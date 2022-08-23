ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

247Sports

‘Bru’s going to be very dominant for us’ – Transfer WR McCoy cleared to play for Vols

Tennessee finally got good news on one of its newcomers– transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy is officially eligible to play for the Vols this season after this NCAA waiver was approved on Friday, a program official told GoVols247. The former five-star prospect joined the program in May after spending the previous three seasons at Southern California, but as revealed by head coach Josh Heupel at SEC Media Days, Tennessee had one final hurdle to clear to get him available this fall. That final hurdle proved to be the most difficult one with unwillingness by McCoy’s former school forcing the process to go the more complicated route through the NCAA waiver process.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

BM5: Five days and counting until OSU-ND clash | How healthy are the Buckeyes?

We have been talking about all offseason and now game week has arrived for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will of course face off against visiting Notre Dame in exactly five days from now on Saturday, and Patrick Murphy and Dave Biddle are on today's show to talk all about it. Ohio State is favored by 17.5 points over the Fighting Irish. What are thoughts on the overall matchup, the spread and more?
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Dawgman.com Recruiting Blog - 8/29

This weekend kicks off the start of the 2022 season. The coaches have been focused on getting their team ready for that, but there's still stuff going on with recruiting. Here's what you can expect in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... 2022 numbers update. Visitors. Recruiting Calendar. Other notes and tidbits.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Georgia football game against Oregon Ducks sparks commemorative beer from Stillfire, Ninkasi

Once again Georgia is set to compete in a prominent non-conference matchup to start the season, with a neutral site game against Oregon in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this a highly anticipated game in Week 1. And two prominent breweries in each state have collaborated on a special beer to commemorate the battle between the Dawgs and the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class

Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska

For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husky Kickoff Countdown - 5 Days

We're now less than 10 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. We'll also include the current UW players wearing the number, when available.
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win

SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
247Sports

Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu

South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2022 football season with a lot of excitement and a lot of intrigue from around the country. What will the year bring the Ducks? Can they make the Pac-12 Championship for the fourth straight year and do it with a new head coach in Dan Lanning? There are a lot of expectations for this Duck program. They were picked second in the Pac-12 Media Poll, they've been ranked inside the Top 15 for both the preseason AP and preseason Coaches Polls, and they bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the football. The 2022 college football season should be a year of excitement and big plays, and it kicks off with Oregon opening up the year in Atlanta and taking on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Report: Backup quarterback Chase Wolf likely out for the season

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers have likely lost their backup quarterback for the season. According to Dario Melendez of WISN12 in Milwaukee, fifth-year senior Chase Wolf has torn his meniscus and won't be able to play if he's needed behind starter Graham Mertz. The injury often requires two to six months of rehabilitation, though quicker returns are possible.
MADISON, WI
