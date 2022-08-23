Thanks To Connor Defibaugh’s 4 goal performance the Cats defeated Ben Logan Thursday night in the home opener for Kenton. In a dominating performance the Cats won 5-0 and improved to 2-0 on the young season. Kenton scored in the 1st half about 12 minutes to go up 1-0. Connor Defibaugh scored off an assist from Seth Manns. The game stayed 1-0 until halftime. In the first 12 minutes of the 2nd half Kenton scored 4 times to put the game away. Coblby Quay scored less than 2 minutes into the 2nd half off an assist from Parker Rarey. Connor Defibaugh scored a beautiful goal a minute later off an assist from Aidan Wood. Defibaugh completed the hat trick 4 minutes later off an assist from Jayson Dyer. Defibaugh finished the scoring off an assist from Cobly Quay 3 minutes later to give him 4 goals on the evening. Kenton outshot Ben Logan 8-2 in the contest and MJ Coulson picked up his first varsity shut out! Kenton took 8 corner kicks to Ben Logan’s 1 in the contest.

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO