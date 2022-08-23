Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bru’s going to be very dominant for us’ – Transfer WR McCoy cleared to play for Vols
Tennessee finally got good news on one of its newcomers– transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy is officially eligible to play for the Vols this season after this NCAA waiver was approved on Friday, a program official told GoVols247. The former five-star prospect joined the program in May after spending the previous three seasons at Southern California, but as revealed by head coach Josh Heupel at SEC Media Days, Tennessee had one final hurdle to clear to get him available this fall. That final hurdle proved to be the most difficult one with unwillingness by McCoy’s former school forcing the process to go the more complicated route through the NCAA waiver process.
BM5: Five days and counting until OSU-ND clash | How healthy are the Buckeyes?
We have been talking about all offseason and now game week has arrived for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will of course face off against visiting Notre Dame in exactly five days from now on Saturday, and Patrick Murphy and Dave Biddle are on today's show to talk all about it. Ohio State is favored by 17.5 points over the Fighting Irish. What are thoughts on the overall matchup, the spread and more?
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
247Sports
Brenden Rice discusses fierce USC WR competition, Caleb Williams' leadership impact
USC wide receiver Brenden Rice has an advantage other receivers on the team don't. He has more playing experience than most but he also has the opportunity to get wisdom from many different people, including from his father Jerry, the Hall of Fame receiver, and from his coaches. Brenden said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dawgman.com Recruiting Blog - 8/29
This weekend kicks off the start of the 2022 season. The coaches have been focused on getting their team ready for that, but there's still stuff going on with recruiting. Here's what you can expect in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... 2022 numbers update. Visitors. Recruiting Calendar. Other notes and tidbits.
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
Georgia football game against Oregon Ducks sparks commemorative beer from Stillfire, Ninkasi
Once again Georgia is set to compete in a prominent non-conference matchup to start the season, with a neutral site game against Oregon in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this a highly anticipated game in Week 1. And two prominent breweries in each state have collaborated on a special beer to commemorate the battle between the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class
Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska
For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
Husky Kickoff Countdown - 5 Days
We're now less than 10 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. We'll also include the current UW players wearing the number, when available.
WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu
South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson has done 'literally everything' to make roster, Mike McDaniel says
Entering the Miami Dolphins' first year of the Mike McDaniel era, the 2022 quarterback room has seen some surprising moves with rookie and former Kansas State Wildcats football star quarterback Skylar Thompson emerging as a preseason standout. McDaniel recently spoke about Thompson and made it clear he is impressed. “He...
Ohio State offensive players, coaches give thoughts on Buckeyes' new-look defense
One of the stories of the offseason in college football has been the potential improvement of Ohio State's defense. In fact, the Buckeyes making a big jump on defense could shift the landscape of the sport this year and might be the deciding factor on if the national championship trophy stays in the SEC or returns to Big Ten country this year.
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
247Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season
The Oregon Ducks enter the 2022 football season with a lot of excitement and a lot of intrigue from around the country. What will the year bring the Ducks? Can they make the Pac-12 Championship for the fourth straight year and do it with a new head coach in Dan Lanning? There are a lot of expectations for this Duck program. They were picked second in the Pac-12 Media Poll, they've been ranked inside the Top 15 for both the preseason AP and preseason Coaches Polls, and they bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the football. The 2022 college football season should be a year of excitement and big plays, and it kicks off with Oregon opening up the year in Atlanta and taking on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Report: Backup quarterback Chase Wolf likely out for the season
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers have likely lost their backup quarterback for the season. According to Dario Melendez of WISN12 in Milwaukee, fifth-year senior Chase Wolf has torn his meniscus and won't be able to play if he's needed behind starter Graham Mertz. The injury often requires two to six months of rehabilitation, though quicker returns are possible.
Breakdown: FSU's production, snap usage of returning players versus newcomers in their season-opening victory
Florida State continued a trend this past offseason of reconstructing their roster via the use of newcomers via a traditional recruiting class, as well as being extremely active in the transfer portal. We take a look below at the production on the box score in FSU's 47-7 victory over Duquesne...
247Sports
46K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0