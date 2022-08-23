Read full article on original website
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Just Filed For Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage—Here’s How He Reacted
The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
AOL Corp
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Jennifer Lopez Unveils Her 3 ‘Dreamy’ Ralph Lauren Dresses From Her and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding
Jennifer Lopez said yes to many dresses! The singer unveiled the three stunning gowns she wore to wed Ben Affleck in Georgia this past weekend. “The dresses were dreamy … thank you Ralph Lauren,” Lopez, 53, wrote alongside photos of the looks via her “On The J Lo” newsletter on Tuesday, August 23. To kick off the big day on Saturday, August 20, the “On the Floor” artist walked down the aisle in a dramatic turtleneck dress that featured a ruffled hem. Ralph Lauren announced in a press release on Tuesday that “over 1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric” were used to create the romantic design.
Madonna’s Daughter Lordes Leon Makes Music Debut with “Lock and Key”
Madonna’s daughter Lola Leon has made her musical debut as Lolahol with her first single, “Lock&Key.”. The airy dance track is layered around club-pulsing beats and velvet vocals as the accompanying video, directed by collaborator Eartheater (Trinity Vigorsky) and shot and edited by Moshpit, follows the singer moving through New York City, with scenes cutting to the Machpelah Cemetery in Queens, New York and closing with Leon on the beach.
Rick Ross Offers $10M To Jake Paul’s Next Challenger
Rick Ross said he has $10 million for anyone willing to enter the boxing ring with Jake Paul. Ross took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 23), claiming people are scared to fight the former-YouTube star. “Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight Jake Paul, I’m down to put another 10 million on top to make the right match happen,” he typed. “What fight would you want to see?” His proclamation arrives weeks after Paul’s August 6 fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through due to a weight dispute. The fight with Rahman Jr. would’ve been the first time Paul faced...
Madonna is pushing to make music with her close friend Britney Spears
Britney Spears is back to making music! The singer has announced a collaboration with Elton John, marking her first musical release since 2020. According to a source, this is only the beginning for Spears, with there being a long roster of artists hoping to collaborate with her,...
AOL Corp
Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not...
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
Complex
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Nicki Minaj has just scored her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single, the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl,” according to a tweet from Chart Data. This makes her the first lead female artist to debut at No. 1 so far this...
