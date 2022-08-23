UConn defense to be coached by committee with Spanos absent; young, relatable coaches helping players buy in

Immediately after Jim Mora was hired by UConn, he connected with director of football operations Pat Collins and began researching potential assistants.

The pair sifted through hundreds of names, staying on campus “all hours of the night” according to Mora, mining for candidates who would best fit their vision for the program – both structurally on the field and culturally away from it. As they began to narrow down the list, Collins called people he knew and Mora called people he knew before they took a step back to evaluate.

Going young wasn’t necessarily the goal – it just worked out that way.

“We were just going with who we thought would best fit what we want to be here,” Mora said after practice Tuesday. “I believe that between us and the way we work together, we got it right. These are really, really good coaches on both sides of the ball.”

Most of the new hires, which includes all position coaches and coordinators after it was announced that returning defensive coordinator Lou Spanos would be taking a leave of absence , are in their low-to-mid 30s.

On the defensive side of the ball, Dalton Hilliard (defensive backs), Siriki Diabate (linebackers) and Kenny McClendon (defensive line) will be working with Mora and the analysts to fill the empty spot at defensive coordinator.

All three earned Bachelor’s degrees from their respective universities in 2013. Diabate was a linebacker at Syracuse from 2011-13, while McClendon played defensive line at Central Michigan. Hilliard played safety at UCLA and later returned as a defensive graduate assistant – both stints with Mora at the helm.

“It’s been an amazing work environment,” Mora said. “I have so much faith, so much confidence, so much trust in Siriki, Dalton and Kenny McClendon. They are three outstanding coaches and they’re young. They have a lot to learn, but they learn fast.”

Not too far removed from their own respective careers as student-athletes, the defensive trio has related well to the UConn players. Being without a veteran coach, all three took turns calling the defense in unscripted situations. Mora will make the defensive decisions in-game for the time being, but it won’t be without consulting each of them first over the headphones: “What do you like? What do you want to hear? What are you guys thinking? How are we feeling?”

“It’s just been unbelievable the way they’ve stepped up, I am so impressed with them,” Mora said. “I’m very fortunate that they’re on our staff. They are really good men. Really good men.”

The group is still working out how they’ll manage play-calling in game, but Mora said if anyone is to blame for a bad call, it’s him.

Hiring young quickly became a theme for Mora and Collins as they established the staff. As it is on defense, the same goes for the offense.

Nick Charlton, offensive coordinator, comes off a three-year head coaching stint at the University of Maine. Promoted from Maine’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach to head coach two days after his 30th birthday, Charlton became the youngest head coach in Division I at the time.

Mora has been impressed by Charlton’s ability to navigate the quarterbacks through what has been a competition since they got to Storrs earlier in the summer. He created a bond amongst the four where they are comfortable pushing and supporting each other while trying to earn the same job.

“To this offense, he’s a genius,” second-year receiver Keelan Marion said of Charlton.

Much of the buy-in from the players has been attributed to the coaching staff. They have related well and brought enough energy and enthusiasm to push last season’s results into the rear-view.

“E.J. (Barthel, running backs coach) is young, John Marinelli (tight ends) is young, Gordy Sammis (offensive line) is young,” Mora said, “they just all have really good football minds. They’re all dedicated to being professionals in this sport, being the best they can be.

“What I’m so impressed about with the staff we’ve got here right now is their dedication to the players is off the charts.”