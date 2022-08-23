Read full article on original website
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Central banks can’t tackle inflation without more sensible fiscal policy, new study argues
A new study argues that central banks will fail to temper inflation and possibly push price growth even higher unless governments implement more sensible budget policies. The study was presented to policymakers gathered Saturday at the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Francesco Bianchi of Johns Hopkins...
US and China reach deal on audits of listed companies
China has agreed to give U.S. regulators access to Chinese accounting firms that audit U.S.-traded Chinese companies. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) signed a deal, announced Friday, with the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Finance. The agreement represents a significant concession that could prevent some 200 Chinese firms from being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges.
Influential Iraqi Shiite cleric says he'll retire, sparking fear of unrest
influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr, whose followers have been staging a sit-in outside Iraq's parliament, announced his resignation from politics.
Nearly all COVID stimulus education money approved early in 2021 remains unspent
Government figures show that just over 12% of money allocated for education in the "American Rescue Plan" COVID-19 stimulus has been spent so far, as the U.S. enters the second full school year since the law's swift passage in 2021. The plan, which Democrats passed via a party-line vote shortly...
Sen. Warren ‘very worried’ the Federal Reserve ‘is going to tip this economy into recession’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Sunday she’s "very worried" that measures taken by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation are going to put "millions" of Americans out of work. During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Warren said she’s concerned that the Fed’s continued raising of interest...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Powell inflation remarks still drag markets, oil, diesel higher, gas lower
Gas prices fall again after all-time high nearly 11 weeks ago. Elizabeth Warren concerned Fed will tip economy into recession. Crypto prices mixed; Bitcoin, Ethereum higher, Dogecoin edges lower. Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum edging higher, while Dogecoin was moving lower. At approximately 4:30 a.m....
Musk’s Twitter legal battle spotlights platform’s ‘messy’ infrastructure, tech expert says
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday, Competitive Enterprise Institute's Jessica Melugin weighs in on a judge ordering Twitter to release a subset of data on "fake" accounts to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's lawyers following the tech leader's relinquished $44 billion deal to purchase the platform. JESSICA MELUGIN: What's...
White House says student loan handout to cost $24B per year, applications to be available in October
The White House on Friday said the student loan forgiveness program introduced by President Biden this week will cost roughly $24 billion a year over the next 10 years. That's far less than what independent researchers say the plan could cost. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget put the estimated cost at $500 million, and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business said the total price tag of the plan could top $1 trillion.
Russia burns gas amid European supply shortages, environmental disaster warn officials
Russia is burning gas at an excessive rate on Finland’s border, as European nations scramble to shore up supplies amid cuts from Moscow, reports said Friday. According to Finnish reporting, a Russian state-owned natural gas compressor station operated by Gazprom has had been emitting huge flames for weeks, with some reports noting that satellite images have been detecting the flames since June.
