Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
This $17.4M Houston home was completely expanded and remodeled in 2022
The two primary bathrooms are spa-like with enormous showers and soaking tubs.
Click2Houston.com
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Houston mayoral candidate Amanda Edwards says her experience makes her right for the job
Former City Council Member Amanda Edwards announced back in March that she is a candidate for the job of Houston Mayor. She enters the an unusually long race ahead of the November 2023 election, saying her experience as a municipal finance attorney and at-large councilmember makes her very qualified to lead the nation’s fourth largest city.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: August 29 to September 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, August 29 to Sunday, September 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Where to get the best cold drinks in Houston as summer continues
From mangonadas to boba, these shops, restaurants and bars deliver the refreshing goods.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Orleans Seafood Fulshear, Killen's Barbecue Cypress
Orleans Seafood Kitchen , 6230 FM 1463, opened in Fulshear August 25. It's the second location for the Cajun restaurant from Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla. The duo opened the first Orleans in Katy in 2008. The business partners met in 1993 while working in a local restaurant, all...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
An array of fun awaits in Angleton, home of Stephen F. Austin's famous statue
In the heart of Brazoria County is Angleton, where you and your family will be within minutes of beaches, history, wildlife, and nightlife. Forty-five minutes southwest of Houston on SH 288, the historic town has reinvented itself and is now stuffed with boutique shopping, live music, a farmers market, kart racing, crocodiles (you heard us), and so much more.
hellowoodlands.com
Local Fall Festivals 2022
Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
fox26houston.com
Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation gives free classroom supplies to 1,000 Houston ISD teachers
HOUSTON - 1,000 Houston ISD teachers were gifted free classroom supplies Sunday, thanks to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation. According to a press release, the move was held to assist Houston-area teachers, who often have to stock up classrooms from their own pockets. That's why the foundation launched by Houston native and rapper, Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, held a registration for 1,000 teachers to get free classroom supplies.
ABC13 Game of the Week: Shadow Creek beats Manvel in 1st ever game between the Alvin ISD schools
Eyewitness Sports also has eyes on Paetow's debut game in 6A, a season removed from a 5A state title.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 29 to September 4, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 29 through Sunday, September 4, 2022. This week, Bad Bunny takes over Minute Maid for back-to-back nights, Kid Cudi heads to Downtown Houston, Grupo Firme packs NRG Stadium, and much more. Want to...
fox26houston.com
National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston
HOUSTON - HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.
Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show
TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show. Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Dallas area and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
Space Center Systems celebrating 25-year anniversary in Pearland
Space Center Systems on Aug. 25 is celebrating its 25-year anniversary at 2423 S. Houston Ave., Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Space Center Systems on Aug. 25 is celebrating its 25-year anniversary at 2423 S. Houston Ave., Pearland. The longtime Pearland staple offers myriad services including computer repair, information technology and cabling...
4 dead in Houston shooting after evicted tenant sets fire to lure neighbors into ambush
HOUSTON — A man facing eviction from his Houston rental unit started several fires and shot at residents from the housing complex as they fled early Sunday. The man killed three of the residents before he was fatally shot by authorities, the Houston Chronicle reported. Two victims in their...
Northpark Drive overpass project goes out for bid
A project to expand Northpark Drive from four to six lanes between Hwy. 59 and Russell Palmer Road and add an overpass over the railroad went out to bid on Aug. 17 with construction expected to begin shortly after. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) A project to expand Northpark Drive from...
Hurricane Harvey, five years later
Hurricane Harvey brought historic flooding to Pearland, Friendswood and Brookside Village, as documented by residents of the area. (Courtesy Rudy G.) The special Aug. 26 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast looks back on Hurricane Harvey five years after the historic and devastating storm. In August 2017, the Category 4...
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
