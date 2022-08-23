Read full article on original website
Armed robbery under investigation on Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS — An armed robbery is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after two suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday night. At 8:30 p.m. on August 27, officers were called to a robbery at a convenience store located near the corner of West Garden of the Gods Road […]
KKTV
Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was shot several times outside an east Colorado Springs gas station Saturday night. Patrol officers were in the area of Airport Road and Powers just before 10:30 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots going off nearby. Moments later, 911 calls began coming in about a shooting at a Loaf n’ Jug in the 5300 block of Airport.
Man robbed at gunpoint and vehicle stolen, police investigate
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle stolen shortly after midnight on Friday. At around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the corner of Condor Street and Summit Drive for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located several spent shell casings and […]
Two men arrested for burglary after police chase
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two men for burglary after chasing the suspects on foot. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers from the Sand Creek Division were called to the corner of Hancock Expressway and Boychuck Avenue for a burglary in progress. The reporting individual witnessed a suspect breaking into coin […]
Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
CSPD investigating overnight shooting at gas station
Colorado Springs Police Department investigators are working to find out what led up to a shooting at a gas station near Powers Blvd. and Airport Rd. Saturday night.
Aug. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Steven Fernandez, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fernandez has a warrant for Robbery. His bond amount is $200,000. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs police are looking for missing children
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for missing children last seen near 1325 Vindicator Dr. Carleigh Moore is described as a 12 years old white female, 5'7 heavy build, last seen wearing khaki pants and carrying...
KRDO
Pueblo Parks and Rec Department looking for stolen equipment
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department needs your help. Pueblo Police and Parks and Rec are asking for the community's help in locating some stolen equipment. According to the Parks and Rec Department, a pressure washer on a small trailer was stolen from the city park...
Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected shoplifter
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter. The suspect was photographed at a Walgreens in Pueblo West on Saturday, August 20. If you know who this is or his whereabouts, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 (reference Walgreens’ shoplifting); or […]
Pueblo police arrest woman for attempted murder
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department arrested a woman Wednesday morning for attempted murder. At 11:35 a.m., the Pueblo police were called near the corner of Dillon Drive and Falcon Way for a reported shooting. Investigations revealed that the suspect, 31-year-old Loren Casados, fired a shotgun at the victim. Police reports state the victim […]
KRDO
Teen charged with vehicular homicide for fatal crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 15-year-old from Colorado Springs has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash on Aug. 21. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded on the 21st to a two-car crash at the intersection of Astrozon Blvd and Bellamy St. When they arrived, they discovered the crash involved a fatality.
KRDO
8th street and Abbot closed for a pedestrian-involved crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 8th street and Abbot are currently closed. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) closed the road at approximately 5:30 p.m. CSPD says that the accident was a two-vehicle crash and that a pedestrian was hit. Due to the nature and severity of the injuries, CSPD closed the road and called the Major Crash Unit.
Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the name of a motorcycle rider, who died after a crash earlier this month. CSPD identified the rider as 33-year-old Joshua Egnatu, of Monument. CSPD said that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, they were called to the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill […]
KKTV
Beware -- new phone scam in Pueblo County is making the rounds
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam is making the rounds in Pueblo County -- and it’s a convincing one. Crooks have been calling people up, identifying themselves as deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and claiming that the person on the other end owes the sheriff’s office money. Adding to the illusion, the number caller ID matches the real sheriff’s office number.
Suspect sought in attempted murder near Powers and Dublin
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the community’s assistance identifying a suspect in a road rage and attempted murder incident. According to CSPD, between 2:50 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded to a road rage incident near Powers Boulevard and Dublin […]
Woman arrested after threatening & harassing workers in attempted robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman who threatened and harassed workers during an attempted robbery Tuesday evening. At 7 p.m., officers were called to an area near North Academy Boulevard and Citadel Drive to investigate a robbery in progress. A reporting individual claimed that a woman was attempting to […]
Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
KKTV
Woman arrested after threatening employees at Colorado Springs Halloween store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a scary scene for all the wrong reasons at a Colorado Springs Halloween store Tuesday. Employees at the Spirit Halloween next to the Citadel Mall say a woman started attacking employees while shoplifting items from the store. “The female suspect was assaulting employees...
KRDO
A man from Pueblo is charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from Pueblo has been charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma. According to state police working near Oklahoma City Alex Carpenter was the driver in that deadly incident. The man killed was his passenger, 22-year-old Ethan Mestas. A third person, 26-year-old...
