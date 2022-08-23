Read full article on original website
northernvirginiamag.com
How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia
Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
jmu.edu
Board of Visitors Member Biographies
The Honorable Richard "Dickie" Bell is a retired high school special education teacher and coach. He is a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates and served ten years in that capacity prior to retiring in 2020. Prior to his election to the House in 2009 he served thirteen and a half years on Staunton City Council. He currently serves on the Augusta County Advisory Board for Farmers & Merchants Bank. He received his undergraduate degree from James Madison University and his Master’s in Education from Old Dominion University. Also a military veteran of the U. S. Navy, he served six years as a Hospital Corpsman during the Viet Nam era (1967-1973). He has been married to Anne for 41 years and they have two adult children and two granddaughters. He is a Staunton native and life-long resident.
WTOP
Prince William doctor and school board member to chair U.Va. Board of Visitors
A member of the Prince William County School Board, who is a doctor and an ophthalmologist, will chair the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Dr. Babur Lateef will head the board that oversees the university’s schools of medicine and nursing, along with its Culpepper, Prince William and Haymarket community health centers.
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
'It's a slap in the face to other teachers' | Parents in Prince William worry about uncertified teachers in the classrooms
GAINESVILLE, Va. — Some Virginia parents are upset over who's teaching their child's classes. The nationwide teacher shortage means a lot of schools in our area are putting other staffers at the front of the room. Prince William County Public Schools hired 91 of what they’re calling Teaching Professionals...
Augusta Free Press
Medicaid expansion provides crucial resources for Virginia health centers
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce prescription costs for Americans, but expansion of Medicaid in Virginia has reduced healthcare costs for Virginians. Sen. Tim Kaine held a roundtable at Rockbridge Area Health Center in Lexington Wednesday with...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg School Selected for Amazon Think Big Space
J.L. Simpson Middle School has been chosen to be the latest site for the Amazon Web Services Think Big Space. The AWS Think Big Space will be a 2,100-square-foot room for students and teachers to have interactive, hands-on technical education and cloud computing training. The space will feature an integrated...
visitstaunton.com
Here’s Why Staunton Is a Best Small Town
How do I love thee, Staunton? Let me count the ways. It’s no surprise that Staunton routinely appears on regional and national best-of lists for beauty, charm, culture, and natural attractions. Read what the pros are saying and then explore our gem of a town on your own. What...
WHSV
Harrisonburg community leaders discuss ways to address homelessness
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday morning, Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed called a meeting of city and community leaders and stakeholders to discuss short-term solutions to provide overnight shelter for the city’s homeless population. The city has purchased a property to build a permanent shelter but construction won’t be...
Hanover NAACP calls for change after 'disrespectful' treatment by county leaders
“Inflammatory rhetoric has caused us great concern,” said Robert Barnette Jr., President of the Virginia Conference NAACP.
WHSV
Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg. Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.
cbs19news
Paint the Town Orange coming up ahead of UVA's first home football game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An annual pep rally will be taking over the Downtown Mall next Friday. It’s the Paint the Town Orange rally, which is held before the first home football game of the University of Virginia’s season. The rally will be held Sept. 2 starting...
NBC 29 News
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A retired pediatrician with UVA Health is working to help people battling ALS. Jim Plews-Ogan and his family created the Hummingbird Fund after he was diagnosed with ALS. “You have to live in hope. I live in hope, and it comes in all different forms....
cbs19news
UVA scientists make exciting discovery that could help with understanding, treating cancer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine share an exciting new discovery that could help them find a cure for cancer in the future. Dr. Chongzhi Zang, of UVA's Cancer Center, has figured out how genes form and work during organ development. It’s...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
southhillenterprise.com
Alexander Takes Coaching Job at Howard University
Former Park View High School standout Odicci Alexander's dominant pitching and defensive play for James Madison University shot her to softball stardom during the 2021 Women's College World Series. Now, the pitching star is joining the Howard University coaching staff. "I am so excited to have Odicci join our Bison...
Augusta Free Press
The pragmatist approach: Ted Lawhorn runs for Staunton City Council
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Ted Lawhorn is one of six candidates running for three seats on Staunton City Council in November’s election. He said city council needs a reset because of all the arguing among members. Businesses will not be...
‘It feels great to win!’ Manassas man wins nearly $900,000 playing Virginia Lottery
Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot that starts at $100,000. By the time House got his winning ticket, the jackpot had risen to $839,315. The winning numbers were drawn on Aug. 16 and when House checked his phone the next morning, he realized that he had won the jackpot.
cbs19news
Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...
Freshman Xavier Brown "Exceeded Expectations" in UVA Football Fall Camp
The Virginia football coaching staff raved about the first-year running back's performance in fall camp
