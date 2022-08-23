The White House on Friday said the student loan forgiveness program introduced by President Biden this week will cost roughly $24 billion a year over the next 10 years. That's far less than what independent researchers say the plan could cost. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget put the estimated cost at $500 million, and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business said the total price tag of the plan could top $1 trillion.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO