Central

Windows Central

142
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy