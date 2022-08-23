ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

US and China reach deal on audits of listed companies

China has agreed to give U.S. regulators access to Chinese accounting firms that audit U.S.-traded Chinese companies. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) signed a deal, announced Friday, with the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Finance. The agreement represents a significant concession that could prevent some 200 Chinese firms from being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Patrick Morrisey
FOXBusiness

White House says student loan handout to cost $24B per year, applications to be available in October

The White House on Friday said the student loan forgiveness program introduced by President Biden this week will cost roughly $24 billion a year over the next 10 years. That's far less than what independent researchers say the plan could cost. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget put the estimated cost at $500 million, and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business said the total price tag of the plan could top $1 trillion.
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Russia burns gas amid European supply shortages, environmental disaster warn officials

Russia is burning gas at an excessive rate on Finland’s border, as European nations scramble to shore up supplies amid cuts from Moscow, reports said Friday. According to Finnish reporting, a Russian state-owned natural gas compressor station operated by Gazprom has had been emitting huge flames for weeks, with some reports noting that satellite images have been detecting the flames since June.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

