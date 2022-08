2022 has been a disappointment for the Chicago White Sox. The team was expected to run away with the AL Central this season, but that has been far from the case, currently looking to fight their way up the divisional standings after slipping into third place. Their woes were amplified on Tuesday when it was announced that Michael Kopech had sustained a left knee strain during his start against the Kansas City Royals on Monday. The White Sox announced Kopech would be placed on the 15-day IL as a result of the unfortunate blow.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO