Harrisonburg, VA

northernvirginiamag.com

How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia

Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
VIRGINIA STATE
jmu.edu

Board of Visitors Member Biographies

The Honorable Richard "Dickie" Bell is a retired high school special education teacher and coach. He is a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates and served ten years in that capacity prior to retiring in 2020. Prior to his election to the House in 2009 he served thirteen and a half years on Staunton City Council. He currently serves on the Augusta County Advisory Board for Farmers & Merchants Bank. He received his undergraduate degree from James Madison University and his Master’s in Education from Old Dominion University. Also a military veteran of the U. S. Navy, he served six years as a Hospital Corpsman during the Viet Nam era (1967-1973). He has been married to Anne for 41 years and they have two adult children and two granddaughters. He is a Staunton native and life-long resident.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WTOP

Prince William doctor and school board member to chair U.Va. Board of Visitors

A member of the Prince William County School Board, who is a doctor and an ophthalmologist, will chair the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Dr. Babur Lateef will head the board that oversees the university’s schools of medicine and nursing, along with its Culpepper, Prince William and Haymarket community health centers.
HAYMARKET, VA
Augusta Free Press

Medicaid expansion provides crucial resources for Virginia health centers

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce prescription costs for Americans, but expansion of Medicaid in Virginia has reduced healthcare costs for Virginians. Sen. Tim Kaine held a roundtable at Rockbridge Area Health Center in Lexington Wednesday with...
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Leesburg School Selected for Amazon Think Big Space

J.L. Simpson Middle School has been chosen to be the latest site for the Amazon Web Services Think Big Space. The AWS Think Big Space will be a 2,100-square-foot room for students and teachers to have interactive, hands-on technical education and cloud computing training. The space will feature an integrated...
LEESBURG, VA
visitstaunton.com

Here’s Why Staunton Is a Best Small Town

How do I love thee, Staunton? Let me count the ways. It’s no surprise that Staunton routinely appears on regional and national best-of lists for beauty, charm, culture, and natural attractions. Read what the pros are saying and then explore our gem of a town on your own. What...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg community leaders discuss ways to address homelessness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday morning, Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed called a meeting of city and community leaders and stakeholders to discuss short-term solutions to provide overnight shelter for the city’s homeless population. The city has purchased a property to build a permanent shelter but construction won’t be...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg. Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Paint the Town Orange coming up ahead of UVA's first home football game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An annual pep rally will be taking over the Downtown Mall next Friday. It’s the Paint the Town Orange rally, which is held before the first home football game of the University of Virginia’s season. The rally will be held Sept. 2 starting...
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
southhillenterprise.com

Alexander Takes Coaching Job at Howard University

Former Park View High School standout Odicci Alexander's dominant pitching and defensive play for James Madison University shot her to softball stardom during the 2021 Women's College World Series. Now, the pitching star is joining the Howard University coaching staff. "I am so excited to have Odicci join our Bison...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

The pragmatist approach: Ted Lawhorn runs for Staunton City Council

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Ted Lawhorn is one of six candidates running for three seats on Staunton City Council in November’s election. He said city council needs a reset because of all the arguing among members. Businesses will not be...
cbs19news

Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...

