cbs19news
Annual Festival of the Wheel celebrates cars and drivers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Festival of the Wheel took place this weekend at the Boar’s Head Resort, and people from across the country gathered to share their love of cars. It was a three-day event, but the main event was Sunday afternoon. The cars were...
cbs19news
IX Park hosts first-ever puzzle hunt
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There was an exciting event at the IX Art Park on Saturday afternoon as it hosted its first-ever puzzle hunt. There were clues hidden throughout downtown Charlottesville and the park itself. Couples, families, and everyone had multiple intricate puzzles to try to solve on Saturday...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, August 26th scores & highlights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are all the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
New businesses booming is downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
cbs19news
At the Paramount - Aug. 26
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount segment, Communications Director Andy Pillifant talks about upcoming events, including a performance from Pink Martini and the United Nations of Comedy Tour. For more information, click here.
cbs19news
Great expectations don't weigh down UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- With every new season comes a new set of expectations, and the same goes for a new coaching staff, meaning Tony Elliott's team has a lot of weight heading into week one. Despite this though Elliott says he never set a specific expectation for his...
WSLS
Heritage takes the win against William Fleming
LYNCHBURG, Va. – William Fleming football players took a trip to play away at Heritage Friday night. After a feisty four quarters and a lot of back and forth – Heritage didn’t give up the fight to win. Pioneers come out on top against the Colonels, 32-28.
Where to eat, play and stay in Staunton, Virginia
About an hour away from the West Virginia border, Staunton, Virginia is a mountain town with lots to experience, from wine and cheese tasting to watching Shakespeare.Here's what to do, where to eat/drink, and where to stay. 🏨 Where to stay1. Cozy Country Home (Airbnb)Just 12 minutes from Staunton, this pool house in the country gives you the feeling of seclusion but is near all the cultural, culinary, and outdoor recreation amenities of the Shenandoah Valley.Features: Private pool, barbecue grill, free parking on site.Rate: $179+ per nightLocation: Swoope Photo: courtesy of Airbnb Photo: courtesy of Airbnb2. Gibson's WarehouseLocated in the...
WHSV
Rare species, Mississippi Kite, admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia for care
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is treating a Mississippi Kite, a rare species and the first of its kind treated at the center throughout its 40-year history. A Henrico Animal Protection officer found the young raptor in early July on the side of the road. It...
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
cbs19news
Virginia dominates FDU in a shutout victory
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Virginia women's soccer dominated FDU in a 5-0 shutout. Today's victory came with the help of Haley Hopkins who got a hat trick early in the first half. It started with a penalty kick in the sixth minute before Alexa Spaanstra and Hopkins would connect twice over the next eight minutes.
WSET
Fire on Fifth Street burns part of a well-known Hill City landmark
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Saturday morning, just before 5 a.m., a structure on Fifth Street in Lynchburg was engulfed in flames. It's a very well-known spot here in the city, one that people are easily able to recognize. Hundreds of signs lining both sides of that part of Fifth Street.
Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars
A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.
cbs19news
Transfer Jack Camper adds much needed depth to defensive line
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)--After spending the last four seasons at Michigan State, defensive end Jack Camper is back in his home state, and ready to add some much needed depth to the D-line. While that may sound like a thankless job it's not, Elliott and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski have both said one of their biggest takeaways from camp is the new depth on defense.
cbs19news
CASPCA participating in Clear the Shelters campaign
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the eighth year, a national campaign that aims to help animal shelters get more animals adopted will be taking place this weekend. As part of the Clear the Shelters campaign, the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has reduced adoption fees for adult dogs and cats. The...
msn.com
This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America
Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
kentuckytoday.com
Descendants of the enslaved find connections at grave site
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville native Diane Brown Townes knew some of her family history from records kept in an old tattered family Bible passed down for generations and she knew she had ancestors who were enslaved in the region. But until recently, she had no idea some of...
cbs19news
Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
WSLS
Road collapse repairs underway in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to repair a road collapse in Botetourt County. The incident happened on Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area. VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said it was caused by a drainage pipe failure because of the recent heavy rain. No...
