Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn USD 437 has been chosen by Forbes as the 10th best employer in the State of Kansas. Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ America’s Best-In-State Employers 2022 list. It was chosen as the 10th best employer in the Sunflower State.
WIBW
Kansas women honored by Gov. on Women’s Equality Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas women on Women’s Equality Day. On Women’s Equality Day, Friday, Aug. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she recognized and honored all Kansas women, past and present, who have broken barriers and fought for equal representation and treatment.
Wichita used car dealership banned from sales in Kansas, must pay $159k, DA says
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — iDeal Motors, LLC, a used car dealership in south Wichita, has been banned from doing business in Kansas, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release on Friday. The news release says a $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against iDeal Motors and its owners, Adam and Andrea Newbrey, for violations […]
WIBW
Gov. designates week of Sept. 22 as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The week of Sept. 22 has been designated as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week by the Governor. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, she signed a proclamation to designate Sept. 22 - 26 as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week. She said the move serves to honor all the work HCCs have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
KS high school students asked to create videos for contest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority started its annual ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities’ PSA video contest. The contest runs from August 8 to September 25 and is open to Kansas and Kansas City metro area teens in grades 8-12. The video must promote fatality prevention using themes such as distracted driving, speeding, and seat belt use.
WIBW
Gov. appoints first Hispanic female to Court of Appeals pending confirmation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has appointed the first Hispanic female Kansan to the Court of Appeals, pending Senate confirmation. On Friday, Aug. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill the vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals created by the retirement of Judge Anthony Powell.
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
KAKE TV
Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Kansas casinos announce sports betting partnerships, options
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas casinos have announced the sports betting options they will offer for players on Sept. 1. After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports wagering in the Sunflower State will start with a soft launch at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, followed by a full opening on Sept. 8, the Kansas Lottery says it is pleased to announce which platforms will be available for the public to bet on.
Kansas capping 2,352 oil and gas wells
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Department of the Interior announced Friday that it has awarded an initial $560 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states to begin work to plug, cap and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells. Kansas has the highest number of uncapped oil and gas wells in the country […]
Man sues Kansas Secretary of State seeking total recount for primary election
A Wichita, Kansas, man says a "malicious virus" compromised voting equipment in Kansas and is seeking a total recount for the Aug. 2 primary election.
Wichita Eagle
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kansas
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
State Treasurer’s Office welcomes new Communications Manager
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office has welcomed a new Communications Manager. The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office says on Friday, Aug. 26, it welcomed Lucas Ryan as its new Communications Manager. It said he is a Washburn University graduate. The Office said Ryan will join...
Kansas woman fined for filing false Medicaid claims
A 56-year-old Lawrence woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid program more than $5,000 for filing what the state alleged were false billing claims.
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
WIBW
Kansas Turnpike Authority opens annual Customer Satisfaction Survey
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has opened its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey to prioritize future projects. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says on Friday, Aug. 26, it has invited the public to provide feedback on their experience traveling the Kansas road system by participating in its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey.
WIBW
One zone of Milford Lake remains on blue-green algae advisory list
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only one zone of Milford Lake remains on the KDHE and KDWP’s blue-green algae advisory list. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued several new and updated public health advisories on Aug. 25 for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
Police investigate post office delivery scam in Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in many areas of the state are investigating reports of a post office scam. According to the Garden City Police Department, citizens are receiving text and email notifications claiming to be from the United State's Postal Service stating they are having issues with the customer's delivery address and request your personal information to have your package(s) redelivered.
Comments / 4