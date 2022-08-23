ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
Selena Gomez
Selena
StyleCaster

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Just Filed For Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage—Here’s How He Reacted

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
AOL Corp

Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Unveils Her 3 ‘Dreamy’ Ralph Lauren Dresses From Her and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding

Jennifer Lopez said yes to many dresses! The singer unveiled the three stunning gowns she wore to wed Ben Affleck in Georgia this past weekend. “The dresses were dreamy … thank you Ralph Lauren,” Lopez, 53, wrote alongside photos of the looks via her “On The J Lo” newsletter on Tuesday, August 23. To kick off the big day on Saturday, August 20, the “On the Floor” artist walked down the aisle in a dramatic turtleneck dress that featured a ruffled hem. Ralph Lauren announced in a press release on Tuesday that “over 1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric” were used to create the romantic design.
American Songwriter

Madonna’s Daughter Lordes Leon Makes Music Debut with “Lock and Key”

Madonna’s daughter Lola Leon has made her musical debut as Lolahol with her first single, “Lock&Key.”. The airy dance track is layered around club-pulsing beats and velvet vocals as the accompanying video, directed by collaborator Eartheater (Trinity Vigorsky) and shot and edited by Moshpit, follows the singer moving through New York City, with scenes cutting to the Machpelah Cemetery in Queens, New York and closing with Leon on the beach.
Vibe

Rick Ross Offers $10M To Jake Paul’s Next Challenger

Rick Ross said he has $10 million for anyone willing to enter the boxing ring with Jake Paul. Ross took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 23), claiming people are scared to fight the former-YouTube star. “Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight Jake Paul, I’m down to put another 10 million on top to make the right match happen,” he typed. “What fight would you want to see?” His proclamation arrives weeks after Paul’s August 6 fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through due to a weight dispute. The fight with Rahman Jr. would’ve been the first time Paul faced...
AOL Corp

Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV

