Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Michael F. Taylor was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs. .Kathryn M. Keets was placed on five years community...
Dedicated Space Strictly for Families Planned for 2022 Hardin County Fair
The Hardin County Fair is creating a dedicated space strictly for families that will be centered around kids. Some of the activities that will be featured in the KidZone will be: Win-every-time games; Farm Comedy Show; All American Petting Zoo; COSI on Wheels and many more. As a result of...
OVI Checkpoint in Union County Saturday
Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Union County Saturday evening. The OVI checkpoint funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on the provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes...
Amphitheater in Lima Under Construction
The Downtown Lima Amphitheater is taking place. The main structural beam was lifted into place for the Greater Lima Region Park & Amphitheater last week. The beam was fabricated in Mansfield and weighs in at more than 12 tons. The anticipated project completion is late summer of 2023.
Tar Spot: Mid to Late R-Stage Fungicide Application
Hardin County – As of a week ago, most of the corn across the state of Ohio was between the late-R1 (silking) and late-R3 (milk) growth stages, with a few late-planted fields at late vegetative stages. Concerns about tar spot, but more likely, a sense of security provided by...
Alliance Holding Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Health Markets New Location
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for Health Markets. The event is being held to celebrate their location change. The Grand Opening of the new location is at 875 East Columbus Street in Kenton. The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting, which...
Kenton Girls 8th Grade Volleyball Beat Van Wert 2-1
The Lady Wildcats travelled to Van Wert and fought to the end again to get a 3 set win 25-19, 17-25, 25-23. Down 22-23 in the 3rd set, Ady Osborn served the last 3 points to secure the victory. Serving for Kenton, Aryanna Gradick had 10 points with 5 aces,...
Kenton High School Boys Varsity Golf falls to Bath High School 172-199
Kenton falls to 0-2 in the WBL after losing Thursdays match to Bath. Grady Baum led the Wildcats with a 47. Landon Plaugher followed with a 49. Hunter Furr and Stone Sauber chipped in with a 51 and 52.
Hardin Northern Falls In a Match against Arcadia at Lakeland Golf Club
Arcadia won 179-204 over Hardin Northern. Medalist was Arcadia’s Brayton Hindall with a 40. Hardin Northern was led by Preston Grappy 45, Justin Thiel 46, and Zeb Wilson 47.
Kenton High School Varsity Boys Soccer Beat Ben Logan 5-0
Thanks To Connor Defibaugh’s 4 goal performance the Cats defeated Ben Logan Thursday night in the home opener for Kenton. In a dominating performance the Cats won 5-0 and improved to 2-0 on the young season. Kenton scored in the 1st half about 12 minutes to go up 1-0. Connor Defibaugh scored off an assist from Seth Manns. The game stayed 1-0 until halftime. In the first 12 minutes of the 2nd half Kenton scored 4 times to put the game away. Coblby Quay scored less than 2 minutes into the 2nd half off an assist from Parker Rarey. Connor Defibaugh scored a beautiful goal a minute later off an assist from Aidan Wood. Defibaugh completed the hat trick 4 minutes later off an assist from Jayson Dyer. Defibaugh finished the scoring off an assist from Cobly Quay 3 minutes later to give him 4 goals on the evening. Kenton outshot Ben Logan 8-2 in the contest and MJ Coulson picked up his first varsity shut out! Kenton took 8 corner kicks to Ben Logan’s 1 in the contest.
Kenton High School Girls Volleyball Falls to Elida 3-2
Wildcats loose in a heartbreaker to Elida Bulldogs in 5 sets (25-22,18-25,25-17,24-36,11-15) Kenton volleyball will play Lima Perry at home Saturday.
Elida Overpowers Kenton 45-14
The Elida Bulldogs rushed for 305 yards and defeated the Kenton Wildcats 45-14 in Western Buckeye League football action Friday at Robinson Field. The Wildcats (0-2 overall, 0-1 WBL) led 14-7 in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0) surged ahead 21-14 at the half and then outscored Kenton 24-0 over the final two periods.
